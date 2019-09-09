Taking Chipotle Chips Off The Table

I recently sold the majority of my position at ~825, but still maintaining a sizeable long position.

I therefore initiated a long position in 2016 at an average price of ~$500 and doubled down around $350 given my high conviction.

In 2015 Chipotle faced a major blow with the E-coli outbreak. Thereafter additional headwinds emerged (e.g. norovirus incident). I felt there were many generalizations/binary views and panic selling was overdone.

In March 2016 I wrote a long article on Chipotle. Since then, total return (capital gain) has been almost 65%.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) faced major problems as a result of the E-coli outbreak in 2015, which led to store closures, investor panic and a plummeting share price. Thereafter, investors went through a roller coaster ride, with additional health scares (norovirus incident), Ackman's Pershing Square taking a position, founder Steve Ells being replaced as CEO, etc. CMG's share price was around $750 in late 2015, fell to around $250 in early 2018 (a whopping ~2/3 drop) before staging a major comeback (share price currently $836.32 - more than three fold increase).

I wrote a long article about CMG in March 2016 entitled Chipotle Investors Should Focus On Fundamentals, Not One-Offs. Since the publication (CMG price at publication was $508.87 as illustrated in the graph below) the share price has increased by almost 65%.

My returns are even larger as I doubled down at around $350. I recently sold most of my position at ~$825/share. Whilst I still see considerable value in CMG over the long run, I believe this is a prudent move given that my position become a bit oversized due to the capital gain. The reasons why I liked CMG back in 2016 still apply today.

Buybacks have resulted in a ~10% reduction in share count since 2015

Back in 2016 I had written:

buybacks at today's low prices will have a big positive impact on future EPS.

CMG continues to repurchase shares today, albeit at a slower pace, especially compared to 2016. I am glad that CMG followed through with aggressive buybacks, especially during the 'dark era' between 2015 and 2017. For example, in 2016 alone CMG spent almost $850M on share repurchases.

It is also important to note that until 2015 the share count was actually flattish. However, since 2015 the diluted share count has fallen by ~10% (31.5M shares in 2015 versus 28M in 2018). A reduced share count provides additional support on per share metrics.

CMG diluted share count, data from Seeking Alpha and 10-K SEC filings

Operating cash flow is on the rise

In 2016 I had written:

CMG will continue being a compounding machine by continuously re-investing operating flow to open more stores and grow, whether the Chipotle brand, ShopHouse or Pizzeria Locale. Patience is required and long-term investors stand to benefit.

I believe the same concept still applies today. Even though only Pizzeria Locale is still operating, besides the Chipotle brand, and international expansion has been slow compared to the US, I remain confident that CMG will find the right channels to grow. Annual net cash from operations is back in growth mode, approaching peak 2014 and 2015 levels.

CMG operating cash flow, data from Seeking Alpha and 10-K SEC filings

Given CMG's current growth rate, I believe that over the next decade annual operating cash flow figure will comfortably surpass the $1bn mark.

Debt remains low

In my 2016 article I had also written:

It is important to note that if CMG had a weak balance sheet, i.e. too much debt relative to cash flow, then significant events such as the E-coli outbreak could potentially have caused long-term damage. However, CMG is virtually debt free...

CMG continues to be virtually debt free, with respect to long-term debt. Nothing much I can add here, besides that the company remains disciplined. Taking on debt is dangerous, especially for restaurants and retailers, which is particularly felt in the bad times.

Conclusion

The reasons why I liked CMG back in 2016 still apply today. CMG is virtually debt free (with respect to long-term debt), producing strong and increasing cash flow as well as reducing the share count via buybacks. In 10 years from now I am confident that annual operating cash flow figure will comfortably surpass the $1bn mark. I am also confident the share count will be substantially lower. I remain long CMG but, as mentioned above, I trimmed my position significantly given the substantial gains. As was the case in 2016, patience is required to allow the power of compounding do its thing, and long-term investors stand to benefit.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have trimmed my position substantially, taking gains, but retaining a decent long position.