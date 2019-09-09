Docusign: Reversal Of Fortune - Stay Long

Docusign is also only about 4% penetrated into its total estimated TAM of $25 billion, leaving plenty of room for future growth.

Fortunes can shift quite rapidly in the software sector, as proven by the leading e-sign company Docusign (DOCU). Last quarter, it got roughly thrown into the penalty box after the company warned of sales execution issues and showed faltering billings growth. This quarter, Docusign's growth story has returned, and with both revenue and billings growth accelerating from last quarter, investors sent shares of Docusign skyrocketing more than 20%:

Data by YCharts

Despite Docusign's steep recovery, and despite the fact that it's nearing a double-digit forward revenue multiple again, I still believe there's plenty of upside in Docusign shares. When we ignore the near-term volatility in Docusign's quarterly results, we find a very attractive long-term growth story for the company. Stay long here and buy on the upswing.

Long-term thesis intact, and validated by guidance increase

The first indicator I look to here is the size of Docusign's current revenue against its TAM. Recall that Docusign sizes its current TAM at $25 billion, calculated by taking an average ACV multiplied by the number of target companies in Docusign's target universe:

Figure 1. Docusign TAM

Source: Docusign 2Q20 earnings deck

Its current annual revenue run rate, meanwhile, is just shy of $1 billion - indicating that the company is only about 4% penetrated into its total addressable market. Sure, there's competition against the likes of Adobe Sign (ADBE) - but with such a broad market opportunity, there's plenty of room for growth - especially for the incumbent player. E-sign technology has disrupted industries from real estate and finance to healthcare and retail; paper-based contracts will be relics of the past in a decade's time, and Docusign is leading the charge. Note also that international revenues currently only represent 18% of Docusign's total revenue base, indicating plenty of growth capacity abroad. The company has signed partnerships with foreign-based companies like SAP (SAP), Deutsche Telekom, and Telstra to speed up adoption in overseas markets. Currently, Docusign is only present in seven overseas countries - Brazil, UK, France, Singapore, Australia, Germany and Japan. It hasn't yet tapped into the monstrous economies of India and China.

Docusign is also a proponent of the "land and expand" model in which the company initially starts customers with a small deployment, then gradually expands to other parts of the organization. This expansion capacity has powered much of Docusign's growth, as well as its margins (renewal and expansion deals are much cheaper to close than new business); the company has maintained a high 113% net retention rate in Q2. At the same time, Docusign is also rapidly signing on new customers. As of the end of Q2, Docusign hit 537k total customers, having added 60k customers in the fiscal year to date.

Figure 2. Docusign customer trends Source: Docusign 2Q20 earnings deck

It's worth noting as well that Docusign lifted its FY20 guidance this quarter, indicating improved optimism over last quarter's doom-and-gloom.

Figure 3. Docusign guidance update Source: Docusign 2Q20 earnings release

Docusign lifted its FY20 revenues to $947-$951 million (+35% y/y), three points stronger compared to a prior view of just $917-$922 million (and also far higher than the original FY20 outlook of $910-$915 million). Wall Street, on the other hand, was only looking for $920.4 million in revenues (+31% y/y). The company also raised the midpoint of its full-year billings guidance to $1.073 billion, up more than $50 million (two points) relative to $1.02 billion last quarter.

Recovery of billings momentum

Exiting Docusign's dismal Q1 earnings release, investors were expecting Docusign's deceleration in both revenue and billings to be a multi-quarter issue. Instead, Docusign's top-line metrics recovered immediately:

Figure 4. Docusign billings and revenue Source: Docusign 2Q20 earnings deck

Billings is the most important indicator of Docusign's long-term revenue momentum. This quarter, billings clocked in at $252.4 million, up 47% y/y (after taking into account the billings slowdown in Q1, first-half billings grew 39% y/y, still faster than all of FY19 - hinting that Docusign's Q1 weakness may have just been due to timing). This is a full twenty points better than Docusign's Q1 Billings growth rate of 27% y/y.

Docusign reported that the growth was broad-based; the company's flagship eSignature offering provided "the perfect on-ramp" to expanded deals with customers, per CEO Dan Springer's comments on the Q2 earnings call. He noted as well that the company's recently-released Agreement Cloud was seeing strong traction with customers, and eSignature provides the gateway to signing virtually every Agreement Cloud deal.

Of particular note this quarter, however, is Docusign's progress with its government vertical. As most investors are aware, federal contracts can be some of the largest deals that a software company ever signs (Salesforce.com (CRM), for example, closed a nine-figure federal deal in 2016). Per Springer's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

I'm pleased to report that we began to see some nice progress in the federal vertical. This quarter, we partnered with a prominent government agency for a very significant deal. They're currently deploying CLM as the foundational system for the department to better track document status, identify delays in their processes, and provide better transparency throughout the agency. Also this quarter, we signed a branch of the United States Armed Forces through an ISV partnership. First, they purchased eSignature to help streamline the recruiting process. Now, in an effort to further modernize the recruitment and retention system, they are expanding this use case with the addition of other Agreement Cloud offerings, which are closely integrated with their sales force CRM."

Following the strength in billings growth, revenue also came in well above plan this quarter. Revenues grew 41% y/y to $235.6 million, far surpassing Wall Street's expectations of $220.8 million (+32% y/y) by a huge nine-point margin. It's also well above Docusign's own Q2 outlook of $218-$22 million issued last quarter, and a four-point acceleration to Q1's revenue growth rate of 37% y/y (which, in turn, accelerated from Q4's 34% y/y growth rate).

It's clear to see that Docusign's story has shifted to one of deceleration to one of acceleration. Note, however, that Docusign is not a growth-at-all-costs company. Through the first half of FY20, Docusign's free cash flows have grown 56% y/y to $42.3 million, representing a respectable 9.4% FCF margin (a 100bps improvement over 8.4% in the year-ago quarter).

Figure 5. Docusign FCF Source: Docusign 2Q20 earnings release

Key takeaways

There's a lot to like about Docusign exiting the second quarter. The growth slowdown that we feared was going to happen in Q1 seems to have changed course, as Docusign looks both to new products such as the Agreement Cloud and new federal deals in the pipeline to stimulate growth. We note as well that Docusign's massive TAM and the fact that its international presence is still limited gives the company plenty of headroom for future growth. Stay long here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOCU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.