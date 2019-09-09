Funko: The Unlikeliest Candidate For Outperformance

In addition to its flagship figurines, Funko has also seen success with its Loungefly subsidiary, which sells branded accessories such as backpacks and wallets.

When Funko (FNKO) first went public in November 2017 at just over $7 per share, many investors thought it was just a joke. Why would anyone want to invest in a small-cap toymaker with a debt load, especially with headlines swirling around the mass failure of Toys R' Us? Sinking more than 40% on its first day of trading, Funko was one of the worst-performing IPOs in 2017.

Yet Funko humbly persevered on, and in the two years since its public debut the company has proven itself to investors through a series of incredibly strong earnings reports. Rather than relying on its "story" to coax a high valuation multiple out of investors, the company has rested on the strength of its financials. Though many are unaware of this stock, Funko has been one of the strongest-performing small-cap stocks of the year, rising more than 70% (and hitting well over triple its Day 1 closing price of ~$7 two year ago).

Despite the rapid year-to-date rise, I continue to believe there's plenty of upside in this wacky toymaker, supported by the diverse set of growth strategies the company has planned. Remain long on Funko as it executes on its unique and profitable growth strategy.

Multiple growth drivers supporting rapid stock rise

Funko has planned for multiple avenues of expansion: across geographies, brands, and product lines. In 2018, much of Funko's growth came from both an expansion into Europe as well as acquiring more "properties" (which is what Funko calls each of its brands). And while Funko is still chasing these traditional routes to growth, the company has much more waiting in the wings.

Funko's renewed focus on Loungefly is one example. Funko bought the Southern California-based accessories maker (known for products such as Disney (DIS) backpacks) in 2017, but has now reported substantial growth in Loungefly products. Brian Mariotti, Funko's CEO, commented as follows on the Q2 earnings call:

Loungefly is outpacing our expectations in both sales to retailers and in direct-to-consumer sales at loungefly.com. We continue to be impressed with the business and the plan to continue to invest to grow this business in a profitable way. While we are still encountering some hitches in integrating Loungefly with the rest of the business, which Russell will discuss, we think Loungefly alone could be one of our top-selling lines over the long term, delivering growth in categories, properties and geographical expansion."

Loungefly's lineup of accessories, ranging from totes and satchels to smaller accessories like jewelry and hair accessories, provides a perfect complement to Funko's traditional lineup of toys and figurines.

In another example of product diversification, Funko has also released a line of board/strategy games branded as "Funkoverse" at Comic Con in August, which will hit retail shelves before the holiday season. Like Funko's figurines, these games will feature characters from multiple pop culture universes, including DC Comics and Harry Potter. Pre-orders are already available from some of the country's largest retailers, including Target (TGT), Wal-Mart (WMT), and Amazon (AMZN). Some additional commentary on Funko's board game strategy from Mariotti's earnings call remarks:

We think in a few years, Funko Games will be a significant player in the games and puzzle category, a category that is larger and growing faster than the core category we're already in. We expect over time this will become a meaningful and profitable new line of business for Funko."

The company is also expanding its retail presence as well. Funko plans to open its own store in Hollywood, a centrifuge of pop culture, and has inked partnerships with several film studios to provide content inside the store.

Q2 beat-and-raise; solid plan to minimize China tariff impact

Let's now dive into Funko's second-quarter results:

Figure 1. Funko 2Q19 results Source: Funko 2Q19 earnings release

The biggest headline metric: Funko's revenues grew 38% y/y to $191.2 million, representing rapid acceleration relative to Q1's 22% y/y growth rate. It's also impressive considering that Wall Street consensus only called for $170.7 million in revenues, or +23% y/y - giving Funko a fifteen-point beat to consensus expectations.

The company's growth was broad-based. Pop! Vinyl products saw especially strong growth in the quarter, growing 49% sequentially and 34% y/y. The company's number of active licensed properties rose 16% y/y to 592, while net sales per active property also rose 19% y/y to $323,000 - indicating that Funko is wringing more benefit out of each of its licenses. As usual, the highest-grossing properties change alongside both consumer tastes and theatrical release schedules; in the most recent quarter, Avengers was Funko's most lucrative brand, knocking Fortnite out of first place:

Figure 2. Funko top properties Source: Funko Q2 earnings deck

It's worth noting as well that Funko's international expansion strategy is tracking well ahead of plan. While U.S. revenues saw only 26% y/y growth, Funko's international revenues grew at a breathtaking 65% y/y pace.

Trending forward this quarter's massive beat, Funko has also upped its guidance ranges for FY20, bringing its full-year revenue estimate to $840-$850 million (+35-37% y/y) and its full-year pro forma EPS to $1.15-$1.17.

What's equally impressive about Funko is its ability to continue growing profits, despite being a relatively low-margin toymaker. Funko's operating margins grew 280bps to 9.0% this quarter; in addition, the company achieved 61% y/y growth in Adjusted EBITDA to $31.4 million, as shown in the chart below:

Figure 3. Funko EBITDA growth

Source: Funko Q2 earnings deck

Funko also doesn't believe its profitability is hugely impacted by President Trump's escalating China trade war. Though the company does believe China tariffs have up to 50bps of gross margin impact, Funko is largely insulated from tariff risk. Per CFO Russell Nickel's comments on the Q2 earnings call:

While we have moved much of our production out of China, we believe our gross margins in the fourth quarter could be adversely affected. We are looking at a number of ways we can mitigate the impact of tariffs over time. But if these tariffs do go into effect and we are unable to offset them in the near term, it could reduce our Q4 gross margin by as much as 50 basis points. Despite these headwinds, we still expect our reported gross margins in 2019 to be in line with the level we reported in 2018 or approximately 37.5%. Longer term, we believe we are in a very good position to offset the impact of tariffs. We continue to shift production outside of China, and sales to regions outside of the U.S. are growing faster than our sales in the U.S. In addition, given the generally low retail prices of most of our products, we believe that the negative impacts of higher tariffs can be offset with relatively modest price increases that we don't believe would adversely affect demand for our products."

Key takeaways

It's full steam ahead of Funko. The company has proven itself to be far more than the toymaker that investors dismissed it as immediately post-IPO; Funko's expansion into branded accessories, games, and unique retail experiences positions it to become a full-fledged entertainment brand. Still, with the stock trading at a market cap of just north of $1 billion, Funko is still a small-cap company with plenty of growth potential. Stay long here and ride the upward trends.

