Workday: Buy The Pullback

Workday's (NASDAQ: WDAY) stock price has fallen roughly 25% from its 52 weeks high, mostly due to multiple adjustments. Despite the big drop in share price, I believe that Workday is a leader in its space with growing switching costs. At $172, it is also reasonably priced with a potential 12% upside based on my valuation estimates.

(Source: Google)

Workday has steadily won customers over from traditional solutions

Workday has managed to break into the human capital management (NASDAQ:HCM) and financial management (NYSEARCA:FM) space that was historically dominated by two players, SAP (NYSE: SAP) and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL). Besides being customer-focused, Workday managed to convince customers to embark on the digital transformation journey to cloud finance and human resource. By being cloud-first, Workday was able to differentiate itself from Oracle and SAP which were still holding onto their traditional on-premise software solutions. Workday has been able to help their customers go live quickly so that the customers are able to reach value faster. The speed of going live has been improving over time and it is currently at 8.2 months on average. As such, more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500 and approximately 50 percent of the Fortune 100 have selected Workday for their core HCM platform. Gartner has also placed Workday as a leader among the Cloud HCM suites.

(Source: Gartner)

Moreover, cloud adoption for Workday's solutions is still mostly underpenetrated at less than 25% so there is still a long runway for Workday to invest and grow its business. This can be seen from the way Workday invests its cash as well. Workday invests 31% of sales in R&D, which is roughly twice that of its competitors.

(Source: Workday financial analyst day 2018)

(Source: Workday financial analyst day 2018)

Workday is experiencing growing switching costs

As customers switch to the cloud-based model for their HCM and FM needs, their up-front costs become lower compared to on-premise solutions. This reduces the customers' tendency to switch once Workday solutions have been deployed in their companies.

Given how Workday has been focusing on winning businesses from large businesses, this decision has helped increase switching costs within this customer group. Large enterprises have very strong inertia to switch due to their complex geographical and employee structure. Paired with the lower upfront cost of a cloud-based solution, it would be harder to switch from Workday compared to SAP and Oracle. This can be seen from Workday's high gross and net retention rates of 95%+ and 100%+ respectively.

(Source: Workday financial analyst day 2018)

Workday's financial results support its growth story

Workday's latest Q2 revenue of $887 million was 32% higher YOY and beat its guidance of $870 million to $872 million. This is Workday's fourth consecutive quarter of over 30% YOY revenue growth. The report also highlights that growth will increasingly come from outside Workday's core HCM offerings, as seen from its Financial management segment's revenue growth of 50% YOY.

The acquisition of Adaptive Insights shows how Workday is attempting to help customers accelerate their finance transformation in the cloud. Having a collaborative financial planning solution from Adaptive Insights allow Workday to cross-sell to existing financial management customers. This will entrench customers deeper into Workday's services, making it harder to switch. As Workday slowly broadens its enterprise resource planning platform, there will more opportunities for increasing its average revenue per customer.

Investment Risks

Oracle and SAP have already begun their shift towards cloud-based solutions. Workday has roughly 20% of its revenue from outside the US in fiscal 2018. I am unsure if Workday can experience similar success globally given that Oracle and SAP are stepping up their cloud platforms.

Workday's acquisition of Adaptive Insights shows that it is trying to move beyond HCM. However, Workday should be careful not to expand into a full enterprise resource planning solution too quickly. Being spread too thin at such a high-growth stage may lead to poor customer experience and execution issues in its current solutions. Potential investors should watch for future acquisitions to determine the velocity of Workday's product roadmap.

Workday is slightly undervalued based on my estimates

To value Workday, I used a DCF model with the following assumptions:

1) Revenue growth at 30% for the next five years, then dropping to 2% in perpetuity starting from the year 2025. The high growth rates in the first five years reflect Workday's lead in the cloud HCM space as well as its ability to cross-sell its solutions. Coupled with low penetration in cloud enterprise software, Workday should be able to execute high sales growth for at least the next five years. However, Workday will face competition internationally against key players like Oracle and SAP. If Workday is unable to convince large enterprise customers to switch over to its solutions, they might experience lower sales growth in the next few years.

2) Operating margin of 35% from 2027 onwards. Enterprise software players generally have high operating margins due to their high initial fixed costs and low incremental costs. Operating margin of 35% is considered high but it is similar to Oracle's current margins. While Workday states its long-term operating margin target is 25%, I believe this is conservative and expect Workday to exceed it in the long term. Moreover, Workday's gross margins have been expanding in recent years, from 66% in 2015 to the current 70%. However, if Oracle and SAP are able to develop innovative cloud HCM and FM solutions, Workday might have to provide some incentive for customers to switch over especially in its international segment. If price becomes the only differentiating factor, there could be some downward pressure on Workday's margins.

3) A sales-to-capital ratio of 2 is in line with its software peers. Developing software is not capital-intensive, so I estimate Workday will be able to generate $2 of sales with every $1 in incremental capital.

4) Workday has an initial weighted cost of capital of 9.22%, which drops to 8% in the terminal year. The higher cost of capital reflects the higher risk of Workday having negative cash flows and losing money. However, once the company achieves profitability and higher free cash flows, the risk should be reduced as reflected in the lower cost of capital.

(Source: Author creation using Workday financials)

The value I derived for Workday is roughly $44B for the entire company. This represents a 12% upside from its current price. As with all DCFs for high growth and money-losing companies, my point estimate valuation of $193 is likely to have a large spread of possible outcomes. To overcome this shortcoming, I compare its pricing multiples against similar software companies.

Companies Price / Sales EV / Sales 3Y Sales Growth (%) Operating Margin (%) Workday 11.8 11.9 34.6 -16.9 Paylocity 12.7 8.9 26.6 12 Automatic Data Processing 5.3 5.3 6.7 21 SAP 5.1 5.7 5.9 21 Oracle 5 5 2.2 35

(Source: Author creation using data from Gurufocus)

Compared to established peers like Oracle, SAP and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP), Workday is very expensive on both Price/Sales and EV/Sales multiples. However, those established ERP players also have much lower sales growth of less than 10%. Workday is fairly priced when compared to Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY), which have lower sales growth but is a profitable HCM company.

Potential investors have to decide if they believe Workday will be able to compete well internationally and achieve margins similar to Oracle. If so, Workday's recent pullback makes it a good time to buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WDAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.