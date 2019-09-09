Livongo Health Will Recover From The Sell-Off

We see a longer-term opportunity for a recovery as the platform has unique properties.

There was another leg down after the Q2 results came out with somewhat disappointing guidance.

The shares of Livongo Health are way down from their post-IPO highs a couple of months ago.

Livongo Health (LVGO) is a healthcare platform that uses artificial intelligence to improve the quality of life of patients suffering from chronic diseases. Its shares have sold off after Q2 figures on seemingly soft guidance, but we think there is a longer-term opportunity here.

Livongo Health uses data from all its clients, including through various health monitoring devices, from the 10-Q:

Our solutions include a smart, cellular-connected device and related testing materials, if applicable, that are sent directly to the member, and member access to a suite of personalized feedback and remote monitoring and coaching services on our platform. We invoice our clients monthly on a per-member or per-solution basis, depending on the solution, and may also charge an upfront fee for the devices. We do not sell member support services separately. As a result, member enrollment and continued usage drives our revenue. We primarily generate revenue not through the upfront fee for our devices, but from the ongoing subscription revenue for our members to access to our platform.

The data collected is aggregated and interpreted by proprietary algorithms, which propose actionable insights. Their clients are organizations (10-Q):

Our business is based on a recurring revenue model, with our agreements having fixed and variable pricing components based on the number of members. This results in a highly predictable revenue stream, which helps us plan for growth and scale. Furthermore, over time, many of our clients make our solutions available to a greater percentage of their employee population, allowing us to both increase enrollment within our existing clients, which we refer to as product intensity, and for the sale of additional solutions to existing clients, which we refer to as product density. We sell to companies of all sizes, including employers, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises, hospital payors government entities, and labor unions. We currently derive a high concentration of our revenue from sales to clients that are self-insured employers, with hospital payors, government entities, and labor unions accounting for a smaller portion of our revenue.

While there are other platforms, management claims Livongo Health has three advantages:

User experience

Clinically proven outcomes

Proven ROI for clients

On the ROI (Q2CC):

We've been able to show employers that they can substantially improve member outcomes, while achieving average gross medical savings of more than $1,900 per participant per year in diabetes alone.

And from the Journal of Medical Economics (PR):

The findings showed that by using its remote digital health platform, the Livongo for Diabetes program delivered an $88 per member monthly reduction in medical spending for Livongo members when compared to the matched non-Livongo population.

Growth

The company's main growth avenues are:

Enlisting new clients.

Growing with clients ("product intensity").

Up-selling ("product density").

The company's diabetes platform is highly successful, and the main revenue stream by far with enrollment growth at 140% y/y in Q2 to more than 192K members. In terms of clients (Q2CC):

We now reach over 20% of the Fortune 500 companies for the seven largest health plans and work closely with the two leading pharmacy benefit plan managers in the country.

And from the 10-Q:

Our client count grew from 413 as of December 31, 2018 to 720 clients as of June 30, 2019, including 120 clients we acquired in connection with our acquisition of myStrength, Inc. completed in February 2019, representing an increase of 74%.

They already gained a new contract which they believe will add 20k-30K members for Diabetes in 2020 and 2021, and there is upside from that contract.

They enlist partners and resellers for client acquisition. The advantages of the platform listed above (user experience, clinical outcomes and ROI) should help with client retention and increasing member enrollment at existing clients.

Enrollment rates increase significantly from 34% last year to 47% for the newer clients in Q2 as they increasingly get smarter in how to target people to sign up. Management believes they can get this to 60-70%.

The company has launched a series of adjacent platforms, all working on the same AI technology:

Hypertension

Pre-diabetes

Weight management

Behavioral health (from the acquired myStrength)

It makes sense to venture out. Apart from leveraging the platform, there are additional benefits (Q2CC):

In fact, over 70% of people with diabetes also suffer from hypertension and over 40% of Americans have more than one chronic condition... we are seeing incredible pickup in my mind in terms of the hypertension and weight management pieces. And so our -- both our existing clients and frankly our new clients. So our existing clients are adding on the solutions. Our cross-sell was very strong in the quarter.

