In 'This' Environment, Look For Dividend Growth Not High Dividends

Two dividend strategies that have performed well historically are high dividend and dividend growth, but the factors that drive their returns are different.

With markets becoming increasingly volatile and rates doing an about face - declining instead of rising - we have answered quite a few questions from clients and Marketplace Service members on what strategies are best deployed in 'this' environment. 'This' environment is so unique, however, that it's probably a good idea to try to provide some context as to what investors are facing.

Once upon a time, not long ago, interest rates were expected to rise on the back of moderate but stable economic growth that was well into its 9th year of expansion. Expectations were for gradual rate hikes since inflation was still benign and there were no signs of overheating. Investors, us included, started positioning for a rising rate environment in a global economy that was expected to remain functioning as it was. In other words, as far as global trade was concerned, it was status quo.

That has not been the case. The impact of the trade war and a lack of traction in the housing industry, combined with polarizing Tweets from the President, have caused a spike in market volatility that we haven't seen in quite some time. And if you were wondering if people were finally over the market disaster in 2008 – think again. Most of the questions we are getting have some mention of 2008 in it.

“Do you think we could face another 2008?”

“I can’t afford another 2008, what should I do?”

A hint of panic has surfaced in the minds of many investors, and while we haven't seen an all out sell-off, investors want to know what to do next.

In response to the heightened uncertainty, the Fed has now cut interest rates, calling it a mid-cycle adjustment based on slower growth expectations not just in the US, but globally, due to a number of economic and political factors. Expectations are that there will be at least one or two more 25 bps cuts before the end of 2019; however, if President Trump gets his way, the Fed would cut by 100 bps immediately, despite his assertions that the economy is 'very very good'.

With markets turning on every Presidential Tweet, it's no wonder investors are confused. Throw in an inverted yield curve – a highly reliable predictor of a looming recession – and memories of 2008 come rushing back. So what to do now?

Dividend strategies have historically been strong

Photo Source

One approach that has been successful in the past is investing in dividend paying stocks. Income investors are already doing so, but there could be some important differences between, say, a high dividend strategy and a dividend growth strategy. Both have performed well since 1997 – outperforming global broad market equities with less volatility.

But investors shouldn't get hung up on investing exclusively in high dividend stocks with the notion that higher yield translates into higher returns. The chart below reveals that stocks in the 4th quartile by dividend yield performed just as well as stock in the 1st quartile. However, there was a difference in how those returns were generated. The majority of returns generated by the stocks in the 1st quartile were from capital returns, but a big portion of returns were from the dividend income – more so than in any of the other quartiles. On the other hand, most of the returns from stocks in the 4th quartile were from capital appreciation. Income investors will gravitate towards the higher yielding stocks, but as I’ve mentioned in the past, they should be indifferent as to the level of the dividend yield and instead focus on total return even if driven by other factors.

In fact, Miller and Modigliani postulated the dividend irrelevance theory, which suggests that higher returns are what investors care about and they should be indifferent if the return is from dividends or stock price appreciation. The chart above comparing the similarity of total returns between the 1st and 4th quartile is a great example. The theory suggests that if an investor receives a dividend that is more than he expected, he can reinvest in the company's stock with the surplus cash flow. On the other hand, if the dividend is less than he expected, he can sell a part of his shares to replicate the same cash flow he would have received had he received the dividend he expected.

The chart above fails to delve into an important component of dividend investing strategies, and that is, that despite some stocks having lower dividends than the average dividend paying stock, they have raised their dividend consistently over time – in some cases, over 55 consecutive years.

Comparing high dividend strategies with dividend growth strategies, Vanguard identified the underlying factors that drove performance for each of these strategies. In a report titled, An analysis of dividend-oriented equity strategies, Vanguard found that the factors most relevant to high dividend stocks are low volatility and value. Meanwhile, the factors most relevant to the performance of a dividend growth strategy is quality and low volatility.

Comparison of Dividend Growth with High Dividend

In order to compare the performance and portfolio construction of a high dividend strategy with a dividend growth strategy, we used the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) and the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM).

The funds are very similar in many regards, including the assets under management, manager tenure, expense ratio, and turnover ratio. However, the dividend yield of VYM is roughly 3.12% compared to a dividend yield of 1.74% for VIG. Obviously, VIG has a low yield – at least that would be the perception from investors looking to their portfolios to generate supplemental income. However, as we reveal in the following analysis, the total return of VIG has been superior to that of VYM in all but a few time periods – and with comparable risk.

The performance of the two funds is shown below. Over the last 5 years, the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation fund has outperformed the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF despite VYM's higher dividend and strong interest from investors looking for higher yielding equities. Over the 10-year period, performance is comparable.

Source: Author Prepared

As I mentioned earlier, however, VIG's outperformance has been with comparable risk. Using standard deviation as a measure of risk, the table below indicates that VIG is more volatile than VYM, but only slightly over the last 5 years, and it has outperformed VYM by 170 bps annualized. The result is a Sharpe ratio and Sortino ratio (both measures of risk-adjusted returns) that was higher for VIG.

Source: ycharts

Looking at risk from a different perspective, VIG outperforms VYM in up and down capture (the ratio of the percentage of the upside that the fund captures when the broader market rises, relative to the percentage of the downside that the fund captures when the broader market declines). It did have a larger drawdown than VYM and is also slightly more correlated to the S&P 500 – as indicated by Beta.

Source: ycharts

As expected, the sector allocation of each fund is slightly different. VIG has a high allocation to Industrials and Consumer Defensive stocks, while VYM has a higher allocation to Financial Services and exposure to Energy, which VIG lacks entirely.

Source: Author prepared

Quality vs. Value

As I mentioned earlier, both strategies' outperformance relative to the S&P 500 includes the impact of lower volatility, but where VIG is more quality-oriented, VYM is more of a value tilt.

The table below highlights some underlying fundamental data for each fund's holdings. Notice the higher return on equity for VIG as well as higher forecasted revenue and earnings growth. Its holdings also trade at higher multiples than those in VYM, but beware, a higher PE doesn't mean it's more expensive. In order to determine their relative valuations, we would have to analyze their historical multiples relative to each other.

Source: ycharts

On the other hand, VYM has a value tilt in its underlying holdings, with more than 57% categorized as large cap value, which means its holdings will likely always trade at a discount to the average holdings in VIG.

Source: ycharts

Meanwhile, VIG is much more evenly allocated and has a slight tilt towards large cap growth.

Source: ycharts

Risks

There are risks to dividend paying equity strategies that investors should be aware of. If using dividend paying stocks as a substitute for fixed income, the risk profile of the portfolio changes dramatically and the downside protection from fixed income's negative correlation with equities is reduced or eliminated. It also means that the equity portion of the portfolio is more sensitive to interest rates, particularly the higher dividend paying stocks.

If using a dividend strategy to substitute part of your equity portfolio, the risks are less pronounced, but it will expose the portfolio to sector specific risks and might result in underperformance if growth outperforms value going forward.

Conclusion

Investors looking to protect their portfolios from continued volatility and a potentially strong pullback in the broad market might want to consider investing in the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF. It does not pay a high dividend, but we urge income investors to strongly consider it due to its total return potential, its downside protection, and the ability for it to capture a good percentage of the market in the event we get a surprise boost to equities. As of the time of this writing, the S&P 500 has completed its third consecutive day of gains and is a few percentage points from its all-time high, but there is still a heightened level of inherent risk in equities and uncertainty caused by political and fiscal challenges.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.