Avalara: On The Sidelines For Now, But Great Long-Term Tax Play

Valuation remains a little expensive as the stock trades around all-time highs, though not completely unreasonable when looking at a bullish 2020 revenue forecast.

Despite entering Q2 earnings with a high valuation, Avalara (AVLR) exceeded expectations for the quarter and proceeded to pop over 10% in the following days. However, the stock has traded down over the past few weeks and is now up only ~5% since reporting earnings. While valuation does remain at a premium, the company continues to prove that investors are willing to keep their money in a fast growth name with long-term potential.

Q2 revenue was well above expectations, growing 43% yoy compared to consensus expectations for ~33% growth. The company added an impressive 730 net new customers, expanding their customer base to 10,430, which compares to 9,700 at the end of Q1. Management did slightly lower their operating margin guidance for the year as the company continues to focus on re-investing on the business. Investors seem to be on board with this philosophy as investing more now for faster growth may yield a better long-term company.

Data by YCharts

Valuation continues to remain near all-time highs, though recent operating results back up this philosophy. While the company added 730 net new customers on a Q1 base of 9,700, this represented an increase of nearly 8% of their customer base in just one quarter. This increase will likely continue to drive strong revenue growth over the next several quarters.

The stock has performed exceptionally well, up nearly 50% since the beginning of May and over 160% year to date. Expectations continues to remain very high for the long-term trajectory of the company and despite management lowering operating margin guidance, investors are believers in the longer-term operating model.

However, with valuation remaining a bit excessive, I find it challenging to put new money into the name at these levels and believe investors could be better off waiting until a pullback in the name. With valuation now around 15.5x forward revenue, the company remains one of the highest valued names of software companies and despite the strong growth from enterprise customers, expectations are very high and already priced into this name.

The Supreme Court ruling from the South Dakota V Wayfair case remains one of the biggest drivers of growth. This court case ruled that online retailers are required to charge state sales taxes and overturned a previous court case which barred states from placing sales taxes on online sales unless the company was substantially related to the state.

More recently, Avalara announced a secondary of nearly 3.6 million shares selling for $69.40 per share which was near the current price at the time. Since then, the stock has gone up quite a bit, signaling investors are confident that the price should be above the secondary offering price.

Q2 Earnings and Guidance

During Q2, Avalara reported revenue growth of 43% to $91.3 million which was well above consensus expectations for $84.6 million (~33% growth). Revenue growth also accelerated from 38% in Q1, impressive considering the company is rapidly approaching a $500 million run-rate.

Source: Company Presentation

Subscription revenue, which tends to be sticker and has higher visibility, grew a very impressive 42% to $85.0 million and now represents over 93% of total revenue. The subscription revenue stream continues to drive the company’s overall growth and investors place a high revenue multiple for valuation given the stickiness and recurring nature of this revenue.

Net new customers grew by 730 and reached a total of 10,430, up from 9,700 at the end of Q1. While the Supreme Court ruling in the Wayfair case is a large driver of revenue growth, the addition of so many new customers will help drive revenue growth for the next several quarters. I believe the court case was a great tailwind, however, I also believe there are enterprises looking to automate their taxes in order to improve both accuracy and efficiency.

Billings growth continues to remain very healthy at 41% during the quarter and improved from 32% in Q1. Billings growth was also well above consensus expectations for ~33% growth and I believe the accelerated billings growth was a main driver of the big post-earnings pop in stock price.

Source: Company Presentation

Gross margins remained consistent at 72%, slightly contracting from 73% in the year ago period. Operating margins continue to be a drag on the company, though have improved over the past few quarters. For now, management need to focus on investing more into the company in order to drive prolonged revenue growth and expanded customer base. Over time as the company scales, they will be able to bring down operating expenses which will naturally improve profitability.

Source: Company Presentation

Net revenue retention also accelerated to 111% during Q2, compared to 107% in Q1. Over the past eight quarters, net revenue retention has ranged from 105-111%, showing the company's consistency to maintain this above the coveted 100% mark.

Source: Company Presentation

Management also provided guidance for Q3 which includes revenue of $92.5-93.5 million and non-GAAP operating loss of $7-8 million, representing a ~8% margin at the midpoint.

For the full year, management now expects revenue of $364-366 million (up from $346-349 million) with a non-GAAP operating loss of $15-20 million, representing a margin of -4.8% for the full year, slightly worse than their previous guidance of -3.5% for the full year. While investors applauded the revenue guidance raise, the lower than expected operating margin caused some investors to question the longer-term profitability of the company. I believe the near-term increase in operating expenses are important and necessary for the company to continue growing at this fast pace in order to maintain their leadership position and add additional customers.

Valuation

Revenue and billings growth for the quarter was very impressive and surpassed expectations, leading to management raising their full year revenue guidance. While the 40%+ revenue growth is impressive, it makes it that much more difficult for investors to place the right revenue multiple on the name. Yes, over time this name will naturally decelerate their revenue growth, however, investors are expecting operating margins to improve at that time.

Data by YCharts

With management raising 2019 revenue guidance to $364-366 million, the stock popped nicely the days following earnings, up over 10%. However, the stock has traded down over the past few weeks and is now up only ~5% since reporting earnings. Despite recently raising revenue by ~$20 million, I believe management’s guidance is still slightly conservative. The ~5% revenue raise after just one quarter signaled to investors the underlying confidence management has in the business.

With a current market cap of ~$6.2 billion and net cash of ~$450 million, the company has a current enterprise value of ~$5.75 billion. Using management’s recently raised revenue guidance, this implies ~15.8x 2019 revenue. While some investors are quick to point out there are other software names trading at or even higher 16x forward revenue, we should remember that AVLR is a smaller cap name and does not have as long of a history as a public company as some of these other leading software companies.

If we were to take a look at 2020 revenue, we could assume revenue growth slows to ~35% during the year. Assuming 2019 revenue comes in ahead of management’s guidance and closer to $375 million, we could see 2020 revenue of ~$500 million which could represent a multiple of ~11.5x 2020 revenue. While not totally unreasonable, this valuation is still rather expensive compared to the overall market and other leading software/SaaS-based companies.

Over the long-term, I believe the company will continue to lead the way in tax automation as they have rapidly expanded their customer base. However, given current valuation, I am hesitant to put new money to work and will wait until there is a better entry point. The stock continues to trade near all-time highs and any weakness in the market could punish the premium valuation companies a little harder than the rest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.