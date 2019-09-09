Amgen Remains A Buy

The company has a short history of a paying a dividend, but has increased it at a rapid rate.

Amgen's second quarter showed that the majority of key products are continuing to grow.

Shares of Amgen are up for the year, but trail the S&P 500 by a large margin.

Earlier this year, I identified Amgen (AMGN) as a healthcare company that I wanted to own more of in the March to Freedom Fund. Amgen is the largest independent biotech company in the world and has a short, but impressive dividend growth history.

Amgen has returned just 8% year-to-date, well behind the 20.5% total return for the S&P 500 index. While some might complain, the hope here is that this underperformance relative to the market means that Amgen is attractively valued today.

We added the name to our portfolio at the end of April and I have been waiting for a chance to purchase the stock again. The stock is one of our smallest positions. Since I am focused on bringing all of our holdings up to size, this places Amgen near the top of my shopping list.

This article will explore the company’s most recent earnings result, dividend history and valuation to determine if shares of Amgen qualify for purchase today.

Recent Earnings Results

Amgen reported second-quarter earnings results on 7/30/2019. Earnings-per-share totaled $3.97 for the quarter, which was $0.39 above the average analyst estimate and a 3.7% improvement from the previous year. Revenue was down 3.1% to $5.6 billion. This was $190 million higher than expected.

Source: Amgen’s Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 10.

Sales for Neulasta, which stimulates the growth of white blood cells that help to decrease infections, were down 25%. Lower net selling price along with continued competition from biosimilars negatively impact the product’s sales results. Even so, Neulasta remains Amgen’s second best-selling product.

Other products fared much better.

Enbrel, which treats several types of arthritis and remains Amgen’s top grossing product, saw sales improve 5%. Higher net selling prices and favorable changes in inventory levels were only partially offset by lower unit demand. This is the second quarter in a row that sales for Enbrel have increased versus the previous year.

It should be noted that Amgen won a favorable ruling in the company’s patent dispute with Sandoz regarding Enbrel. If upheld, this ruling could prevent other companies from bringing biosimilar competition to market.

Prolia, which treats patients with osteoporosis, grew 14% as demand for the product continues to increase. Prolia is the company’s third highest grossing offering.

Xgeva, which treats bone problems related to bone cancer, had sales growth of 10% mostly due to increased unit demand.

Some of Amgen’s lower grossing products also showed high rates of growth. Parsabiv grew 130% as higher unit demand more than offset a lower net selling price. Parsabiv is used in patients who are on dialysis due to chronic kidney disease.

Repatha, which helps to control cholesterol, was up 3% from the previous year, though this was slightly below what analysts had expected. Higher demand for Repatha was offset by lower net selling prices.

Wrapping up the second quarter, Amgen repurchased $2.3 billion worth of shares while reducing its debt outstanding to $30.6 billion from $34.5 billion. Research & Development costs accounted for 16.3% of product sales in the quarter, an increase of 130 bps. SG&A expenses as a percent of product sales declined 100 bps to 22.5%.

Following second-quarter results, Amgen offered updated guidance for 2019.

Source: Amgen’s Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 8.

The company raised the low end of both its revenue and earnings-per-share forecast. Revenue is expected in a range of $22.4 billion to $22.9 billion while earnings-per-share is seen as falling between $13.75 and $14.30. At the midpoint of this guidance, revenue would decline 4.4% and earnings-per-share would drop 2.6% from 2018’s results. Much of the reason for these decreases is that Amgen received a one-time milestone payment of $1.1 billion last year.

Recent News

Amgen announced that it was purchasing Otezla from Celgene Corporation (CELG) on 8/26/2019 for $13.4 billion in cash.

Source: Investors Presentation (INSERT LINK), slide 3.

Otezla, which treats inflammation in a patient’s body, generated $1.6 billion in sales in the U.S. last year. The drug is approved for use in more than 50 markets, including Japan and the European Union. Otezla is also approved for use in multiple indications, with more in development.

The drug has exclusivity through 2028 in the U.S. and 2023 in most other markets. With nearly $22 billion in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet, Amgen will be able to purchase Otezla in cash.

