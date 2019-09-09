YH CEF Report September | Some Surprise Cuts

Being choosy is extremely important in this environment. As investors, we tend to get programmed as to which funds are "good" and which are "bad" but those labels can change.

In the last 30 days, only 35 funds saw NAV performance greater than +1.0% while there were 204 funds that fell by -1.0% or more.

We saw a slew of cuts- primarily in munis again- as interest rates continue to fall putting pressure on earnings.

August saw a return to volatility which curtailed further discount tightening in the CEF market.

Closed-End Fund Analysis

The CEF space ended the month with a -4.95% average discount across all funds and all categories. That compares to a -5.10% at the end of July. However, during that time, we did see discounts tighten briefly to 3-year lows with the average taxable bond CEF reaching a -2.0% discount. That is the tightest we have seen since mid-2016.

The average distribution yield across all CEFs is 6.97% from 6.80% at the end of July. One-year z-scores are actually down falling to +0.55 on average across all funds compared to +0.86 at the end of July.

All in all, valuations are not excessive by any means at these levels. Average discounts are tighter than they have been in some time but remember where we were and how the environment has changed. Almost a year ago, the market was factoring in 3 rate hikes and investors in CEFs were fearful of rising rates. Floating rate funds were all the rage and the floating rate index had seen substantial amounts of inflows.

Fast-forward 9 months and the environment has 180ed. Not only are not forecasting any rate hikes but the market believes there will be 3 additional rate cuts over the next 12 months. The sectors that did well in the third quarter of last year are now the ones faring the worst.

Distribution Announcements

Distribution Increase (>2%)

JH Investors Trust (JHI): Increase in the distribution by 4.34% to $0.3246 from $0.3111.

JH Income Securities (JHS): Increase in the distribution by 3.1% to $0.155 from $0.1504.

Eaton Vance Senior Income (EVF): Increase in the distribution by 3% to $0.035 from $0.034.

Distribution Decrease (>2%)

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target (JHY): Decrease in the distribution by 24.9%

Nuveen AMT-Free Muni Value (NUW): Decrease in the distribution by 16.1%

Nuveen NY Muni Value (NYV): Decrease in the distribution by 15.3%

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL): Decrease in the distribution by 15%.

Templeton Global Income (GIM): Decrease in the distribution by 13.75%.

Templeton EM Income (TEI): Decrease in the distribution by 13.3%.

Delaware CO Muni Income (VCF): Decrease in the distribution by 10%.

Invesco PA Value Muni (VPV): Decrease in the distribution by 9.7%.

Nuveen CA Muni Value (NCB): Decrease in the distribution by 9.6%.

Nuveen NJ Muni Value (NJV): Decrease in the distribution by 8.9%.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp (NYSE:JSD): Decrease in the distribution by 6.8%.

Nuveen CA Quality Muni (NAC): Decrease in the distribution by 6.3%.

Nuveen PA Muni Value (NPN): Decrease in the distribution by 6.2%.

Nuveen Build America Bond Fund (NBB): Decrease in the distribution by 5.3%.

Voya Prime Rate (PPR): Decrease in the distribution by 3.7%.

Royce Value Trust (RVT): Decrease in the distribution by 3.6%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income (JRO): Decrease in the distribution by 3.2%.

Nuveen Senior Income (NSL): Decrease in the distribution by 2.7%.

Monthly Statistics - Commentary

Sector Analysis:

Last month we commented that the sectors that moved the most showed that it was a risk-on environment. Areas of the market like convertibles, finance ("BDCs"), and covered calls did well. However, it was paired with sectors that do well in a falling rate environment, something you wouldn't expect when things are "risk on."

Taxable munis were by far the best performers on a price basis during the month of August. With rates on the long-end of the treasury curve falling precipitously, it is no surprise that interest-rate sensitive sectors would do well.

REITs also did well again thanks to falling rates. The average REIT fund rose by 3.5% on price and 3.3% on NAV.

Conversely, MLPs continue to do poorly with the average price of a MLP fund falling over 10% on the month and 8.5% on NAV. We have been bearish on MLPs for some time and continue to be though they are ridiculously cheap. But so are many European bank shares but I'm not rushing out to purchase them in this environment.

