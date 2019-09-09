Mid-America Apartment Communities: Growth May Decelerate In H2 2019

However, we expect its rental revenue growth rate to decelerate in H2 2019 due to new supplies that will come to some of its markets in H2 2019.

Investment Thesis

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) delivered a good Q2 2019 thanks to favorable leasing spreads in its major markets. The REIT should continue to benefit from favorable demographic trends, and strong market fundamentals in its major markets. The company also has a value-creation strategy through renovation that should fuel growth in the next few years. MAA’s shares are currently trading at a slight discount to its peers and it also pays a 3%-yielding dividend. However, we expect its rental rate growth to decelerate in H2 2019 due to some new supplies that will come to the market. Therefore, we think investors may want to patiently wait for a better entry point.

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

MAA delivered a solid Q2 2019 as the company saw its same-store revenue increase 3.2% year over year. This growth was driven by 3.2% increase in its average monthly rent thanks to robust demands in its markets. The revenue growth was also better than Q1 2019’s 2.3% year over year. Similarly, its net operating income increased 3% year over year. MAA also maintained a high occupancy ratio of 96% in Q2 2019.

Same Store Portfolio Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Change Revenue $376.98 million $342.78 million 3.2% Net Operating Income $237.31 million $230.41 million 3.0% Occupancy Ratio 96% 96% 0% Average Monthly Rent $1,230 per month $1,192 per month 3.2%

Source: Q2 2019 Supplemental

Earnings and Growth Analysis

A portfolio of multifamily properties in the sunbelt region

MAA has a portfolio of properties located in the sunbelt region of the United States (see map below). We like MAA’s focus in these markets as these markets do have a higher population growth rate than the national average.

Source: August 2019 Investor Presentation

MAA is well-positioned for growth as the company has a strong presence in 8 out of the 10 fastest growing states in terms of population growth rates. As can be seen from the table below, except Idaho and Washington, MAA has a presence in all of these markets.

Source: U.S. Census Bureau; Idaho Local News

In fact, nearly 60% of its NOI comes from major cities in these fastest growing states. We believe this is crucial because real estate developers can always build more residential rental units. However, without strong demand to support these new supplies, it will be challenging to raise rental rates. Therefore, MAA’s focus in these fast-growing markets in the U.S. should result in long-term revenue growth.

Source: Q2 2019 Supplemental

Favorable demographic trend

In PwC’s latest report, the organization also observed the trend of younger generation population that seems to prefer rent to owning homes. As can be seen from the chart below, homeownership rates by age of household in the United States have gradually declined in the past two decades. We believe MAA’s multifamily rental business will benefit from this new demographic trend.

Source: Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2019

Rate growth may decelerate in H2 2019

Favorable population growth trend in MAA’s markets coupled with a strong economy in the U.S. has helped to boost demand for residential rental units. In fact, MAA was able to increase its rates by an average of 5% (renewal and new leases) in Q2 2019. This was much higher than Q2 2018’s 3.3%. This favorable leasing spread continues in July 2019 as MAA increased its average rate by 5.4%.

Source: August 2019 Investor Presentation

Although growth was good in H1 2019, we think this rate may decelerate in H2 2019. Earlier in the year, management mentioned that 48% of its markets will have lower supplies and 44% of its markets will experience higher supplies. However, due to shortage of labors, some of these new supplies that were expected to come to the market in the first half of 2019 have been pushed towards the second half of 2019. Therefore, we expect the rate increase in its renewal and new leases to decelerate towards the second half of 2019 and perhaps even in early 2020.

Renovation projects will create long-term value

Over the past 5 years, MAA has renovated about 30 thousand units. These are renovations are typically done at the time of the turnovers. In the past, these renovations have resulted in rent increase in the high-single digits (see table below).

Source: August 2019 Investor Presentation

Management has identified about 14,500 units remaining for renovation across its portfolio. This represents about 14.4% of its total portfolio (100,615 units). If all of these units are renovated and assuming that these projects will result in an average rent increase of 9%, its total rental revenue would have increased by approximately 1.3% year over year. Its renovation projects should also help reduce its maintenance expenses and utilities expenses. This should result in an improvement in its NOI margin in the future.

A robust development pipeline

MAA has an active development pipeline of 5 projects. Upon completion, these projects will add a total of 1,090 units to its portfolio of 100,615 units. As can be seen from the table below, these projects are expected to reach initial delivery before the end of 2020. These projects will increase its current portfolio by about 1.1%. There are also a few other projects in pre-development stages.

Source: August 2019 Investor Presentation

A solid investment grade balance sheet to support its development/redevelopment projects

While MAA has identified a rich pipeline of development and redevelopment projects that should help unlock the growth potential, the company needs a solid balance sheet to fund these projects. Fortunately, MAA does have a solid balance sheet. In fact, MAA has an investment grade balance sheet with credit ratings of BBB+ Stable (Fitch, S&P) and Baa1 (Moody’s). The company also has a staggered debt maturity profile with low weighted average interest rate of 3.8%. In the past quarter, the company paid off $300 million of its 6-month term loan and completed the renewal of its $1 billion unsecured credit facility. MAA also established a commercial paper program (capped at $500 million) which allows it to capture lower financing costs on its working capital borrowings.

Source: August 2019 Investor Presentation

MAA’s total debt only represents about 32.3% of its total assets. It also has a healthy debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.92x. Therefore, we think MAA has a solid balance sheet to fund its development/redevelopment projects and external growth opportunities.

Source: August 2019 Investor Presentation

Valuation Analysis

MAA expects to generate adjusted funds from operations of $5.56-$5.72 per share in 2019. Using the midpoint of its guidance, MAA is trading at a price to AFFO ratio of 23.0x. This is slightly below other major residential REITs that trades in the range of 24x-26x.

A growing 3%-yielding dividend

MAA currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share. This is equivalent to an annual dividend yield of 3%. The company has increased its dividend every year since 2011. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield is towards the low end of its past 10-year yield range.

MAA’s dividend is safe with an expected dividend payout ratio of 68.1% in 2019 (based on its AFFO).

Source: August 2019 Investor Presentation

Other Risks and Challenges

Macroeconomic risk

Although people always need to find a place to live, it will be challenging for MAA to raise rental rates in an economic downturn. This is because layoffs will likely result in lower demand for apartment rentals.

Elevated supply risk

Favorable long-term demographic tailwind and demand for apartments do have the potential to trigger lots of new constructions. If many of the new supplies come to the market in the same time, it may quickly result in oversupply.

Investor Takeaway

We like MAA’s high quality portfolio and its long-term growth outlook. The company is trading at a slight discount relative to its peers. However, we noted that its shares have surged by nearly 35% year-to-date largely due to the market’s anticipation of future rate cuts. In addition, we think its rental rate growth may decelerate due to some of the new supplies that will come to its markets in H2 2019. Therefore, we think investors may want to patiently stay on the sidelines until a better entry point.

