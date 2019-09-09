Duke Realty: Favorable Outlook Thanks To Its Rich Development Pipeline

The REIT should be able to perform well in 2019, thanks to strong industry fundamentals and its rich development pipeline.

Investment Thesis

Duke Realty Corp. (DRE) delivered a good Q2 2019 with strong top and bottom lines growth. The REIT should continue to perform well in 2019 and 2020, thanks to (1) strong industry fundamentals, (2) a favorable leasing spread, (3) a robust development pipeline, (4) and a focus on Tier 1 markets. It also pays a growing 2.6%-yielding dividend. We believe Duke Realty is a good investment choice for dividend growth investors, and that a pullback will provide a good opportunity.

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Financial Highlights

Duke Realty delivered a solid Q2 2019, thanks to robust demand for industrial properties. Its same property net operating income increased by 4.4% year over year. Coupled with the completion of several development projects, its core funds from operations increased by 9.1% year over year to $0.36 per share. The company also maintained a good occupancy ratio of 98.2% (stabilized) at the end of Q2 2019.

(Source: Q2 2019 Investor Fact Sheet)

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Strong industry fundamentals

Duke Realty should continue to benefit from strong demand due to rising e-commerce sales in the U.S. As can be seen from the chart below, e-commerce sales in the past 10 years have grown at a compound annual growth rate of about 15% annually (12.4% expected in 2019). The growth in e-commerce has resulted in strong demand for industrial properties as many businesses set up warehouse locations and distribution centers to meet the demand of shipping their products to customers.

(Source: June 2019 Presentation)

Looking forward, we think e-commerce sales growth rate will remain robust. In addition, consumers increasingly demand quick delivery once they ordered their products online (e.g., within 24 hours). In order to satisfy the demand, the need for more warehouse and distribution centers closer to customers will not diminish anytime soon. As an article published by National Real Estate Investor states:

We are likely still in the middle stages of building out the necessary infrastructure to continue to meet growing consumer demand and thus the industrial sector likely continues to expand (albeit at a much slower pace) even in the face of a minor recession.

A focus on Tier 1 markets

About 60% of its properties are strategically located in Tier 1 markets in the U.S (see map below). These are markets that have dense populations, and industrial properties are usually tight in these markets. Therefore, we expect higher rental rate growth in these markets. Looking forward, the company plans to increase its exposure to Tier 1 markets from the current level of 60% to 70% by 2021.

(Source: June 2019 Presentation)

Double-digit cash rent growth on new and renewal leases

Duke Realty continues to take advantage of the strong demand for industrial properties. The company was able to increase its cash rent by about 11% in H1 2019 in its new and renewal leases. Management noted that this favorable leasing spread is widespread across all of its 18 markets.

(Source: Q2 2019 Supplemental)

Development projects will contribute to its growth meaningfully

Due to the compression of capitalization yields, we think Duke Realty will continue to focus most of its efforts on developments rather than acquisitions. In fact, the company has a robust development pipeline. There are about 6.4 million square feet of development projects that should be completed in the next 12 months. Management expects the stabilized cash yield to be about 5.7%. These projects should increase its total gross leasable area by about 4% (about 157.6 million square feet by the end of Q2 2019). These projects should help grow its revenue and NOI in 2020 and beyond. The company has over 1,200 acres of development lands available (another 440 acres through purchase option) for future developments to support over 24 million square feet of development. Therefore, its development pipeline will provide a long runway of growth.

Projected In-Service Date Square Feet (thousands) % Leased Q3 2019 1,342 52% Q4 2019 937 0% Q1 2020 1,856 14% Q2 2020 2,288 87% Company Total 6,423 46%

(Source: Created by author)

Healthy balance sheet

Duke Realty has an investment grade balance sheet with strong credit ratings (Moody’s: Baa1; S&P: BBB+). The company has an excellent pro forma net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.7x. It also has a solid fixed charge coverage ratio of 5.1x. There are no significant debts maturing before 2021. Its weighted average effective interest rate of 3.89% is also low. Therefore, we believe Duke Realty has a strong balance sheet to help support its development projects in the next few years.

(Source: Q2 2019 Supplemental)

Valuation

Duke Realty expects to generate adjusted funds from operations of $1.41-1.45 per share. Using the midpoint of its guidance, the price-to-2019 AFFO ratio is 23.3x. This is significantly below the 28.8x average of its peers. Therefore, the company is trading at an attractive valuation.

A growing 2.6%-yielding dividend

Duke Realty currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.215 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.6%. The company has a good track record of dividend growth in the past few years. In fact, it has consistently increased its dividend by over 5% every year since 2015. The company targets a payout ratio in the range of 65-75% of its adjusted FFO. We believe Duke Realty will be able to achieve mid- to high-single digit AFFO growth in 2019 and perhaps 2020 as well. Therefore, we believe the company will raise its dividend by approximately the same proportion in 2019 and 2020.

Risks and Challenges

Risk of an economic recession

A slowdown in the overall economy (such as caused by global trade tensions) can adversely impact the demand for industrial properties. This may result in lower occupancy ratio and constrain Duke Realty’s ability to raise rental rates.

Elevated supply in the United States

Demand and supply is one of the factors that investors need to consider when investing in industrial REITs. While demand continues to outpace supply in the market today, investors should keep in mind that it is not difficult to construct light industrial buildings from scratch. A lengthy period of short supply can trigger developers to construct lots of industrial buildings. This may result in oversupply. Fortunately, total industrial properties under construction only represents about 1.6% of the current stock in 54 major statistical areas (see chart below).

(Source: June 2019 Presentation)

Investor Takeaway

We like Duke Realty’s development projects and its focus on Tier 1 markets. The company should be able to grow its dividend in the next few years thanks to strong industry fundamental. Its shares are also trading at a discount to its peers. We believe any pullback will provide a good buying opportunity.

