Domo: Though Risky, Domo Is Buyable Again

Domo (DOMO), the Utah-based provider of business intelligence data solutions, has seen wild ups and downs this year. After seeing its shares soar more than 2x this year on the back of impressive revenue growth as well as profitability gains, Domo is now back down below where it started the year:

I'm of the opinion that any time a high-growth stock loses nearly half its value, investors should be re-assessing the bull and bear theses on the company. In my view, though several risks have opened up for Domo, the risk-reward profile is also very attractive for patient investors.

Growth issues?

Let's cut to the elephant in the room: is Domo having growth issues? The short answer is yes - the company's revenue growth faltered this quarter; and to add insult to injury, management cut the full-year outlook.

Here's a look at Domo's Q1 results:

Revenues in the quarter hit just $41.7 million, representing feeble 22% y/y growth and only matching Wall Street's expectations (the unspoken rule for high-growth companies is that merely meeting analyst consensus is a miss; beating by a few points is the norm). Even worse, Domo's revenue growth decelerated six points from the previous quarter's 28% y/y growth.

Then came the real stinger: Domo decided to slice its FY20 revenue outlook to $168-$169 million (+19% y/y), a full three points lower than the company's prior outlook of $173-$174 million. Wall Street, on the other hand, had hoped for $173.7 million in revenues (+22% y/y).

It's an unfortunate turn of events for Domo, which in Q1 had promised that increased sales hiring would spur an acceleration in ACV growth in the back half of FY20. Management's tone has shifted from one of unguarded bullishness to a tone of caution. Josh James, Domo's founder and CEO, noted as follows on the Q2 earnings call:

Q2 was definitely impacted by our pursuit of larger enterprise transactions, many of which were -- many of which we were not able to get to the final point of closure. Although historically, our international business has helped carry the day, this quarter, it was similarly impacted, particularly Asia Pac, not including Japan."

While Domo's sales force has built up an impressive pipeline, the company has failed to get big deals across the finish line. This is a signal of heightened competition, as the BI space is one of the most well-developed corners of the enterprise software market. Salesforce (CRM) paid just shy of $16 billion to buy Tableau (DATA), one of the original BI titans; Microsoft (MSFT) has a lower-cost competitor in Microsoft PowerBI, which has the advantage of natively linking to Office applications.

In response to lower win rates, Domo is refining its go-to-market strategy and messaging, in particular simplifying its sales pitch for potential customers. Per James' remarks:

As the recent round of acquisitions have brought more attention and structure to our space, in how people describe it and think about it, it's created an opportunity to simplify our message. After talking to the leaders of many of the largest SaaS companies also and testing messages on how to define our space about what we do, particularly how we fit in the digital transformation and the major cloud platforms, we've come up with a better way to describe our product that seems to be resonating well. We've also very recently found that customers who've used our product while in our sales pipeline buy it at a significantly higher rate than those who haven't. So we are expanding our focus on self-service proof of concepts so more users can experience our products firsthand, and we believe that will result in landing more new customers."

That said, there are positives to highlight. Domo has managed to retain a net retention rate that's greater than 100%, indicating that the revenue Domo is generating from upsells is greater than revenue lost from customer churn. Bruce Felt, Domo's CFO, has also noted that average contract terms are lengthening - now 49% of Domo's customers are on multi-year contracts, versus 38% in the year-ago quarter.

Yes, Domo is going through growing pains as it navigates through a crowded landscape - but the fact that customers continue to expand their Domo usage and sign up for extended contracts suggests that there's still room for Domo in the marketplace.

Cranking the profitability lever

It's also important to emphasize that for most high-growth software companies, the trade-off between growth and profitability is a lever that they can manipulate. Early on after the company's IPO, the number-one concern with Domo was its profitability. And rightly so - at the time, on a GAAP basis, the company was losing more money that it was generating in revenue.

That's not the case anymore. Domo has been growing its margin profile all year, and even more so in Q2:

Figure 3. Domo margin trends

As seen in the chart above, Domo has improved its subscription gross margins by four points to 75%, driven by greater scale and efficiency in its backend data center operations. In addition, Domo's Q2 pro forma operating margins improved by forty points to -57%, up from -97% in the year-ago quarter. Though Domo continues to speed up its sales hiring, sales and marketing expenses have fallen as a percentage of revenues, to 71% of revenues on a GAAP basis this quarter (versus 99% in 2Q19).

Seeing these improved profitability metrics gives us greater comfort in accepting Domo's growth slowdown. It also gives Domo a longer runway for operations before it needs to raise additional capital. In the year-to-date, Domo's operating cash flows were -$40.9 million, nearly half the cash burn relative to -$73.0 million in the year-ago period. The company still has $133 million of cash on its balance sheet, so there's still at least one to two years of liquidity remaining.

Valuation and key takeaways

The main point of Domo's bullish thesis is not that the company is without risk (certainly a guidance cut triggers red flags) - but rather that it's cheap enough for investors to shoulder that added risk. In addition to falling nearly 40% immediately after announcing earnings, Domo is also trading at one-third of its YTD highs above $44.

At its present share price near $16, Domo has a market cap of $432 million. After netting out the $133 million of cash on Domo's balance sheet alongside $97 million of debt, the company has a resulting enterprise value of $396 million.

This puts Domo's current valuation at 2.3x EV/FY20 expected revenues, one of the cheapest multiples in the software sector. As we've seen over the past week when Starboard Value revealed a 7.5% stake in Box (BOX), a company that has been similarly downtrodden over growth concerns in the past year and was trading at around 2-3x forward revenues, institutional investors are paying attention to low valuations in the market. Since the Starboard Value announcement, shares of Box have risen more than 20%.

Aside from institutional investors, BI is also an attractive software category for large-cap titans to invest in, as demonstrated by Salesforce's purchase of Tableau. Many large software "portfolios" are still missing BI tools, including Workday (WDAY) and ServiceNow (NOW). A purchase under $1 billion would be a small tuck-in acquisition for either of these companies.

I'd use Domo's massive dip to initiate a small position. Though certainly risky, Domo's shares have already hit bottom-barrel prices and have much further to rise than to fall.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DOMO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.