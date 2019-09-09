The damage of the U.S.'s trade dispute with China is being felt in medium-sized economies that rely on manufacturing exports and emerging markets.

By Brad Tank, Chief Investment Officer - Fixed Income

China and the U.S. are perhaps the biggest source of current investment risk, but not the most exposed.

A lot of capital moved to the relative safety of the U.S. dollar and U.S. markets in the years following the 2008-09 financial crisis. More recently, higher interest rates and Treasury yields have kept the flows going despite the dollar’s strength and the persistent twin deficits.

At some point, converging global growth and interest rates, and the simple law of gravity, should reverse those flows: That’s what many forecasters have been predicting for some time. But 2019 fund flows tell us that it simply isn’t happening.

We saw this in markets during August. U.S. Treasuries enjoyed their best month since 2008. In equities, the S&P 500 Index was already ahead of other major indices for the year before volatility struck. While periodically buffeted by the latest rumors and news on China-U.S. trade, it currently sits just 1.7 percentage points below its July high. Contrast that with the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which is off by 8.5 percentage points from its high earlier this year.

Self-sufficiency

Money is still being sucked toward the U.S. despite it being right at the center of the biggest source of investment risk this year: the trade dispute with China.

This is a classic case of collateral damage. The U.S. and China are the source of risk, but not the most exposed.

Both are large enough, in terms of their geography and their consumer base, to sustain self-sufficiency. China has been clear that it is prepared to withstand short-term pain for its longer-term objectives. And while the U.S. is not immune to tariffs and trade uncertainty - last week’s data revealed its manufacturing sector dipping into contraction and joining the global downturn, as well as its trade deficit widening - its size and near-autarky lessens the impact.

Instead, the damage is being felt in medium-sized economies that rely on manufacturing exports; that means Europe - particularly Germany, its growth engine over the past two decades - and the emerging world.

It’s also being felt by global manufacturers that operate across the developed and developing world. Certainly, many are betting that the world has changed permanently. One feature common to many second-quarter earnings calls was management emphasizing a move away from China-dependent supply chains; for example, during its recent earnings discussion, Ralph Lauren (RL) said that it has decreased its China-sourced production from 33% in the last fiscal year to under 25% as of July 2019. This has come at a cost: Compressed margins and flat sales have yielded a 29% decline in the company’s stock price from its peak earlier this year.

A Cure Worse Than the Disease

Emerging markets enjoyed a brief resurgence in the first few months of 2019, but that was largely due to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s dovish pivot and expectations for a weaker dollar.

Since then, we have learned that other factors can exert more influence in these markets than a dovish Fed. In the Middle East and Russia, the factor has been sub-$60 per barrel oil. In Latin America, it has been the political difficulties of new regimes in important countries. In Asia, it has been the trade dispute, with South Korea the best example of the midsized manufacturer bearing the brunt: Last week, it reported near-zero headline inflation and weaker second-quarter GDP.

This is a problem for global and emerging markets investors. The U.S.-China trade dispute is not going away; deals may be struck and tariffs may be cut, but intellectual property and security questions are now open and could take years to resolve.

Moreover, the shorter-term cure could be worse than the disease. With fund flows holding the dollar up, how low must U.S. growth and U.S. rates go to reverse them? And would those levels signal a general downturn that simply turns return-seeking flows into haven-seeking flows?

Right now, it takes a brave investor to look for value amid the collateral damage of the crumbling global trade consensus.

In Case You Missed It China Purchasing Managers’ Index: +0.5 to 50.4 in August

+0.5 to 50.4 in August Japan Purchasing Managers’ Index: -0.2 to 49.3 in August

-0.2 to 49.3 in August ISM Manufacturing Index: -0.9 to 49.1 in August

-0.9 to 49.1 in August ISM Non-Manufacturing Index: +2.7 to 56.4 in August

+2.7 to 56.4 in August U.S. Employment Report: Nonfarm payrolls increased 130,000 and the unemployment rate remained constant at 3.7% in August

Nonfarm payrolls increased 130,000 and the unemployment rate remained constant at 3.7% in August Eurozone 2Q 2019 GDP (Final Estimate): +1.2% annualized rate What to Watch For Monday, 9/9: Japan 2Q 2019 GDP (Final)

Wednesday, 9/11: U.S. Producer Price Index

Thursday, 9/12: U.S. Consumer Price Index European Central Bank Policy Meeting

Friday, 9/13: U.S. Retail Sales

- Andrew White, Investment Strategy Group Statistics on the Current State of the Market - as of September 6, 2019 Market Index WTD MTD YTD Equity S&P 500 Index 1.8% 1.8% 20.5% Russell 1000 Index 1.8% 1.8% 20.6% Russell 1000 Growth Index 1.5% 1.5% 25.2% Russell 1000 Value Index 2.0% 2.0% 16.0% Russell 2000 Index 0.7% 0.7% 12.6% MSCI World Index 1.9% 1.9% 17.9% MSCI EAFE Index 2.2% 2.2% 12.6% MSCI Emerging Markets Index 2.4% 2.4% 6.7% STOXX Europe 600 2.4% 2.4% 13.7% FTSE 100 Index 1.2% 1.2% 12.3% TOPIX 1.7% 1.7% 4.3% CSI 300 Index 4.0% 4.0% 34.1% Fixed Income & Currency Citigroup 2-Year Treasury Index 0.0% 0.0% 3.1% Citigroup 10-Year Treasury Index -0.4% -0.4% 12.0% Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index -0.2% -0.2% 7.4% Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index -0.2% -0.2% 8.9% Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index -0.1% -0.1% 7.3% S&P/LSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 Index 0.2% 0.2% 7.7% ICE BofA Merrill Lynch U.S. High Yield Index 0.3% 0.3% 11.4% ICE BofA Merrill Lynch Global High Yield Index 0.4% 0.4% 10.0% JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index 0.8% 0.8% 14.4% JP Morgan GBI-EM Global Diversified Index 1.6% 1.6% 8.5% U.S. Dollar per British Pounds 1.1% 1.1% -3.3% U.S. Dollar per Euro 0.3% 0.3% -3.4% U.S. Dollar per Japanese Yen -0.6% -0.6% 2.8% Real & Alternative Assets Alerian MLP Index -0.8% -0.8% 9.5% FTSE EPRA/NAREIT North America Index 1.4% 1.4% 24.0% FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index 1.3% 1.3% 18.1% Bloomberg Commodity Index 1.2% 1.2% 3.1% Gold (NYM $/ozt) Continuous Future -0.9% -0.9% 18.3% Crude Oil (NYM $/bbl) Continuous Future 2.6% 2.6% 24.5% (Source: FactSet, Neuberger Berman)

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed. Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2019 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.