The company also acquires capabilities through acquisitions:

Retrofit (April 2018 for $12.4M in cash)

myStrength (February 2019 for $33.5M in cash)

Q2 results

From the 10-Q:

That is a pretty spectacular revenue growth, and indeed, the $40.9M Q2 revenue was $1.15M better than expected, up 156% year over year and 28% sequentially.

TCV (total contract value) was $74.2M, almost 3x higher than last year (Q2CC):

TCV represents contractually committed orders entered into during the period and includes for example those entered into with new clients or renewals with existing clients. TCV does not include increases to enroll members during the original term of the contract.

Contracts vary from 1 to 3 years in length, so it's 18 months on average, and usually have some period (10-12 weeks) before they start generating revenues.

Guidance

Q3 revenue guidance: $42-43M which would be up only 4% sequentially from the midpoint.

Q3 non-GAAP EBITDA loss: $13-12M.

FY2019 revenue: $159-162M

FY2019 non-GAAP EBITDA loss: $41-39M.

Q3 revenue guidance is only 4% higher than Q2 at midpoint whilst FY2019 guidance has H2 revenue of $87.5M at midpoint, 20% higher than H1 revenue.

Sell-off

Despite the revenue beat, the shares sold off strongly and have been on a downward path for most of their post-IPO trajectory:

The shares are now below their IPO price ($28) in July. Possible reasons for the selloff:

GAAP EPS miss of $0.16 (-$0.76) and non-GAAP EPS miss of $0.05 (-$0.46).

Soft guidance.

The Q3 revenue guidance does indeed seem a little soft, H2 sequential guidance is 20% over H1 revenue at midpoint, that doesn't seem all that soft to us, and management also expects an increase in bookings in H2.

However, that 20% figure comes largely from the stellar Q2 figure which produced 27.4% sequential growth. Sequential growth is slowing down quite markedly in Q3 (3.9%) and Q4 (5.8%).

On the other hand, FY2019 revenue guidance ($159-162M) is still above the consensus ($158.4M).

One could also worry a bit about losses and cash bleed, and indeed, there is worse to come with the IPO cost arriving in Q3.

Margins

There is a considerable decline in gross margin (non-GAAP gross margin was at 69.4%), this seems to be related to a somewhat different revenue and cost profile of platform extensions (Q2CC):

In addition with regard to our gross margin profile, there is a difference as you noted in terms of how we recognize expense associated with our Livongo for Hypertension and Livongo for Weight Management offerings. And we do take those costs into expense in the month that we launch those clients. And so associated with those launches we will see more expenses and that will occur not only in the back half of this year, but also early next year.

On a non-GAAP basis, operating expense improved 14 points (y/y) as a percentage of revenue, so improvement has set in firmly here, despite still large operational losses.

Cash

The company lost $40M in cash from operations in the first six months of the year and another $30M for investment purposes although most of this ($27.4M) was the result of acquisitions.

There are no immediate, or even medium-term worries about cash as the IPO brought the company ample funds ($377.7M), so at the end of July, the company had $411M in cash.

There are 9M shares still coming from stock option programs.

Valuation

Of course, this graph is backward-looking. Taking the mid-point of FY2019 guidance ($161.5M), the market cap ($2.3B) and cash ($411M), we get an EV/S of 11.76.

The forward multiple should be considerably lower still, although one has to factor in the 9M dilution, so basically, we will be at 100M shares for a market cap of $2.6B and an EV of $2.2B.

We think the company could do well over $220M in revenue (that's only a 37.5% growth rate), so the EV/S will fall well below 10 on a forward multiple.

Conclusion

While the shares are not cheap by any means, we think they will slowly recover from the sell-off as it seems to us the company has plenty of growth trajectory ahead of it.

It might take some time to reach the post-IPO highs of $40+ a couple of months ago, but we think the platform is unique enough for it to keep gathering interest from clients and investors alike.