Emerging market debt and equity also fared poorly as Argentina, Brazil, and a few other countries saw currency devaluations and structural issues that hit bond prices severely. That led to EM NAVs to be down over 5% on the month.

In terms of "cheap" sectors, senior loans (floaters) are really the only ones that are in that camp. Investors have abandoned floaters as the Fed has pivoted from a rising rate to a falling rate environment.

On the "rich" side of valuation, the stuff with duration that would do well from falling rates are all there. That includes REITs, taxable and tax-free munis, as well as preferred stocks.

Core Analysis:

Thankfully, most of the funds we own (vs. having sold or watching) populate the top 5 price and NAV movers lists. Like the sector analysis showed, funds with the most sensitivity to interest rates did well during the month of August.

On the top 5 discounts, the two PGIM funds are on the list. The weakness in price (while NAVs were basically flat) allowed the discounts to widen out a bit. Z-scores are also down on them though not enough to make the top 5 list.

BlackRock Floating Rate (FRA) still looks interesting to me - as does many floating rate funds. It populates both the largest discount and bottom z-score list which is typically relegated for funds that chop their distribution in a significant way. The price has fallen off in the last few weeks while the NAV has been stagnant. The discount is now nearly 3 points below the one-year average and seven points from the 52-week high.

As we have stressed, we have been focusing on NAVs that have done well since the FOMC meeting. Given the shift in the monetary environment, falling yields, defensive posturing, and the lack of much of a corresponding move in high yield spreads, we want to pivot the portfolio a bit. This could end up lasting for a number of months or longer.

CEF Universe Analysis:

The month of August saw some gold, real estate, and muni-oriented funds do very well, mostly due to lower interest rates. The top fund in the month was the ASA Gold & Precious Metals Fund (ASA) which was up 7.4% in price and +9.1% on NAV. Cohen and Steers Quality Income Realty (RQI) also did well, rising 7.2% on price and 5.7% on NAV. Less equity situated sister fund Cohen & Steers REIT and Pref (RNP) also did well rising 4.4% on price and 4.20% on NAV.

On the other side of the spectrum, many of the MLP funds populated the worst performers list. Tortoise Energy Indep (NYSE:NDP) lost over 36% of its value while other MLP funds like MIE, CEN, GER, and NTG all lost well over 10% of value.

Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) and Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) are hotly debated funds on the Seeking Alpha platform, with both losing over 10% on the month on price. We are in the camp that these funds are highly misunderstood and far more risky than investors realize. The equity tranche of CLOs are the lowest rung on the ladder and will incur the first losses. The size of the market is much larger than it was during the last recession and underwriting standards are more lax. The saving grace for many of these firms is that rates have fallen reducing interest expense. But with a slowing economy and the possibility of an earnings recession, it may not be enough.

We saw some large discount changes in the month with NDP seeing its discount widen by 33%. It went from an amazing ~25% premium to a nearly 10% discount. I have a feeling this won't be the only MLP fund to decompound like this.

Looking at the full list of the funds that saw the most amount of discount widening, there is nothing there I find compelling. Most are high premium funds or highly risky funds that we wouldn't want to own at nearly any valuation. On the premium change (most discount tightening), PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income (PCI) is on the list, but not in a good way. The NAV fell by 78 cents during the month, in large part due to their Argentinian holdings. Price was down far less which caused the premium to expand during the month.

One fund we would be sellers of is the Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 (JEMD). At a nearly 3% premium, and a liquidation about 3 years away, the fund is producing just 4% per year total return. For the type of assets that this fund owns, we want to be compensated for more for the risk we are taking.

Looking at z-scores, one fund that should elicit some extra attention is the Nuveen Senior Income (NSL). With a one-year z-score of -1.60 and a yield of nearly 8% with perhaps a safer portfolio than most other 8%+ yielders, it is a compelling fund. The discount is now over -13% compared to a -11.5% average discount and a -9% 52-week high.

Discounts are not as tight as they were a few weeks ago but remain near long-term averages. Given that shift in the interest rate environment that we've been in for the last three years to a falling rate/dovish one, the funds and sectors we focus on are going to shift dramatically as well.

In the last 30 days, only 35 funds saw NAV performance greater than +1.0% while there were 204 funds that fell by -1.0% or more. 20 funds saw a NAV decline of 7.0% or more with 11 funds falling more than 10% - all but one being an MLP fund.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.