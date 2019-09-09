Company Thesis

Contrary to popular belief, the widespread usage of movie streaming services such as Netflix (NFLX) or Amazon (AMZN) Prime have not led to a pro-rated decline in the traditional "popcorn theater" industry. Key players such as Cineplex, (OTCPK:CPXGF) have managed to reinvent themselves by re-branding going to the movies as a premium social experience. The introduction of recliner seating, IMAX3D, and VIP suites have revitalized the number of loyal cinema fans and increased key sales. The North-American box office achieved an all-time high of $11.8 billion in FY2018, and has seen almost consistent CAGR during the past two decades, even during the height of the 2008 Financial Crisis. During the same time period, Cineplex's box office revenue per patron and concession revenues per patron have seen record breaking growth. Cinema fans are simply spending more and more at the entertainment counters as the value proposition of watching movies in theaters improve. At the same time, the recent minimum wage hikes of over 33-50% across Canada have only resulted in $13 million in additional expenses for Cineplex, compared with revenues of more than $1.6 billion. Overall, the company is not going away anytime in the next 5 years, and is likely to continue to maintain its monopoly on the Canadian movie industry with an estimated 78% market share in FY 2019. Coupled with a dividend yield of 7% (paid monthly) and a sustainable payout ratio of 61%, Cineplex is an enticing buy for dividend investors.

Key Research: Box Office and Concession Revenues

As seen above, Cineplex's CRP has grown by 27% in the last 4 years and its BRP has grown 12% during the same period. While the company is arguably raising prices on food and tickets, consumer attendance have remained in the solid 70-80 million range. As the biggest operator of Canadian box office theaters, Cineplex's pricing has a degree of price inelasticity not available to smaller players in the sector. In addition, the company's heavy investments into UltraAVX picture technology; VIP Cinema, IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX, and recliner seating are keeping its core value proposition intact. With Cineplex holding 34.7% of VR studios (worth $34.27 million), the introduction of virtual reality devices into its theaters certainly creates a groundbreaking amusement experience. None of the new developments listed above can be definitively replicated by that of video streaming platforms, nor by home entertainment.

Source: BoxOfficeMojo

Moreover, the movie production industry has switched to a model of consistently producing; revitalizing, or remaking fan favorites every couple of years as to keep movie franchises alive and monetized. Recent releases such as Spiderman: Homecoming; Lion King, and Avengers: Endgame have at least boosted FY2019 box office revenues to be on track to match that of 2011. Moreover, Cineplex holds over 78% market share of Canada's $1.0 billion box office, and directly receives all upside developments in the success of new releases.

Sustainability of Cineplex's Monopoly

Source: Rentrak

Cineplex manages over 165 theaters across Canada with a growth of +1.8% Y/Y, or 3 new cinemas opened. Currently, competitors do not even come close in terms of matching the company's market share, as it runs nearly 80% of the country's cinemas and remains an iconic Canadian brand. Its attendance rate is nearly twice the number of population of all Canada (at 70 million) with over 9.6 million members in its Scene Loyalty program, growing 0.7 million new members since last year. While arguably, its total attendance rates has become saturated, movie goers are simply spending more and more on food and entertainment whilst at the cinema. Currently, Cineplex screens both new movies and trailers well ahead of their scheduled release on Netflix or Amazon Prime, while simultaneously offering the comfort; sound, and image quality which simply cannot be matched by online service providers. Hence, it is extremely likely for the next 5 years, the current business model of Cineplex will remain intact as to continue the safety of its dividend. After then, however, recent sector innovations such as the creation of original content by video streaming services, will warrant a revisit to the validity of Cineplex's business model as to keep up with the times.

Rec Room

Source: Cineplex

As stated on the company's website:

"The Rec Room brings together incredible dining experiences with exciting live entertainment and amusement gaming, all under one roof. Each location devotes approximately half of its square footage to dining and live entertainment and the other half to amusement games and attractions. The Rec Room is also the perfect destination for a night out with friends, group celebrations and corporate events".

In terms of financial performance, this new initiative has witnessed stellar success, with sales of $66.5 million in FY2018 coming from just 5 Rec Rooms, and growing at over +77.7% Y/Y. With 10-15 rooms coming over the next few years and each room generating roughly $10 million annual recurring revenues, this will be a major catalyst for Cineplex. Additionally, such initiative are completely independent to the company's theater revenues, and should account for up to over 10% of its total sales in a few years' time.

Minimum Wage Hike Risks

Source: ReatilCouncil.org

Approximately 88% of Cineplex's employees are part-time, minimum wage workers. Following Alberta's example in 2015, the provinces of both Ontario and Quebec have enacted legislation as to raising the minimum wage by 25% from roughly $12 per hour to $15. While at the time, this was to be predicted to be a major headwind going forward, Cineplex's FY2018 employee expenses has only increased by 5.7% to $32.7 million. In the same period, the company was able to decisively increase its earnings from $2.37 free cash flow per share to $2.87 free cash flow per share.

Moreover, the recent Conservative election victory in Alberta have reversed the course of nationwide minimum wage increases, with Premier Jason Kenney planning to implement new legislation to reduce minimum wage by $1-2 for part time teenagers on employment (A key component of Cineplex's work force). Considering the 3 provinces above constitute over 50% of Canada's population, it is difficult to anticipate any impairment larger than 15% to Cineplex's operating income due to this matter. Considering the company's EBITDA margins have stayed steady at 16%, a 240 bps impairment in a worst case scenario, is really not that devastating.

Valuation and Summary

Cineplex is currently trading at an EV/Sales multiple of just over 2x, an EV/EBITDAR multiple close to 9x, and has a net leverage multiple of 4x Net Debt to adj. EBITDAR. With a FCFF margin of close to 8%, and a manageable payout ratio of 60%; the company's dividend can be regarded as secure for at least the medium term horizon (next 5 years). The movie industry is rapidly revolving from previously a must-go outlet for any movie screening, to a premium entertainment experience featuring top quality showings. Considering the practice of going to the cinema is a deep-rooted cultural norm, and not just a one-time customer hype, it is clear the traditional popcorn theater industry is not going anytime soon. Moreover, at the helm of the company's operations, CEO Ellis Jacobs is consistently finding innovative ways to improve the company's bottom line. Both Rec Room expansion and investments in virtual reality shows just how management have consistently kept with the times in the context of a changing market. Hence, Cineplex presents itself as an enticing buy option for dividend/pension investors, or those who are interested in a constant income stream from the stock's monthly payout of 0.583%.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.