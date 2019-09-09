BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Represents Good Entry Opportunity At Current Prices

A slower and deeper analysis of the statistical data of the trial clearly reveals that the efficiency ratio, although lower than that of the injectable drug Takhzyro, is reasonably good.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has witnessed a serious downturn in its share price since 21/05/19 when it recently presented data from its Phase III clinical trial (APeX-2) in which the oral drug BCX7353, a selective inhibitor of plasma kallikrein used in the prevention of Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) attacks, was evaluated. The accumulated slump totaled 62% (falling from $7.38 on 21/05/19 to $2.80 on 28/08/19).

On May 21, the company enthusiastically presented the Phase III trial data, stating that the desired outcomes both in terms of efficacy and adverse effects had been successfully achieved. Two different doses of 110 mg and 150 mg had been used, obtaining efficiency ratios of 30% and 44%, respectively. No significant adverse effects were noted.

So, what exactly happened to justify the steep drop in stock price despite the apparent success of the Phase III trial?

The key point here is that there is already a drug on the market called Takhzyro, which is developed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd (NYSE:TAK) and it was approved by the FDA in August last year. Said drug is administered intravenously, and it has an impressive average efficacy rate of 87% in preventing HAE attacks, compared to placebo.

This difference in efficacy rates between Takhzyro and BCX7353 is why the market has overweighted BioCryst. Its price has dropped so sharply because analysts expected an effectiveness rate of at least 50% in order to compete with Takeda's drug.

Market Overreaction?

As those of us who have been dealing with stock market investments for a long time know, markets tend to overreact to certain events that occur around companies. This causes share prices to unfortunately rise in the face of positive events, but panic takes hold and they collapse in the face of initially negative events. It is a typical behavior of short-term markets, when shareholders act as if they suffer from some kind of short-term hysteria. In most cases, the share price usually returns to a normal, more realistic valuation with the passage of time.

In my opinion, what we are seeing with BioCryst is short-term hysteria, because as we will see below, the events that have transpired do not justify the sharp drop in price that we have seen throughout the last two months.

It is true that the average efficiency shown in statistical terms by BCX7353 in the APeX-2 phase III trial has actually been lower than its competitor Takhzyro. However, if we examine the trial data in a little more detail, we see that 50% of patients who received the 150 mg dose experienced a reduction in HAE attacks of over 70%. In patients with a seizure rate of less than 2 per month (the majority of HAE patients are concentrated in this group); the percentage reduction was 66%. And in patients with seizures of more than 2 per month, the reduction percentage was 40%.

In addition, all patients tolerated the medication very well and 100% continued the trial, by extending the term from 24 to 48 months.

This data proves that it is not enough to merely take into account the average statistic of the 44% efficacy rate, because in actual fact, half of the patients experienced a reduction in attacks of 70%. So the question is; how many of these patients would choose Takeda's injectable drug when they could obtain very satisfactory results by simply taking an oral tablet daily? Furthermore, according to a survey carried out by the FDA among HAE patients in 2018, these patients placed convenience as being the first priority in future treatments. They would obtain this with the daily BioCryst tablet, as opposed to the obvious inconveniences of taking an injectable drug.

In view of the positive proven results, the company intends to submit a new drug application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the fourth quarter of 2019. In addition, they will request an authorization to market the drug (MMA) from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) in the first quarter of 2020.

I am fully convinced that the probability of approval by the FDA is extremely high, thanks to the encouraging data obtained in phase III. This is especially in light of the fact that its members will positively value that patients now have an original, authentic treatment alternative in the form of a daily oral tablet, which boasts a reasonable rate of efficacy and little or no adverse effects.

On the other hand, as BioCryst executives explained in the presentation of the last half-year results, they are currently studying the price at which the drug would be launched onto the market once it has been approved by the FDA. However, as is normal, they do not have a fixed initial price yet, but what they are fully sure of, is that it would certainly be lower than the current price of competing drugs, which exceed $600,000 per patient per year.

What is obvious is that BCX7353 is being presented as an extremely robust alternative in HAE prevention treatment, with a reasonably good rate of efficacy, and a lower foreseeable cost than the current alternatives on offer. Most importantly, many HAE patients will surely prefer treatment by means of an oral tablet, which greatly improves their quality of life, rather than the injectable drug Takeda offers.

BioCryst Valuation

In order to find out if there really has been a bearish overreaction in the market concerning BCRX, what we should do first is carry out a valuation of the company using some of the existing financial valuation formulas. This will enable us to obtain the intrinsic value and compare it with the current stock market price. Of the different ways of attaining the intrinsic value of a company, I believe that the discounted future earnings method is the one I most like. This calculates the terminal value at a future date, and then discounts this back to the present using an appropriate discount rate and it is the method most used by financial analysts nowadays. It is also essential to bear in mind that we are valuing a company in the biotechnology sector, with the resultant problems associated with that.

