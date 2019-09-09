Texas Roadhouse Is Finally Cheap

Image credit

Amidst the outstanding performance of the broader equity markets in 2019, casual restaurant chain Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) has stood out, and not in a good way. The stock peaked at nearly $74 in the summer of 2018, and since that time, it has seen some choppy action, but the trend has unequivocally been a negative one. I’ve liked Texas Roadhouse for a long time as one of the best restaurant operators in the market. And now that the stock has experienced a prolonged period of weakness, I think it is a buy.

Strong growth set to continue

Texas Roadhouse was formed in 1993 with the opening of a single store in Clarksville, Indiana. Since that time, the system has grown to 590 stores in 49 states and 10 other countries, about 500 of which are company-owned, with the balance being franchised. The overwhelming majority of the company’s stores are Texas Roadhouse units, but the company also owns the Bubba’s 33 brand, which is focused on fresh-made burgers and pizzas. It was also founded by Texas Roadhouse creator Kent Taylor, which is why it is part of the Texas Roadhouse family.

Texas Roadhouse has managed to grow EPS at a rate of about 13% annually in the past decade, assuming it hits estimates of $2.28 for this year. That sort of growth is almost unbelievable considering the less-than-ideal environment for restaurants during that time frame.

Keep in mind this period consisted of considerable fallout from the Great Recession, including prolonged, weak consumer spending, commodity inflation, wage inflation, and other headwinds. Despite this, Texas Roadhouse has carried on as though nothing was wrong and just continued to grow its store count, comparable sales, and earnings. This growth is what originally attracted me to the stock years ago, and those things are still true today.

The Q2 earnings release showed that Texas Roadhouse continues to build upon its prior success, posting world-beating comparable sales numbers despite the extremely high base from which it is operating. Comparable sales were up 4.7% in Q2, stacking on a 5.7% gain in the year-ago period. In the first half, the numbers are just as good with a 5% gain on a 5.3% gain from the first half of last year. Texas Roadhouse restaurants are slightly under those numbers, respectively, implying that Bubba’s 33 is growing comparable sales even more quickly, although the company doesn’t break them out.

Understandably, Texas Roadhouse is still opening both Bubba’s 33 and Texas Roadhouse restaurants given that they are growing so nicely and profitably. The company expects to open about 25 new stores this year, including up to four Bubba’s 33 units; that chain has just 25 stores today, so four additional stores is a sizable increase to the store base.

There are some headwinds present that are somewhat offsetting the company’s impressive sales growth, however. One is wage inflation, which the company expects will rise 7% to 8% on a dollars-per-week basis this year. This is not a problem that is specific to Texas Roadhouse by any means, but it is a problem nonetheless. In addition, the company expects low single digit commodity inflation, which will offset more sales growth. Still, Texas Roadhouse is continuing to get people in the door at better and better rates, and there is a lot to like here, even if it isn’t perfect.

A clean balance sheet and a bright future

Texas Roadhouse used to sport over $100 million in long-term debt, and for a company with less than $50 million of earnings at the time, that was significant to say the least. However, in the decade since those two stats were true, Texas Roadhouse has not only expanded its earnings to ~$160 million annually, but it has reduced its long-term debt down to nothing.

This is not only desirable from the perspective of increased safety, reduced interest expense, etc, but it is also allowing Texas Roadhouse to use its earnings to fund new store openings, share repurchases, and the dividend.

We’ve touched on new stores already, which the company is growing at a mid-single digit rate, but it has an impressive dividend history as well. The payout began in 2011 at just $0.32, and has since grown to $1.20. That’s still only right at half of earnings, so despite the huge growth in the dividend, the payout is quite safe. It is also producing a respectable, above-market yield of 2.3%.

Further, Texas Roadhouse has begun buying back stock in earnest this year, authorizing a $250 million program a few months ago, $112 million of which had already been used as of the end of July. Clearly, management sees value in the current share price, and so do I.

Below, I’ve charted the company’s historical PE ratios and dividend yields to give us an idea of Texas Roadhouse’s relative value today.

We can see that Texas Roadhouse’s valuations have been much higher in recent years than they were in the 2009 to 2012 time frame. That is because the market finally recognized the company’s outstanding, sustained performances and bid the stock up as a result.

The stock’s 10-year average PE is 21.5, but I think the five-year average of 25.4 is more representative of what the market will pay for this stock. As a result, Texas Roadhouse looks relatively cheap to me on that metric, particularly since it continues to open new stores, and boost comparable sales at meaningful rates well in excess of the industry.

Further, the dividend yield is back at its highs of 2.3% as the payout has grown but the share price has languished. On this metric as well, Texas Roadhouse is cheap.

Given all of this, and the fact that the company continues to perform well, Texas Roadhouse is a buy. The company’s clean balance sheet and significant cash generation afford it the ability to pay an ever-increasing dividend while also reducing the float for the first time. With comparable sales tailwinds, Texas Roadhouse should produce meaningful returns for shareholders for years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.