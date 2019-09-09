Trading New IPOs: Wait For Concrete Signs A Low Is In

The IPO Market has got increasingly hot the past year, with several multi-billion dollar names debuting their initial public offering. Uber (UBER), Lyft (LYFT), Slack (WORK), and StoneCo (STNE), are just a few of these names, with the best performers being small-caps like Opera (OPRA), Yeti Holdings (YETI), and Frontdoor (FTDR). A seemingly popular strategy thrown around by one author is buying hot IPOs after a 20% pullback given that they are on sale. The author additionally recommends adding to the position as it falls and averaging down. In the spirit of 'judge not, lest ye be judged,' I will not be naming the author. However, I wanted to use this article to discuss why this is a dangerous strategy, and offer a better way to trade IPOs outside of hoping that a stock has found its lows. While the IPO market offers tremendous opportunity for those able to sniff out the best companies early, the volatility in these names is a double-edged sword, and can also lead to significant draw-downs. Many new IPOs can double or more in their first 18 months of trading, but most traders will be shaken out if they see a 30% to 50% draw-down before they get to a profit. For this reason, I believe the best way to trade IPOs is to wait for a well-defined range to develop, and at a minimum, to wait for a confirmed downtrend break. Buying low and adding more breaks the two cardinal rules of successful trading, and in the IPO space, losses can add up quickly. In the IPO market, I believe the best strategy is to buy when the tide begins to turn.

The below excerpt is from an analyst, with the recommendation to buy Slack at $36.00 just over two months ago, just a week after its initial IPO. Looking at the below chart, we can see that the stock had no semblance of an uptrend in place, and had zero chart pattern to trade off of. To say this was a Hail-Mary trade with no real plan would be generous. Not surprisingly, just like in football, Hail Mary plays rarely result in touchdowns. Instead, the stock is down 25% from this buy price in just two months, in a period when the S&P-500 (SPY) is up 2%. Even worse, this strategy documented in later articles discusses buying more as it continues to drop. It's easy to see how an investor would have averaged down two to three times already following this strategy, staring down an even larger loss currently. While Slack may eventually trade up to $50.00 in the next two years after it finds a bottom, the average investor buying at $36.00, at $33.00, and again at $30.00 is going to end up puking up their shares at $25.00 or less if the stock gets there. Therefore; a rally to $50.00 is not going to be of any use to them, as the draw-down before the upswing shakes them out. I believe this is one of the most dangerous strategies possible in the market, whether for traders or investors. Instead of jumping in and buying with abandon with no chart pattern in place, I believe investors in IPO names should instead wait for stability in the share price to strike. One way to do this is waiting for a stock to break its well-defined downtrend and show follow-through. I will compare this strategy for a few examples, with what I believe to be a less risky strategy for bottom-fishing below:

Avalara (AVLR), arguably the most impressive IPO performer of 2019, has seen a 170% return off of its late December lows. The company is a cloud-based software name in the tax space and has benefited massively from the South Dakota vs. Wayfair (W) ruling. It would be near impossible to have lost money on this stock as it's up 140% from its IPO price the past year, but the above strategy of buying on any 20% drop from an IPO's highs would have provided disastrous results. As we can see in the below chart, the stock topped $59.40, gave a buy-point at $47.50 based on the "20% off sale" rule, and then plummeted to a low of $28.09 just four months later. I would argue that the majority of investors are going to be sellers if they're down 41% in four months, or over 100% annualized. Therefore they likely would have been selling out their positions near the lows. The better strategy, in my opinion, is drawing a trendline on the stock and allowing the stock to reclaim its 100-day moving average before stepping in. We can see in the bottom chart how the alternate strategy would have looked for Avalara:

Not only does the above strategy reduce draw-downs significantly, but it puts you in the direction of the trend and aligned with institutional buying. When institutional buying overpowers selling, a stock is going to begin a new uptrend. The downtrend line break accompanied by the reclamation of the 100-day moving average (red line) suggests that buyers were stepping up in a big way in early January. Meanwhile, the 20% drop from the highs last July didn't suggest anything, if anything, it indicated that sellers were overpowering buyers, and institutions were not supporting the stock in a big way yet.

