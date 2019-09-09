Expect 15% Upside For Fleetcor Shares In The Near Term

Fleetcor is a global provider of workforce payment products, offering fuel card payment solutions in both North American and international markets. Fleetcor also offers lodging, corporate payment, toll products, and gift cards, among other solutions. In addition, the company provides fleet-related and workforce payment products, such as employment benefits and mobile telematics. Fleetcor operates a close-loop network that allows customers (e.g., truck drivers) to take advantage of co-branded cards that give them special discounts on the price of gas, as well as on relevant car-related products at gas stations and convenience stores. Further, the company engages in issuing and processing data, enabling routing, authorization, and settlement of transactions. Fleetcor largely earns its revenue on a per transaction basis, particularly for credit cards and gift cards. Overall, Fleetcor’s annual revenue base is around $2.8 billion and its market cap is approximately $25 billion.

Valuation

When we compare Fleetcor against its peers in the payments industry, such as GPN, ADS, FISV, and FIS, we find that the company merits a P/E multiple of 26x on 2020 earnings. When we apply this multiple to our 2020 EPS estimate of $12.88, we get the target price of $345.

We expect the following seven near-term catalysts to justify our target price in the near term:

1) Rising Oil Prices:

Over the last several months, oil prices hovered in the $65-$75 range, providing a meaningful boost to Fleetcor’s revenues. Higher oil prices lead to more spending at the pump, which translates into higher fees for Fleetcor’s credit cards. There are two factors to consider here. First, we expect that a rise in oil prices during 3Q19 has added at least 50-60 bps to Fleetcor’s top line and should therefore allow the company to comfortably beat the estimates (note that oil-driven tailwinds account for about 18-20% of the company’s top line). Second, we expect oil prices to rise toward the $80-90 range over the next twelve months (before eventually retreating), which should bring further upside to 2020 numbers. We will watch carefully for any signs of oil-driven higher guidance during the second quarter earnings call, as well as during the company’s formal 2020 guidance call in January/February. Note that oil-driven segments constitute approximately 18-19% of the company's total revenue.

2) Expect Tailwinds from the International Business: Despite continued macro headwinds and some currency pressures, we see the company delivering a revenue beat for 2Q19, partly driven by the European Shell business expansion and continued upside that it brings to the top line. Further, we believe that Great Britain’s epyx business should see at least mid-upper Y/Y single digit revenue growth. In addition, we believe that both Brazil and Russia geographies should exhibit faster revenue growth than during some of the previous quarters, each growing its respective top line in low-mid single digits. In our view, international business is often overlooked by much of the Street, whereas in actuality it can add incremental 50-100 bps to next year's top line.

3) Domestic Business Remains Solid:

We expect another strong performance from the company’s core revenue drivers, such as Comdata and CLC businesses. We estimate Comdata growth at 8% Y/Y and CLC growth at 6.5% Y/Y. Further, we expect further tailwinds from the MasterCard product, which saw very strong performance over the last several quarters, despite the tough comps.

4) Continued Buyback Activity:

Fleetcor has always been a generous buyer of its own stock. With the company’s share price battered throughout the year, particularly after last year’s correction (though recent market pressures are having their impact as well), we expect management to accelerate share repurchase activity. Further, last year’s tax cuts remain a solid cash flow contributor and may result in more buybacks. We believe that management will signal higher authorization over the next two quarters.

5) Large Acquisition on the Horizon?

Recall that the company is guiding to approximately $1.5 billion in deals over the three-year period. With the most recent large acquisition (of Comdata) dating to several years ago, we believe that Fleetcor may choose to pursue another meaningful deal (at $500-$700 MM+) next year. Further, we anticipate a number of tuck-in deals throughout 2019.

6) Expansion Outside of Traditional Fleet Business:

Over the last several years, we have seen Fleetcor gradually expand outside of its traditional fleet business toward other non-core products and services. We believe that over time FLT may actually consider pursuing other co-branded partnerships, such as those within department stores or with famous brand names. Given the high profitability of those businesses, we expect them to be highly accretive to the company’s EPS, and adding an important diversification element.

7) OPEX Improvement Should Help the Bottom Line:

Historically, Fleetcor trimmed it operating expenses during the third and fourth quarters in an effort to boost the bottom line. Therefore, it is quite possible that in the second half of 2018 we may see some SG&A cuts, which would serve well the company’s EBITDA growth. Note that in the past Fleetcor has been criticized for trying to artificially boost its EPS via buybacks; hence, a more robust bottom line might be in order to demonstrate the sustainability of EBITDA growth.

Risks to Our Thesis

We see the following four core risks to our thesis.

1) Oil Prices Drop:

This is the most obvious risk that comes to mind when people analyze Fleetcor. However, it is important to reiterate that only less than 20% of the company’s revenues rely on oil prices.

2) Pricing Wars:

We believe that FLT may face pricing competition from some European providers. Thus far, it has been relatively immune to such pressures in the United States, but as other companies make inroads into this lucrative co-branded market, Fleetcor may face a difficult choice of lowering prices.

3) Rising Wages:

With the US job market enjoying the lowest unemployment rate since the 1960’s, there has been intense upward pressure on wages in recent months, a pattern whose costs may ultimately unfavorably impact the P&L.

4) Deadweight of Non-Core Businesses:

The company’s core fleet business has been doing extremely well over the years, prompting Fleetcor to diversify its portfolio via a number of non-core acquisitions. The results have been mixed at best. We fear that some of the company’s recent businesses, particularly on non-payments side, may eventually prove to be a deadweight for its P&L.

