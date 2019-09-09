VNQ Is Crushing It - Let's Take A Closer Look

Our advantage over VNQ is that we can be extremely tactical in an effort to select sound securities with the widest margin of safety.

VNQ is one of the cheapest real estate funds available, with an expense ratio of 0.12%.

VNQ’s top-ten holdings represent the "who’s who" of the largest REIT operators, including such players as American Tower, Crown Castle, Prologis, Simon Property and Equinix.

Nobody can argue that VNQ has simply hit the ball out of the park so far in 2019 – validating the argument that buying the largest REIT ETF pays.

Many investors prefer ETFs versus traditional stock picking and in this article I will take a closer look at one of the most popular REIT ETFs, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

As fellow iREIT on Alpha analyst Hoya Capital Real Estate observes, “the REIT revival is real." In a recent article he explained:

REIT investors [can now] say good riddance to the rising interest rate environment, a mantra that kept downward pressure on REIT valuations throughout much of the past half-decade.

VNQ is back within 3% of all-time record highs set back in July 2016 on a price basis and climbed to record highs on a total return basis earlier this year.

Year-to-date VNQ shares have surged – closing at $93.45 – with a total return of just under 30% (price appreciation of 25.66%).

A few years ago I wrote an article titled, “Why Not Just Buy VNQ And Be Done With It” and in that particular article I wrote that in a previous Seeking Alpha article someone commented, ”Just buy VNQ and be done with it.”

To be clear, that article was written in June 2016 and since that time VNQ shares have grown by ~7.1%, hardly the performance witnessed year-to-date. Nonetheless, nobody can argue that VNQ has simply “hit the ball out of the park” so far in 2019 – validating the argument that buying the largest REIT ETF pays much more that dividends.

Source: iREIT (Data from Sentieo)

How can a massive REIT ETF like VNQ outperform most of the other REIT ETFs?



Source: iREIT (Data from Sentieo)

Here’s a closeup screenshot of the top 10 REIT ETFs (year-to-date):

Source: iREIT (Data from Sentieo)

Note: Specialty REIT ETFs Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) and Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS) have performed well this year. INDS has assets of $22.38 million and SRVR has assets of $87.71 million.

A Closer Look at VNQ

Some of you may have noticed that VNQ changed its name from the Vanguard REIT ETF to the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (as of February 2, 2018). In addition to a name change, VNQ also changed its index, dropping the MSCI US REIT Index for the MSCI US IMI Real Estate 25/50 Transition Index. Also VNQ changed indexes to adopt the MSCI US Investable Market Real Estate 25/50 Index as its benchmark (which has certain specialty REITs that aren’t in the current MSCI US REIT Index). Here’s a snapshot of the composition:



Source: Vanguard

As you can see, VNQ has 33% exposure in specialized REITs in addition to 12.8% exposure in retail REITs. Also, one noticeable change for VNQ is to expand the scope of the fund’s coverage beyond just REITs to include other types of real estate companies, such as those involved in services (2.7% exposure) and development (.40% exposure), as well as other REITs.

Examples of companies inside the index VNQ seeks to track (and in peer REIT funds) include real estate services companies CBRE Group (CBRE) and Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), real estate developer The Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC), and specialty REITs Lamar Advertising (LAMR) and Rayonier (RYN).

The change also aligns VNQ with the updated GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) methodology for classifying global market sectors used by S&P and MSCI.

The VNQ has $67.8 billion in assets, significantly more than the $4.6 billion in the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR), which tracks the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Real Estate 25/50, and the approximately $900 million Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).



Source: Vanguard

As you can see below, VNQ’s top-ten holdings represent the "who’s who" of the largest REIT operators, including such players as American Tower (AMT), Crown Castle (CCI), Prologis (PLD), Simon Property (SPG), Equinix (EQIX), Public Storage (PSA), Welltower (WELL), Equity Residential (EQR), and AvalonBay (AVB):

Source: Vanguard

Note: for diversification purposes, VNQ invests in Vanguard Real Estate II Index Fund (11.2 % exposure).

Also, VNQ is one of the cheapest real estate funds available, with an expense ratio of 0.12%. This extremely low 0.12% expense ratio gives it an advantage, as VNQ has one of the lowest fee structures (lower fees include SCHH, FREL, and USRT).



