When Uncertainty Becomes The Only Thing Certain, VIX-Based Products Are Not A Good Way To Bet On It

Investors can use VIX-based ETPs as a contrarian investment, but they have to be particularly careful about the timing.

The second half of 2019 is a time of craziness as we see extreme events happening around the world, from the clashes in Hong Kong and raging protests in Europe to the escalating tariff war between the US and China. Since the 2000s, the global geopolitical landscape has never shifted so drastically.

All these events affect people's mentality and give rise to investors' bias as much as they impact the fundamental value of assets. Take the trade war as an example. In May, everyone, including the IMF, believed there would be a deal struck soon, and then, the world was greatly disappointed. Then, in July's G20 Summit, hopes were restored that the trade talks were back on track. And now, here we are, as China and the US announce heavier tariffs against each other, the world literally does not know what to expect next.

Despite all those uncertainties, one thing we do know is that the conflicts and hostility in the China-US relationship will likely be the new norm, and volatility will be the most important theme in the stock market for a very long time. However, our existing tools, namely the VIX-based products, are not allowing us to effectively bet on the increasing market volatility.

"People don't understand it as well as they should"

According to Merriam-Webster, volatility means liability to change rapidly and unpredictably, especially for the worse. When market volatility spikes, media all refer to the VIX, an index formally known as the CBOE Volatility Index.

The CBOE provides the following formula as a general example of how the VIX, which is designed for tracking S&P 500 (SP500) volatility, is calculated. For anyone who is outside the statisticians' world, this formula absolutely looks daunting. Besides that, nothing looks more convincing and authoritative than a long math formula that we cannot understand.

The creator of the VIX, Bob Whaley from Vanderbilt University, said that people don't understand it as well as they should. He has done a wonderful job deciphering the formula during his interview with Business Insider, and here is what he said:

The analogy is institutions or people may have a pension fund largely consisting of stocks, now what happens when they become frightened of a stock market crash? They can exit their position, but they can also buy index put options. Essentially those are the insurance policy. These put options provide you with insurance on your stock portfolio, so if the market dives, the value of these put options will go way up and you won't lose any money. The reason it's called the investor fear gauge is simply that it's driven by the demand for S&P 500 index put options. If institutions become frightened by certain geopolitical risks, what they'll do is rush in and buy a bunch of index puts. When they buy those, the VIX level will go up because it's nothing more than a weighted average of the prices of those puts.

In short, when investors foresee the stock market to further decline, they have two choices. They either sell their stocks or buy an "insurance", i.e. the put option, for their investments. The VIX is nothing more than a measure of the prices of those puts, and it does not trade. It can measure investors' fear to some extent, but it is definitely not a magical formula that automatically captures all the real-time market sentiments. That is why the VIX still looks remarkably low now, considering the deteriorating global economy and spreading geopolitical fears.

Data by YCharts

The "fear" that is lost in translation

As traders grew their appetite for betting on VIX, VIX futures and options were designed for trading. According to Bob Whaley, where VIX is the volatility over the next 30 days, VIX futures are the expectation of the volatility 30 days from now. Thus, those two series actually behave quite differently. However, many people mistake them for being the same thing.

Besides futures or options contracts, investors can also take a position in VIX through exchange-traded products. Some high-volume ETPs include iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX), VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (TVIX), and ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY). Ideally, these ETPs would exactly track the VIX. But due to lack of available investments, they choose to track the next best choice: VIX futures. Thus, they do a decent job of matching the short-term percentage moves of the VIX, but the match is not being perfect.

Since VIX is an imperfect measure of fear/volatility, VIX-based ETPs are farther away from what investors expect them to be. Instead of buying and selling ETPs to bet on fear, more people use them as a contrarian investment. They buy VIX-based ETPs when they think the market will further decline. From the graph below, the ETPs generally do a decent job inversely tracking the performance of SP500.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Investor implications

Long story short, for investors interested in making bets on the increased craziness of our world, thus the volatility, our existing tools are not effective enough. The best use of VIX-based ETPs is to work as a contrarian investment and hedge the total market decline.

Currently, there are significant downside risks to the US stock market, so buying those ETPS may prove to be profitable. However, investors need to be extremely careful about their timing, as leveraged ETPs like TVIX are notorious value destroyers. For TVIX, the combination of losses due to the 2X leverage structure and contango effects from using VIX futures as the underlying assets add up to typical TVIX losses of 15% per month (85% per year). Unless the timing is particularly good, investors will lose money.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.