In order to get a clearer idea of the revenue streams achievable once the drug has been officially approved by the FDA, we have resorted to the following table which presents the estimated future earnings of several companies that develop drugs for the treatment of HAE:

The hereditary angioedema landscape Product Company Setting Status 2024e Sales ($m) Takhzyro Takeda SC kallikrein antibody Prophylaxys 1,764 Ruconest Pharming IV complement factor C1 convertase inhibitor Acute 509 KVD900 Kalvista Oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor Acute 411 Haegarda CLS SC complement factor C1 convertase inhibitor Prophylaxys 362 BCX7353 BioCryst Oral kallikrein 1 inhibitor Prophylaxys/acute 287

Source: EvaluatePharma

According to the table, an income forecast for BCX7353 for the years up to 2024 would be $287M, i.e., about $71.75M per year, which seems to me to be a very modest forecast indeed due to the high expectations amongst the HAE patient community, as expressed during the clinical trials carried out so far. Furthermore, BioCryst has already received more than 1,000 requests from patients urging its prompt commercialization.

Intrinsic Value = (Annual Revenue/Discount Rate)/No. of Shares

Intrinsic share value = (71.75*/0.04)/110* = $16.30

*value in millions

The intrinsic value would have to be weighed up by the probability that BCX7353 will finally be approved by the FDA. Depending on its current stage, that is to say, having already achieved the primary objective of safety and efficiency in phase III, it would be reasonable to give it a value of 70%.

Thus, this would give us an intrinsic value per share of BCRX= 0.70+16.30= $11.41.

This valuation obtained from BioCryst must be considered approximate data in determining whether the share price is actually significantly undervalued with respect to its intrinsic value. The data is not exact due to the multiple factors that intervene in its valuation, but it does serve very well as a reference value to compare it with the real value of the share.

Bearing in mind that the current price is around $2.90, the figures clearly show that the share is really undervalued.

In addition, in this valuation of BioCryst, we have not taken into account the income it occasionally receives from the sales of Rapivab, its anti-flu product, nor the valuation of the company's other drugs which are currently in different phases of study:

Pipeline of BCRX:

PROGRAM PRECLINICAL PHASE I PHASE II PHASE III APPROVED BCRX7353 (Prophylactic HAE) x x x x BCRX7353 (Acute HAE) x x x BCX9930 (Oral Factor D) x BCX9250 (FOP) x RAPIVAB x x x x x Galidesivir x x

Source: BioCryst

Current Financial Position

According to the latest financial statements released as of 30/06/19, the company had a positive cash balance of $92.888 million in the bank. Moreover, it states that its treasury balance is sufficient to carry on with its clinical trials until 2020.

We hereby have to take into account, on the one hand, the start of the Phase I clinical trials of BCX9930 which are currently underway. These will use up cash in the coming weeks. On the other hand, the part sale of Rapivab (Australia, USA, etc.) would generate income that would increase cash reserves.

What is certain is that the company has enough funds for the next 6-9 months without the risk of dilution due to capital increases.

Downside risk

Developing any HAE product candidate may take longer or may be more expensive than planned.

Ongoing and future preclinical and clinical development of BCX9930, BCX9250 and our HAE drug candidates (including APeX-S, APeX-J, and the BCX9930 Phase 1 may not have positive results.

BioCryst may not be able to enroll the required number of subjects in planned clinical trials of product candidates.

FDA, EMA, PMDA or other applicable regulatory agency may require additional studies beyond the studies planned for product candidates, or may not provide regulatory clearances which may result in delay of planned clinical trials.

Conclusion

Based on the foregoing, it can be concluded that the share price slump experienced in the last two months is due to a downward overreaction of the markets, stemming from the publication of the BCX7353 phase III results. The lower efficiency rate obtained (44%) compared to its competitor Takhzyro has triggered the penalization in BioCryst's share price. However, a slower and deeper analysis of the statistical data of the trial clearly reveals that the efficiency ratio, although lower than that of the injectable drug Takhzyro, is reasonably good. This is mainly due to the fact that half of the patients in the trial have had their HAE attacks reduced by a respectable 70%. But the main point here is that BCX7353 will constitute, once approved by the FDA, the first drug available to be taken as an oral tablet daily, which will result in an undoubted improvement and innovation in the quality of life of patients.

It is obvious there are risks inherent to any company positioned in the biopharmaceutical sector, such as: No approval by the FDA for BCX7353, a lack of liquidity that forces a capital increase with the consequent dilution, and so on. However, in BioCryst's current situation, these are quite insignificant risks.

In short, the current price of BioCryst reflects a clear undervaluation with respect to its intrinsic value as explained previously and it would not be unreasonable to foresee a rise in the share price soon, which could easily reach $5 or $6 per share by the end of the year. This would coincide with the NDA submission for BCX7353 to the FDA and the publication of the initial results of the BCX9330 phase 1 trial. We can therefore safely say that a share purchase at current levels presents a very good opportunity in the medium/long term in terms of the risk/return ratio.