Source: Vanguard

Also, VNQ trades large volumes every day so it has plenty of liquidity and the fund’s new benchmark index is reviewed semiannually and rebalanced quarterly. As viewed below, VNQ has 186 stocks in the portfolio:



Source: Vanguard

Now Compare with Our Durable Income Portfolio

There’s little doubt that owning shares in VNQ is considered a safe and stress-free way for investors to gain exposure to REITs. (VNQ has outperformed the S&P 500 by over 54 percentage points on a total return basis over the last decade.)

However, for certain investors holding shares in ultra-large basket of REITs (and other real estate companies) may not be the best solution. If you’re lime me, you want a more tactical approach and one that offers me the best of both worlds: durable dividend income and growth.

That’s why I formed the Durable Income Portfolio over five years ago, that includes around 36 REITs, all selected based upon their reliability and predictability. But before revealing my top picks (for the Durable Income Portfolio), let me provide you with the yea-to-date results, compared with the VNQ:

Source: iREIT (Data from Sharesight)

As you can see, VNQ has beat my Durable Income Portfolio by approximately 6% year-to-date. How can an active REIT investor underperform a REIT ETF with 186 holdings?

Keep in mind, VNQ now invests in cell towers and because VNQ is market cap weighted, the ETF has significant exposure with American Tower and Crown Castle – the fund’s two largest REIT holdings (as viewed below):



Source: iREIT (Data from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Now, for an apples to apples comparison, I included the top 9 holdings (since VNQ II is actually the top holding). As you can see, the average P/FFO for the 9 holdings is 23.8x and the average dividend yield is 3.0%.

And consider the performance for the top 9 names, the average YTD total return (for the 9) is 34.5% and the only REIT to under-perform is Simon Property (-6.7% YTD).

That’s an impressive lineup.

Now, take a look at the top ten REITs in the Durable Income Portfolio:



Source: iREIT (Data from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Again, for apples to apples, I include the top nine REITs, and as you can see, this portfolio has 43.7% exposure with the following REITs: CyrusOne (CONE), Realty Income (O), Digital Realty (DLR), STAG Industrial (STAG), Store Capital (STOR), Crown Castle (CCI), W.P. Carey (WPC), Ventas, Inc. (VTR), and Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), Note: Hannon Armstrong (HASI) is #10 (but I did not include in the averages).

By comparison, these top 9 REITs have an average P/FFO of 19.3x and an average dividend yield of 4.1%. Also, the 9 returned 31.3% year-to-date.

Notably, the Durable Income portfolio’s top REITs are weighted based on dividend growth and dividend safety. Our picks were hand-selected because we recognized that they would generate the best returns over longer periods of time…and they have.



Source: iREIT (Data from Sharesight)

As viewed above, the Durable Income Portfolio has returned 16.4% over the last 2 years versus the VNQ that has returned 9.2% during the same period. And over a longer period of time (5 years), the Durable Income portfolio has generated superior results:

Source: iREIT (Data from Sharesight)

As you can see, our time-tested strategy of holding high-quality dividend-growing REITs has been (and will continue to be) our secret sauce. Arguably, our basket of REITs is not nearly as diversified as VNQ (with 186 REITs) but we are able to mitigate risk by maintaining diversification across property sectors.

Source: iREIT (Data from Sharesight)

Also, we utilize a scoring model in which we determine a REIT’s quality based on a number of qualitative characteristics. So it’s not just sector allocation that allows the Durable Income Portfolio to deliver superior results, it’s also time-tested research - recognizing the winner from the losers – with an emphasis on SWAN investing. ("SALSA" stands for "safe and lasting seeking alpha," for non-SWANs.) Source: iREIT

The Bottom Line

Congratulation to those who own shares in VNQ, as Mr. Market has certainly spread the love in the REIT sector year-to-date. But it’s not just VNQ investors that should run the victory lap, it’s almost every REIT investor.

Source: iREIT

In case you’re interested, VNQ has .11% exposure in Tanger Outlets (SKT) and the Durable Income Portfolio has 2.17% (exposure). More recently we have added shares in Tanger, Simon, Iron Mountain (IRM) and others. (marketplace members get all recent trades)

Our advantage over VNQ is that we can be extremely tactical in an effort to select sound securities with the widest margin of safety. And similar to VNQ, we can mitigate risk by diversification, or what Benjamin Graham referred to as “the simplest and cheapest way to widen your margin of safety”.

By employing diversification correctly, investors can reduce risk without sacrificing returns…so let me ask you this question: What’s in your REIT wallet?



Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CONE, O, DLR, STAG, STOR, CCI, WPC, VTR, HTA, HASI, KIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.