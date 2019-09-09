UDR: One Of The Safest Balance Sheets Among Residential REITs With 18% Upside

From 2013-2019, UDR has increased its FFO by 5.96% (CAGR) per share, while decreasing its debt ratio to one of the lowest levels in the sector.

The thesis

While I was working on my recent article, where I wrote about Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) being priced at one of the largest discount to the NAV, one specific company caught my attention. UDR, Inc. (UDR). The reason why UDR attracted my attention was that in terms of a) debt ratio, b) payout ratio and c) P/FFO ratio it was kind of an outlier, in a positive way. The analysis below confirms that UDR has one of the safest balance sheets in the sector that puts UDR in a perfect spot for being opportunistic when the next downturn occurs. In addition, a non-stop growth in underlying cash flows and strong development pipeline coupled with a skilled management suggest that the probability of experiencing UDR's valuation convergence to its peers is very high.

Company overview

Source: UDR

UDR, Inc. (UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily REIT with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2019, UDR owned 50,829 apartment homes including 366 homes under development. Basically, UDR offers luxury apartment living in some of the most desirable locations across the country.

The key reasons why UDR is a clear buy

Structural trends benefit UDR's long term performance

Apartment REITs have outperformed other REITs and the broader market by a wide margin over the past 20 years. This outperformance has been driven by (1) an ongoing shortage of U.S. housing, (2) better LT NOI growth/lower capex than most other REIT sectors, (3) the sector’s status as a necessary, non-discretionary expense, and (4) a higher propensity to rent from millennials/baby boomers, the two largest U.S. population cohorts.

Apartment REITs have also consistently outperformed other REITs over the majority of the 3-year rolling measurement periods over the past 20 years; albeit with relatively minimal diversification benefits.

Source: UDR

Accretive capital allocation

UDR has proven its ability to adapt and pivot the investment focus toward opportunities that generate rather high risk-adjusted IRR and which can be funded accretively. Historically, UDR has created significant value through development, DCP and acquisitions, as can be seen in the chart below:

Source: UDR

Moreover, it is super important to add that the management of UDR has been very active in opportunistically allocating the capital throughout the ups and downs of the whole business cycle. At the beginning of 2007 until shortly before financial crisis, UDR was a net seller of assets at NAV to fund growing development pipeline when the equity traded at a discount. In the aftermath of the financial crisis, the management utilized premium priced equity to fund acquisitions (NYC, Boston, West Coast) and expand development pipeline.

Recently, acquisitions have driven UDR`s growth due to strong cost of capital and accretive opportunity set. As of June 30, 2019 UDR had already announced 21 acquisitions investing $ 1.8 billion. Here are some examples of the recent purchases and the corresponding key drivers for further value creation:

Source: UDR

Source: UDR

Going forward, development, on which UDR typically achieves mid-teen IRRs at completion, remains a targeted use for growth capital. To fuel this growth, UDR has initiated its own Developer Capital Program to take advantage of the growing dislocation in the construction financing marketplace and the attractive risk-adjusted returns offered by these investment opportunities. Basically, it means that through the DCP, UDR provides capital to third-party apartment developers through preferred equity, mezzanine debt or secured loans on development assets, and in markets where it would like to increase the exposure. So, these investments ensure that UDR receives a healthy current return and, in some structures, a purchase option designed to be in-the-money at a later point in time or profit participation upon sale. For example, in 2018, UDR added four new projects to its DCP pipeline that totaled $93 million in committed capital, comprised 1,087 homes and had a weighted average yield of 10.4%.

Lastly, UDR has been very successful in buying back its shares. In 2018, which was a wild ride from a stock price perspective, UDR repurchased ~ $20 million of common shares in February and March at a discount to NAV. By December, when the share price had already recovered by 25% and the stock was trading at a premium to NAV, the management issued $300 million of common shares. The recent developments continue to prove that the management is still able to successfully do the buybacks. As of YTD, it purchased shares ~10% below the current market price (~$49).

