Back Toward The Highs? Really?

Well, that was quick. Just a few trading sessions ago the US economic outlook was gloomy, with the S&P approximately 8% below its highs, within mere 2% of correction territory. The US-Sino trade war was intensifying with new tariffs, while the President advised American companies not to do business with China. Manufacturing was slowing down, pressured by dismal data out of Europe. The yield curve inverted, signaling that the recession was on the horizon. Meanwhile, business investment slowed down considerably, as the dampened economic prospects made businesses question the future of their ROI.

Fast forward to the close of Friday, September 6: the S&P registered 2979, just 50 or so points below its all-time high. What changed? Nothing much. The United States and China agreed to have another meeting on trade, but how many times have we seen this headline in recent months? Data continued to come in mixed, with the manufacturing index lagging and the services index expanding. The Fed once again signaled a rate cut for mid-September, just like it did a month ago. The same economic uncertainty remains, with a meaningful probability of a recession.

This sentiment-driven trading dominated the S&P 500 since early 2018. Recall, in January 2018, the market went through a significant melt-up in a post-tax cut euphoria, only to witness one of the biggest crashes in its history on February 5th, 2018. The following nineteen months transformed into a period of intense volatility, but on the net did not produce meaningful returns for investors. If you bought SPY index on the eve of the February 5th crash, your portfolio gained mere four percentage points.

Such is the reality of living in the late stage expansion cycle, when market participants coexist with a perpetual recessionary fear. Technical traders are carrying the day, accelerating and decelerating volumes around 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while watching for some key signals, such as the yield curve inversion. The inversion finally happened on August 14th and, as counterintuitive as this sounds, it now becomes imperative for the market to revisit its all-time highs. While from a historical standpoint inversion is a good indicator of recessions, in the very short run inversions lead to new all-time highs for the S&P, before the actual bear market unfolds.

This could be the most logical explanation for the sudden trend reversal we are seeing. The market may continue to go up in the coming weeks, but only moderately and only as a lull before the storm. As we watch this trend, it is dangerous to interpret it as a signal to buy, particularly for longer-term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.