Dividend Analysis

Following a 9.9% dividend increase for the 3/8/2019 payment, Amgen has now increased its dividend for nine consecutive years. According to the U.S. Dividend Champions, Amgen has increased its dividend:

By 18.7% per year over the past three years.

By 22.9% per year over the past five years.

While dividend growth has slowed for the most recent year, the company’s payout ratio is in very good shape. Amgen’s annualized dividend of $5.80 represents just 41% of the company’s expected earnings-per-share for the year.

Using free cash flow, the payout ratio also looks to be on solid footing. Amgen generated $9.1 billion in free cash flow over the past 12 months. The company paid out $3.5 billion in dividends over the same period of time for a free cash flow payout ratio of 39%. This payout ratio is slightly above the five-year average ratio of 33%.

Amgen’s stock offers a yield of 2.8%, which is above the 1.9% average yield of the S&P 500.

My Valuation

If you’re not familiar with how I value stocks, I first consult Value Line for their safety and financial strength ratings. I am looking for at least a 2 for safety and a B++ for financial strength. These ratings tell me that the company is on sound financial footing.

If the stock passes this first test, I then take the current price and compare it to fair values and price targets from a number of different sources to see how over or undervalued shares are compared to these estimates. I also use the stock’s expected earnings-per-share for the current year to determine a current price-to-earnings, or P/E, ratio. I then compare this to the stock’s five-year average P/E from F.A.S.T. Graphs. I then take the average of these values to determine a price target.

I am willing to pay above what I consider to be fair value if a company has more than a decade of dividend growth. A lengthier dividend growth track record shows that a company can withstand a recession and still manage to increase its payment to shareholders.

Current Yield Years of Div Growth 5-Year Div Growth 2.79% 9 22.90% Value Line Safety and Fin Strength Current P/E 5-Year Avg P/E 1 / A++ 14.8 14.5 CFRA 1 Yr Price Target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $215 $164.70 $214 Value Engine 1 Yr Price Target Value Engine Fair Value Current Yield My Price Target $206.34 $207.12 Under $212

Value Line gives Amgen a 1 for safety and an A++ for financial strength. Both ratings are the highest that Value Line offers.

Using the current price of $207.73 and the company’s midpoint for earnings-per-share guidance for 2019 of $14.03, shares of Amgen closed the most recent trading session with a P/E ratio of 14.8. The stock’s five-year average P/E ratio according to F.A.S.T. Graphs is 14.5, meaning shares of Amgen are 2.1% overvalued against its historical P/E ratio.

CFRA had a one-year price target of $215, offering 3.5% upside from the current price. CFRA’s fair value estimate is $164.7, which means shares are 20.7% overvalued against this estimate.

Morningstar listed fair value at $214, 3% above the current share price.

Value Engine has a one-year price target of $206.34 for Amgen, which implies that shares are 0.7% overvalued. Their fair value estimate is $207.12, which means shares are just 0.3% overvalued today.

Average these values out and I found fair value for Amgen to be $202. The current stock price has Amgen’s shares at 2.9% overvalued at the moment.

Normally, I require at least 10 years of dividend growth before I am willing to pay above fair value, but Amgen is one year away from meeting this threshold. Therefore, I am willing to pay 5% above what I consider fair value for Amgen. Any price under $212 qualifies the stock for purchase in the March to Freedom Fund.

Final Thoughts

Amgen had a decent second-quarter earnings results. The company is seeing declines in key products like Neulasta. On the other hand, Enbrel had a second straight quarter of positive growth. A favorable ruling regarding the product should make it more difficult for competitors to bring biomsimilars to market. Amgen also has newer products that are showing sizeable growth rates as well.

Amgen has also raised its dividend fairly aggressively in recent years, but maintains a very low payout ratio using either earnings-per-share or free cash flow. The stock also boasts a market beating dividend yield.

No doubt about it, Amgen has vastly underperformed the market in 2019. But, while shares are slightly overvalued at the moment, the stock still trades below my target purchase price. When capital becomes available for investing, Amgen is a stock I want to purchase.

