The Time To Buy Aqua Metals Is Now

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Jose Antonio Torre as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Jose Antonio Torre as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

Aqua Metals (AQMS) is a small-cap company in its start-up phase, and at the current share price, it has a risk-reward ratio difficult to ignore. Its business model is to create revenue from a self-operated plant and from licensing of its proprietary recycling process. It only needs to fully ramp up its manufacturing facility to deliver earnings and make the stock jump significantly.

The company developed a battery recycling method called AquaRefining. It is designed to extract lead from used LABs (lead acid batteries) through a chemical reaction using a biodegradable aqueous solvent. AquaRefining is a “room temperature” method that delivers purer lead ingots (99.996%) and pollutes less than current smelting processes. Another advantage is the modular design of the equipment that makes it scalable and easy to install in existing recycling facilities.

Still in the red

First, let’s address the elephant in the room: AQMS is losing money. The company still needs the first 16 AquaRefining modules to be fully operational to demonstrate the financial viability of the technology.

The second fact that could scare investors is that the stock has had better days. After the IPO in July 2015 with a $5 price, the company has raised money four additional times with prices ranging from $2 to $10 per share. Stockholders now have diluted stocks selling below their acquisition value.

Despite this, I think now is an excellent time to buy shares at a discount and take advantage of Wall Street skepticism. The current price already reflects that the company is in red numbers, and the purchase decision can be backed up by actual lead production (312,000 pounds processed in June 2019).

Aqua Metals will benefit from the favorable winds of the battery industry. In this era of electric cars and solar homes, the world is searching for ways of storing energy, and LABs sales are expected to double by 2025. Lead acid is the most affordable battery option available; it represents 95% of the market against Li-ion and has the advantage of being fully recyclable. If AQMS starts making money, they will not run out of batteries to recycle or buyers interested in lead ingots in the foreseeable future.

Crunching the numbers

Now we will estimate the stock price of AQMS using only the earnings it could get from the recycling capacity of its plant.

To start, we will define the low side of our range with the net-net value of the company. It is the amount of capital a newcomer would need to reproduce the assets of Aqua Metals, and we get it by subtracting the liabilities to the current assets. According to AQMS 2019 Q2 financial report, this value is $60.52M, and dividing it by the 44.8M outstanding shares, we get a value per share of $1.34.

To get the top of the range, we will try to get the stock price from the amount of revenue that AQMS will generate from the Nevada plant. As we can see in the company’s official presentation, the current capital plan is to install in a first phase 16 AquaRefining modules by December 2019 and to scale it to 32 modules in a second phase in 2020. Based on the module capacity of 2.4 mT/day of lead, estimating a 28 day/month production schedule and 85% equipment availability, the production of the plant will be ~915 mT/month for the first phase and ~1,830 mT/month after the second phase.

Lead prices in the last year fluctuated between $1,800 and $2,150 per Metric Ton. Multiplying these prices by the production output of 16 modules, we get a quarterly revenue between $19.74 and $23.57M. Since we don’t have a clear perspective of OPEX for full operation, we can consider that AQMS will be profitable with a Net Earnings of 10%. We will work with $1.97M in earnings as the low range and $2.35M as the high range.

To get the stock price from these earnings, we will use Graham & Todd’s Earnings Power Value: the result of dividing earnings into weighted average capital. This method does not consider earnings growth and uses the cost of capital instead. Using a pessimistic cost of capital of 10%, we get the following numbers:

Source: Author’s chart

The table shows us that if Aqua Metals manages to sustain a profitable 16 module operation, the stock value should jump to $2.20-$2.63 and still leave a 100% upside from there to the 32 modules. Lead price fluctuations, the efficiency of the processes, and strategic partnerships (such as Veolia and Johnson Controls) could help Aqua Metals' results even further in the future.

Conclusions

On the downside, we have a company that is still not generating earnings and with a history of several public offerings. On the positive side, we have a company with a price near its net-net value that can become profitable using only self-operated facilities and has further opportunities by selling licenses to third parties. In numbers, for the current $2 price, the risk is -33% and the upsides are 32% in 2020 and 163% in 2021.

AQMS is a great stock for the long term part of any portfolio. It’s priced low enough to be “immune” to the current market noises and has plenty of room to run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AQMS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.