REITs Vs. Stocks: The Best Investment In A Recession

The past decade has been a long and very rewarding one for all investors. This is true for stock investors - but especially so for REIT investors, who continued their streak of market outperformance, returning over 1,700% since 1989:

Now, while this is all great, we should remain mindful that such gains cannot continue forever, and that sooner or later we will go through another recession with negative returns for stocks and REITs.

Historically, recessions occur in 5-10-year intervals when unemployment rates hit 4-5% figures:

Today, we are 11 years into the cycle.

The unemployment rate is at just 3.7%.

Moreover, the stock market is today sitting at close to all-time highs, the yield curve has recently inverted, and consumer confidence is dropping due to recession fears.

What Does This Tell Us?

Well, I hate to break it to you, but we are more likely than not to experience a recession sometime in the near term. At the same time, we are bit believers in “time in the market” rather than “timing the market”.

You do not have to be a “market timer” to prepare for an eventual recession. At High Yield Landlord, we have been actively fortifying our Portfolio in the past quarters. In the process, we shifted capital towards lower-risk investments, overweighed more defensive sectors and increased diversification with the addition of non-traded alternatives.

Most importantly, we have increased exposure to several REITs that we believe to be very defensive but also highly opportunistic. This sparked the interest of many readers who still remember the sharp real estate market crash of the last recession. Many asked us:

“Are REITs riskier or safer than Stocks in Recessions?”

As in many things in life, there is no direct answer other than “it depends”. However, in the majority of cases, we consider REITs to be much more defensive investments. Here is why.

REITs and Recessions - Let’s Start with Some History

2008 and 2009 were very rough years for REITs. The housing market crashed, banks stopped working, and suddenly, refinancing debt became much more difficult or even impossible. REITs were forced to cut dividends not necessarily because of operational issues, but because they needed liquidity to deal with maturating debt and other uncertainty.

Dividend cuts, combined with a housing crash and troubled banks, led to massive volatility across the REIT sector, and this continues to negatively affect the sentiment of REITs to this day.

In reality, the Great Financial Crisis was a rather exceptional event that is unlikely to repeat itself in the future. Each recession is different, and REITs have fared way better than regular stocks during most recessions. Researchers from Cohen & Streets note that:

“REITs have outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 7% annually in late-cycle periods since 1991 and have offered meaningful downside protection in recessions, underscoring the potential value of defensive, lease-based revenues and high dividend yields in an environment of heightened uncertainty”

Today, REITs are enjoying their strongest balance sheets ever in their history, healthy fundamentals, and trade at discounts to stocks. Therefore, we would expect REITs to outperform stocks in today’s late-cycle economy, and even more so as the cycle finally turns.

Cash Flow Resilience From Long-Term Leases

Landlords participate in the profit earned by their tenants through rents that are contractually guaranteed - often for many years to come.

It protects property owners from changing market conditions, and therefore, it's common for property earnings to remain perfectly steady even in a recession. This is especially true for REITs, as they own highly diversified portfolios with hundreds or thousands of leases.

Consider this: even during the sharpest real estate crash of mankind, the same-store NOI of REITs dropped by just 2%. Most tenants kept paying their rents in full and on time:

On the other hand, a regular business will typically feel the impact of a recession long before the average REIT. Take the example of a manufacturing company that may see its order book cut in half from one year to the next, and see its profit plummet along with it.

Remarkable Durability and Stability in Value

Real estate is the epitome of Benjamin Graham’s definition of an investment. It's quite simply a piece of Planet Earth that combines land with a man-made structural improvement. As a result, it's a tangible asset that provides clear value to its occupier. Additionally, the nature of its value is limited, necessary, and flexible - giving it remarkable durability and stability in value.

Real estate is limited because the amount of land on Planet Earth is finite and only certain portions of earth are suitable for various types of real estate (i.e., the Sahara Desert is not ideal for most types of farming).

