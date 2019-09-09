The Month In Closed-End Funds: August 2019

Summary

For the first month in three, equity CEFs on average posted negative returns, losing 1.48% on a NAV basis for August.

While for the eighth month in a row, fixed income CEFs chalked up returns in the plus column (+0.84%).

Only 19% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 19% of equity CEFs and 19% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.

Utility CEFs (+1.63%) posted the strongest positive returns of all equity CEF classifications for the month.

The California Municipal Debt CEFs classification (+2.81%) posted the strongest plus-side returns in the fixed income universe for the month.