Par Technology: Turnaround In Place

At current prices, Brink’s implied valuation seems widely discounted; an analysis of Par's sum-of-parts suggests 36% upside from here.

With its first-mover advantage, scalability, and exposure to large local and international markets, Brink can grow at an accelerated pace with new management and capital in place.

Newly appointed CEO Savneet Singh, with his sense of urgency and a renewed focus on ROIC and the Brink business, brings renewed hope for a PAR turnaround.

PAR Technology (PAR), a hardware and cloud-based point of sale (POS) technology provider to the world’s largest restaurants, recently captured investors’ attention with a management reshuffle. Par's newly appointed CEO Savneet Singh brings a renewed focus on return on invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC) and capital allocation, is driving drastic changes to the strategic vision of PAR, and is positioning the company to a higher-value software/SaaS-focused business. The activist factor is key here - ADW Capital, for instance, has been pushing for change, and as a result the Board has appointed a new leader who brings both a sense of urgency and an actionable plan of action to realize the company's potential.

Although the transformation is still at its early stages and could take some time to materialize, I believe the developments brought about by the new management will prove value-accretive to the company. Likewise, the massive undervaluation of Brink thus far, makes the stock very cheap here with ~36% upside.

PAR’s New CEO – Start of PAR’s Transformation

Activism has been rife in PAR for a while now, e.g., Adam Wyden of ADW Capital Partners, owning 10.3% of PAR, expressed his extreme disappointment towards the Board and its lack of direction, competency and strategy (letters here and here).

Shortly after, the PAR Board appointed Savneet Singh, a relatively new member of the Board, as the new CEO. Mr. Singh is a seasoned software investor and has experience as a managing partner for CoVenture, a multi-asset manager and Tera Holdings, a holding company of financial software businesses. His appointment is key to PAR’s transformation, given his experience as a capital allocator - the reinvigorated management team could be the long-awaited catalyst to finally unlocking value at PAR.

Following his appointment, the subsequent stream of developments has strengthening my positive impression of PAR’s new leadership; this could well be the turning point for PAR. Some noteworthy developments are as follows:

PAR laid off 8% of its workforce to reallocate resources

Brink has gone from 3,260 units to 8,800 units installed

Several partnerships created (Mobiry, SpeedETab, Laughing Planet, etc.) with Brink POS

$75m offering of senior convertible notes

Introduction of PAR Pay, a payment processing solution for its customers

PAR acquires 3M Drive-Thru Communications System

During its FY 2018 company presentation, Mr. Singh reiterated the new focus of the business, which has now turned to Brink POS/Cloud Solutions. Since its acquisition in 2014, investors have long hoped for Brink, a key part of the PAR investment thesis, to be optimized.

Under Mr. Singh, this hope could finally be realized as the spotlight is now firmly on the Brink POS ecosystem. The company has set aggressive growth targets for Brink and has renewed its focus on capital allocation, ROIC targets, and shareholder value accretion.

Source: Pg 10 of Investor Presentation

Although things are moving in the right direction, the PAR case will depend on management's ability to execute as well as the Board's capability and willingness to hold it accountable. Note that PAR has suffered management instability in the past - e.g., CEOs and independent board member resignations and the dismissal of a CFO.

Brink POS – The New Crown Jewel

The Brink POS business has, rightly in my view, become the new crown jewel of PAR. The strategic shift re-positions the PAR business model to one characterized by higher margins and recurring revenue.

While PAR’s hardware POS product had successfully penetrated the largest restaurant chains such as KFC, McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Carl’s Jr and Subway, it provides lower margins and an unstable revenue stream. PAR’s cloud-based POS software, on the other hand, is recurring (via monthly subscription fee) and offers a higher margin.

Source: Pg 13 of Investor Presentation

Furthermore, Brink has considerable potential to expand further due to its scalability, first-mover advantage, and ease of integration within restaurant chains.