3rd best balance sheet among sector peers

UDR`s goal is to maintain a safe, liquid and flexible balance sheet that can fully fund the needs throughout the real estate cycle. As of June 30, 2019 UDR reported an extremely solid balance sheet. Consolidated debt-to-asset ratio stood at 32.1%, net debt-to-EBITDAre was 5.4x and fixed charge coverage landed at 4.9x. The Company also continued to take advantage of debt prepayment opportunities by prepaying higher interest rate bearing debt through the issuance of $300 million of 3.2% senior unsecured, medium-term debt. These actions increased the size of the unencumbered pool of assets, extended duration and further improved the balance sheet. 2019 debt maturities are minimal and the unsecured credit ratings (S&P: BBB+; Moody’s: Baa1) remain strongly investment grade. Both place UDR in a position to garner efficient pricing should it choose to issue debt in the future. UDR`s belief that a safe, flexible and liquid balance sheet is essential to generating predictable earnings and dividend growth, and strong TSR, over time has not changed.

According to data published by Nareit, as of July 31, 2019 UDR ranked 3rd in terms of the lowest debt ratio.

Exceptional Resident Services

While all the quantitative metrics are vital and have to be assessed diligently, the qualitative side of the Company should be considered also. In my opinion, for residential REITs the customer experience plays a very important role since the customer switching costs are low and tenant ability to substitute is strong.

The fact that UDR focuses on providing distinctive, high-quality apartment homes paired with exemplary service and amenities makes the long-term outlook quite bright. For instance, apartment communities are situated in some of the country’s most desirable locations, from New York’s Upper West Side to San Francisco’s Mission Bay District, and hundreds of great neighborhoods in between. These places have it all: first-rate shopping, superb restaurants, lively nightlife options, access to thriving business centers.

To give you some color on why I think UDR has exceptional residential services that truly differs from majority of the other peers:

Innovative technology - At UDR, they employ innovative technology to make every aspect of apartment living more comfortable. Across the communities, UDR provides the latest high-tech amenities: free Wi-Fi and high-speed internet access, and Smart home technology, including smart locks, thermostats, light switches, and water leak detectors.

Resident services - UDR`s team at every apartment community strives to respond promptly to your questions and requests, whether it's for maintenance, fielding sales questions, or (for apartments offering concierge services) handling all manner of errands, from booking dinner reservations to receiving and delivering packages right to your door.

MyUDR portal – as a UDR`s resident you can conduct apartment-related business through the myUDR Resident Portal. Pay rent, renew your lease, schedule maintenance requests, and more, all online from a desktop computer, tablet, or mobile device. The resident portal also allows tenants to stay in touch with neighbors via online boards and chat.

Other features and services – UDR offers a relocation guarantee program, options for corporate housing, short-term leasing and special pet-friendly apartments.

Price target based on strong underlying cash flows

During past 5-6 years, UDR has managed to maintain a stable and growing FFO with CAGR of ~6%. In the meantime UDR increased its dividend in tandem with the development of the underlying cash flow – as indicated by the flat line reflecting the payout ratio. While it is fair to say that the dividend yield is not as high as one is used to receiving from REIT investments, one has to take into account that the FFO payout and debt ratios are extremely low. The average dividend yield across other apartment REITs is ~3.9%, which compared to UDR`s yield of ~2.9% seems not as huge difference when we contrast its debt and payout ratio to the corresponding sector average. The average debt ratio among UDR`s peers is ~43% and the average payout ratio lands at 71%. UDR outscores both of these areas with its debt ratio of ~20% and FFO payout of ~62%.

Source: UDR (created by author)

It is truly a positive sign that year after year the Company has grown its FFO and reduced its leverage at the same time. Considering that the chances are high of experiencing a near-term recession, the fact that UDR has structured its balance sheet in a prudent manner and that it keeps a large portion of FFO to itself, puts the Company in a great spot for capturing potentially depressed property prices without having to worry about huge financial risk.

Residential REIT sector average P/FFO ratio for 2019 is 26.06, which compared to UDR`s P/FFO of 22.2, implies ~18% discount. Given the remarkable track-record, abnormally conservative balance sheet and strong pipeline, it makes no sense that UDR trades at such steep discount. To the contrary, the aforementioned characteristics should actually lead to a premium.

The bottom line

UDR is poised to benefit from the secular demographic trend and favourable supply and demand situation. The ultra strong balance sheet and below average payout ratio coupled with persistent FFO growth allows one to consider UDR a well timed investment going into recession. In addition, the stock also provides a ~18% upside potential (valuation convergence to the average level of its peers), which is strongly backed by the opportunistic management with a top-class track-record.