Real estate also is necessary because everyone in the world needs shelter in which to live, farmland for growing food, factories to produce goods, storehouses to keep surplus food and goods until needed, etc. Simply put: Real estate is absolutely needed for the survival and prosperity of the human race and cannot be replaced.

Finally, real estate is flexible in that many buildings can serve multiple purposes with only a little or even no changes needed to the land or the structure, and even when significant redevelopment is needed, it can still often be done in a profitable manner over the long run. As a result, even property that's currently allocated to a business enterprise that is no longer sufficiently profitable still possesses significant value due to its flexibility.

These qualities make it extremely unlikely to become worthless over time, unless it's grossly mismanaged and overleveraged. Again, this is especially true in the case of REITs, because they own highly diversified portfolios of hundreds of properties that are professionally managed and only use moderate leverage.

On the other hand, businesses come and go. Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) was replaced by Amazon (AMZN). Nokia (NOK) was replaced by Apple (AAPL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). The list goes on and on. The reality is that a business is much less durable to changes than a property investment, which makes it so much riskier in the long run.

The Ongoing Trade War Favors REITs

History suggests that the harmful impact of trade wars affects equity prices, and really, this should be no surprise to any of you. And when you consider that...

We are today living in a highly globalized world (more than ever before),

US large-cap companies (SPY) generate a very high percentage of their profits from abroad,

And the market is trading at close to an all-time high,

we see real reasons to be worried here. The exposure of US companies to a trade war has never been higher, and should tensions continue to rise, we believe we are set for a disaster to happen.

With this in mind, we doubt that US large caps are the best place to be heading into the second half of 2019. Volatility will remain sky-high, and investors could be in for a poor surprise as tariffs start to show their impact on the economy.

A much more favorable market segment is REITs, which can serve as natural hedges against trade wars because they are a local man's game. Unlike large US companies which today generate close to half of their revenue from outside the United States, real estate investments are very local with no “direct” exposure to trade wars. A US REIT renting space to a tenant within the US is paid in US dollars and is not directly affected by trade disputes.

Bottom Line: REITs are Safer than Stocks in a Recession

REITs have historically greatly outperformed during most recessions.

They produce cash flow that is highly resilient to downturns.

They are much more durable than the average business.

Finally, REITs are better protected from the worsening of the trade war.

REIT Investors: Be Selective to Boost Income and Total Returns in a Recession

With that said, not all REITs will do. Most importantly, some are more exposed to the potential consequences of a recession. At High Yield Landlord, we are very selective and only pick one REIT for every 10 that we cover:

We believe that what will drive our outperformance in the next down-cycle is our heavy exposure to REIT investments in defensive sectors, with long remaining lease terms, and with conservative balance sheets.

We are also very opportunistic. By targeting undervalued REITs, we can mitigate downside even further, because all else equal, a discounted company has better margin of safety.

As of right now, undervalued REITs are abundant in the small-cap segment, where index funds are still lacking. Most of the passive index money has flown straight to the large caps and pushed their FFO multiples to new highs of ~20x FFO, all while small caps were left behind and trade at just 12x FFO today.

The difference in small-cap vs. large-cap REIT valuations has rarely been this large and creates an opportunity for active REIT investors.

This is where we are investing today for income and resilience in a late-cycle economy. Our Core Portfolio has a dividend yield of 7.75% with a 69% payout ratio despite a yield that's almost double the REIT indexes. Beyond the dividends, the core holdings are trading substantially below intrinsic value at just 9.5x FFO, providing both margin of safety and capital appreciation potential:

Believe it or not, we are strongly convinced that this high-yielding portfolio has much more resilience in its cash flow generation potential than your average stock.

Do we know whether REIT prices will be higher 6 months from now? No. Will they likely drop in the next recession? Yes. However, the pain is expected to be more mitigated and short-lived. In the long run, this REIT-heavy portfolio is much better-positioned to continue paying high and growing income - despite the occasional recession.

