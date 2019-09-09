Huntington Bancshares' 8.5% Total Yield Is Great Value

Based on the stock's average dividend yield of 2.92%, and applying a discount for potentially lower interest rates, given a target price of $16.80, or 28.7% above today.

Combined, the total yield is 8.5%. Management has a strong and conservative record of producing shareholder value.

In addition, its board has committed to buying back $513 million of shares in the next year. At today's $13.37 billion market value, the buyback yield is 3.83%.

Huntington Bancshares Stock's Total Yield of 8.5% Offers Great Value To Shareholders

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) recently lifted its dividend 7% to $0.15 per share after the results of its June quarter were announced. This represents a 4.66% dividend yield. It also represents 45.5% of HBAN's Q2 2019 diluted EPS of $0.33, which was up 10% Y/Y. Over the past five years, the company's dividend has grown on average 21% annually. Its dividend yield is one of the best dividend yields in the banking sector.

HBAN has also been committed to massively reducing its shares outstanding through share repurchases. Last year, the regional bank bought back 71.8 million shares under a program authorized by the board to spend $1.068 billion last July over the next 4 quarters. As the bank has a $13.37 billion market value, this represents a whopping 8% of its market value. Recently, the board put in a new program to buy back exactly $513 million shares over the next 4 quarters ending June 30, 2020. This represents 3.83% of HBAN's market value.

So, combined, shareholders will get a total yield from the return of capital over the next year of 8.49% from payments to shareholders. This is extraordinary value for shareholders, as there are at least six benefits to shareholders that come with share buybacks.

The Beneficial Effects of Share Buybacks

Why are so many companies buying backs their shares? In fact, in many cases, even when the companies, like Apple (AAPL), Oracle (ORCL) and Microsoft (MSFT), are both buying paying dividends and buying their shares in the market, they often use a greater portion of FCF to buy back shares than for the dividends paid to shareholders? There are a good number of benefits:

Buybacks Increase Dividends Per Share . If a company decides to not increase the portion of free cash flow it will use on dividends, the lower number of shares from buybacks will increase the dividends per share.

If a company decides to not increase the portion of free cash flow it will use on dividends, the lower number of shares from buybacks will increase the dividends per share. Buyback Programs Act as a Natural Buffer for the Stock Price . High Total Yield companies are often one of the largest market buyers for their stock. An underlying reason is that these types of companies often have healthy balance sheets and cash flow statements.

High Total Yield companies are often one of the largest market buyers for their stock. An underlying reason is that these types of companies often have healthy balance sheets and cash flow statements. Earnings Per Share Automatically Increases With Dividends. Just like the increase in dividends per share, the lower share count automatically increases EPS.

Just like the increase in dividends per share, the lower share count automatically increases EPS. It Works to Sterilize the Effect of Management and Employee Options and Restricted Shares . Although some large companies have a separate program just to buy shares in the market and keep them as treasury shares, as opposed to their regular buyback program where the shares bought are retired, most do not.

. Although some large companies have a separate program just to buy shares in the market and keep them as treasury shares, as opposed to their regular buyback program where the shares bought are retired, most do not. Buybacks increase the relative stake in the company's assets and earnings of both management and remaining shareholders . This can be important over time. One of the key reasons that Buffett buys a stock, for example, is his ability to increase Berkshire's stake in the company over time.

This can be important over time. One of the key reasons that Buffett buys a stock, for example, is his ability to increase Berkshire's stake in the company over time. Buybacks are much more profitable and extremely tax-efficient uses of free cash flow as a return of capital to shareholders. This can be seen in several articles I have written, including "Launching the Total Yield Value Guide," and a related blog here.

Huntington Bancshares Outlook

HBAN had absolutely excellent profitability in its first six months. Its return on assets was 1.36% and return on average tangible equity was 17.7% over the past year. The net interest margin ("NIM") declined slightly sequentially to 3.31% from 3.39% in Q1, mainly from lower interest rates.

The company's profitability led to a 10% increase in both EPS and its tangible book value per share to $7.97 per share.

(Source: Company presentation)

Moreover, the risk profile of the bank's loans is very good. Net charge-offs were up only 25 basis points. Its total Allowance for Loans and Lease Losses is a very low 1.03% of total loans and leases.

HBAN's outlook for the second half (to December 2019) is that its NIM will be in the range of 3.25-3.30%. That is with its assumption that the Fed will reduce rates at least twice. It also expects 3-4.5% revenue growth and loan growth of 4-5%.

(Source: Company presentation)

The company's presentation emphasized its shareholder return orientation. For example, here is a slide where management wanted to highlight its dividend increase and buybacks:

(Source: Company presentation)

This slide essentially implies that the bank's capital ratios are very high even after the dividend increases and share buybacks, and that the dividend payout ratio is only 66%.

Valuation Estimate

One of the best ways to value banks is to look at their historical dividend yield average and compare the present dividend yield to that number. Over time, the stock will trend to the mean of that average, given reasonably stable financial settings in the macro-environment.

As you can see in the chart below, courtesy of Seeking Alpha's excellent dividend metrics, HBAN has had a 2.92% dividend yield over the past 4 years:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Taking the company's $0.60 annual dividend and dividing it by 2.92% brings an estimated target price of $2.55, up 57.5% from today's price of $13.05 (September 4, 2019). Let's assume that the interest rate environment will continue to weaken, with generally lower interest rates. Applying a 50% discount to the target brings a target value of $16.80 per share, or a 28.7% upside from here.

Summary and Conclusion

HBAN stock benefits shareholders with both a 4.66% dividend yield and also a 3.83% buyback yield. This gives shareholders a total yield of 8.5%. The bank is benefiting from a relatively stable net interest margin and shrinking capital base through major buybacks. Assuming a stable economic environment and lower interest rates, the stock is worth $16.80 per share, or 29% higher from here.