Moving to another example, also recommended by the same analyst, we can see that Revolve (RVLV) has been an abominable entry from the suggested strategy. The stock topped out at $48.36, set up a "20% off sale" buy-point at $38.69, and has plunged 46% from this buy-point in just over two months. This is over a 200% loss annualized at this rate, and a near 50% underperformance vs. the S&P-500. If one chose to average down at different intervals from the initial buy-point, the buying might have looked like this:

Buy #1: $38.69

Buy #2: $34.82

Buy #3: $30.95

Buy #4: $27.08

Buy #5: $23.21

This would result in a current average cost of $30.95 on a significant sized position considering five different buy-ins, and a (-) 29% return currently. Given that there were five buy-ins, this would likely be at least a minimum 10% portfolio size at 2% size per purchase. This is a 2.9% portfolio hit in two months using only one-tenth of a portfolio, during a period when the S&P-500 is positive. Trading like this is insane, and a recipe for disaster long-term.

How would Revolve look using my intended strategy? Let's take a look:

Revolve Group does not have a 100-day moving average currently as it's only been trading for 70 days, but we do have a well-defined downtrend in place. At the minimum, we would want to see the stock break above its downtrend line which currently sits at $27.00. We would then want to see a strong close above the 100-day moving average. The 100-day moving average is not on the chart currently as mentioned, but it would likely come in around the $28.00 area when it does show up.

Finally, in a third example, we can use StoneCo, which is a great example given Warren Buffett's position. If there was any stock where this "20% off sale" rule should have worked exceptionally well, it would have been StoneCo. The reason for this is that Warren Buffett was accumulating the stock.

Looking at the application of the "20% off sale" rule in the example of StoneCo, the stock would have been bought at $26.00, after retreating 20% from its swing high at $32.50. The stock plummeted another 38% over the next two months to a low of $16.14 before finding bottom. Once again, this strategy would have had experienced a massive draw-down in a relatively short period of time before the stock headed on its eventual upswing.

Moving to the below chart, the strategy of waiting for the stock to turn around, would have had an investor buying the stock near $25.00 before it ran up 80% over the next two months. In this example, there was less than a 5% draw-down, and a massive return for those willing to book profits into strength.

While there are countless examples of this strategy not working nearly as well, there are also innumerable examples of this strategy working even worse. Take Canopy Growth (CGC), for instance. The stock has been a massive winner, up nearly 3000% off of its eventual low, but it fell 75% after its initial public offering. Buying the initial 20% dip would have left an investor at a 50% plus draw-down and likely to exit, in a stock that eventually powered higher with one of the most impressive returns of the past four years.

So what are the limitations to this strategy?

The one significant limitation to this strategy is that about 5% of IPO's take off out of the gate and never look back. Waiting 100 days past a stock's IPO leaves one at risk of missing the initial push in the best names, and having to find a later entry. The reason for this is that it will take at least 100 trading days before one can use the 100-day moving average to employ this turnaround strategy. However, I am more than willing to miss the 5% that take off, as I will often be able to find a follow-up entry down the road. At the end of the day, trading is about odds, and 95% of IPO's will provide a low-risk entry. I do not see any reason to rush in headfirst with a reckless strategy like the 20% off rule in hopes that the stock will bottom when we decide it should.

The rule I've presented above is not perfect, should not be applied to all IPO's indiscriminately, and has its limitations. However, in the stock market, losses hurt more than gains, and defense is always the best way to go about things. A 50% loss requires a 100% gain to break-even, and further draw-downs need even more substantial gains. As we've seen with examples like StoneCo, a 50% draw-down can occur in two months or less if a stock is bought carelessly. Buying stocks when the momentum is down in high volatile names and adding to losers are two ways to put severe dents in a portfolio quickly. As the above examples have shown, losses can show up very soon in the highly volatile IPO arena.

Based on the turnaround strategy presented, both Slack and Revolve Group remain avoids for now as they have not proven themselves and put turnarounds in place on their charts. While there is lots of money to be made in the IPO space by finding the most attractive companies with new products; fighting momentum rarely pays off. A 200% - 300% move on an IPO is possible in some of the best names, but an investor will not be around to participate in this move if they're 50% early and are knocked out near the lows. For this reason, investors should align themselves in the direction of the trend if they do choose to attempt to bottom-fish on IPOs. There are hundreds of strategies that work in the market, and I do not wish to be one to put down other's strategies and suggest mine are superior. There are several ways to skin a cat in the stock market. However, strategies that suggest fighting momentum, averaging down, and not considering the use of stops are hazardous strategies when it comes to any stocks, especially IPOs. For this reason, I see the suggested "20% off sale" strategy as a risky use one's capital and an approach to be skeptical of unless for extremely experienced traders.