The scalability of Brink POS also makes expansion easier and faster versus competitors. In fact, Brink is the only proven enterprise cloud POS solution that has successfully integrated large scale and multi-unit restaurant chains at multiple brands.

From PAR’s acquisition in 2014, restaurants with Brink POS installed had grown from 400 units to 8,800 units. Big names such as DQ, Five Guys, Smoothie King, Pinkberry and Arby’s had installed Brink POS into their network.

Source: Pg 22 of Investor Presentation

Given PAR has already raised $75M from convertible bonds, additional investments in Brink should be well-covered, mitigating any capital riase concerns and reinforcing the view that Brink is well-positioned for accelerated growth into 2021.

The company aims to have 30,000 Brink locations by end-2020 which appears to be achievable given the untapped market and existing client base. Note that the PAR hardware customer base is already about 400,000 terminals installed in 75,000 locations, but that’s only 60% penetration of the biggest restaurant names.

Source: Pg 28 of Investor Presentation

Its biggest hardware customers such as Subway and McDonalds, with a combined number of restaurant branches of about 64,599, have yet to be converted to cloud-based POS. That’s an estimated $123M of revenues assuming $1,960 of ARPU (2Q 2019 ARPU).

Second Quarter Earnings – Still Disappointing but Looks Promising

PAR's 2Q19 net income was disappointing at -15.91% decline year-on-year (yoy) to -$1.11M though losses narrowed vs 1Q19's -$2.73M. The main driver behind the decline in sales was weaker sales in POS hardware and government solutions which offset the strong 40% growth in Brink.

As seen in Figure 1, the decline in Q2 2019 sales growth was -0.97% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), an improving trend relative to prior quarters. I see this as a signal of an improving sales trend which should play out over a longer time frame.

Likewise, as seen in Figure 2, net profit margin (NPM) improved to -2.51% in Q2 2019 due to muted growth in expenses, a slower decline in sales growth compared to Q1 2019, and additional tax benefits.

Source: MarketWatch

FY 2019 may still be challenging as the company has just started to re-accelerate growth and shift its focus on Brink POS. Nonetheless, I am positive that H2 2019 and 2020 will yield stronger results given PAR Pay merchant will be monetized in Q3 2019. Likewise, additional government contracts awarded in Q2 2019 such as the $8.5m 5-year contract with the US Navy, the $8.3m contract for the Djibouti Navy. and the $15.9m five-year subcontract from BAE Systems.

Valuation

Although PAR stock has already surged 29.1% since October 2018, the stock remains undervalued. At current prices, the implied value of Brink is still very cheap and does not price in its growth potential.

Assuming the value of businesses ex-Brink is at $310M, at PAR’s current price of $22.73/share, Brink’s implied value amounts to ~$3.59/share or a total of $62.19M. Assuming 10,000 units by year-end and a consistent ARPU of about $1,960, a sum-of-the-parts valuation would tag PAR shares' fair value at $30.90 or 35.9% higher than the previous closing price.

Table 1. SOTP Valuation

Source: Source: MarketWatch.co, SeekingAlpha.com and own research

Note, however, that a fair degree of conservatism has been applied - adjusting for a higher number of units installed and a higher ARPU, the target price could well reach $33.95, equal to a 49.4% upside.

Conclusion

Overall, PAR’s focus on Brink, paired with its new leadership marks a new chapter in the PAR story. In just about eight months, new management has re-aligned PAR’s strategy and focus, which I believe will yield results over the medium term.

The shift of focus to Brink POS from the hardware arm should allow PAR to re-allocate resources towards higher-margin, recurring income, and faster-growing business, and will minimize the unwarranted valuation gap brought about by prior management mis-steps.

If executed well, Brink could well bring in revenues of about $240m in the short-term, although I think the cloud business has more to offer in the long run. Although PAR shares have already risen a fair bit since last year, I still think there is room to run on the PAR turnaround story with ~36% upside from here based on a sum of parts valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.