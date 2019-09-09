Buying Opportunity Coming In Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited (GFI), the gold producer, has a market cap of $4.6 billion and is currently trading with a sales multiple of 1.7. With the gold bull having begun once again in earnest, mining companies and cheap ones at that look like they might once again start attracting significant capital.

Gold Fields looks like a likely target as its valuation is a good bit cheaper than the market at present. Its sales multiple as mentioned is well behind the industry average of 4.5. Furthermore, its price to book ratio of 1.6 is well behind the average book multiple in the gold mining industry which is 2.0.

Gold Fields Limited presently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85 and has generated $424 million of operating earnings over the past 4 quarters. We only align ourselves with value stocks which have a strong balance sheet and which also are making a profit.

Furthermore, the firm pays out a forward dividend yield of 1.5% which again is well ahead of the average in this industry. As valuations increase across this sector, we project dividend yields to also increase. The few gold mining companies which did pay a dividend back in the day had to either cut the dividend or close it down completely as a result of the steep bear market after the 2011 top in the gold price.

With respect to the viability of the dividend, the present operational cash flow of $721 million demonstrates to us that there is little risk to the dividend at present. A stable dividend is crucial for any of our value plays as experience has shown us that a cut can have a drastic effect on the respective share price.

On the long-term chart, we can see that Gold Fields is trying to edge above resistance at just over the $6 mark. Gold Fields' shares have been stuck in a trading range all the way back to 2013. Once we get a confirmed long-term breakout, the rally one would feel should really be aggressive.

When we go to the daily chart of GFI, although shares have really traded positively since May, we now have strong divergences beginning to show on the RSI indicator as well as the MACD indicator. This alerts us to a possible down-move over the near term.

When we have discrepancies like so on the technical charts, we like to go to the gold chart to get an idea of where it is in its cycles. As we can see from the weekly chart below, gold has just completed week 18 of its broader intermediate cycle. This means it definitely is in its timing band for a drop into an intermediate cycle low. In fact, gold gave us a bearish candle this past week which may mean the intermediate cycle decline has already started. If it has, the price of gold will fall until the RSI as well as the stochastics indicators fall back down to oversold levels.

Furthermore, the sheer aggresiveness of the up move over the past few months demonstrates to us that price will at least drop to the 50% ($1415 an ounce) retracement level if not the 62% ($1379) level before we see a final bottom.

Therefore, we would suggest that there is no rush getting long Gold Fields at this present moment in time. Intermediate declines in gold can last months as we need to reset sentiment before the next large move can take place once more. Therefore, when we take into account that multi-year resistance that Gold Fields has to contend with along with a pending decline in the price of the precious metal, it doesn't make sense to get long here at the moment. The buying opportunity will come though. Patience is not simply the ability to wait, it's how we behave while we're waiting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.