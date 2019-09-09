British Land - UK Real Estate On Sale

Thesis

British Land (OTCPK:BTLCY)(BRLAF) is a L'ondon-focused REIT with a portfolio of 23 million square feet of assets. The company has a very strong balance sheet, has already announced a dividend raise for 2020 from today's already high yield, and is buying back stock at current low valuations. Brexit fears have caused the stock to sell off and decline by more than 50% in USD since the 2015 highs. A portion of that is down to the weakness in the pound sterling, so foreign investors stand to benefit from not only from the continued operating profits of British Land but also the potential of the currency trend reversing.

Source: British Land Presentation

The Company's Plan

British Land's plan is to decrease the share of retail assets in their portfolio, and increase residential exposure. The company has sold £2.97 billion worth of retail assets since April 2014 as a part of this long-term plan and expects to divest a further £1.5 billion worth of assets in the next 5 years. British Land estimates the future development projects to add 4.5 pence to yearly EPS by 2023. That is an ambitious target that would mean a roughly 13% increase for the yearly earnings per share. To reduce risk, projects are already 76% pre-let or under offer. Current tenant occupancy is 97%

Source: British Land Presentation

Latest Earnings

YOY net rental income declined by 7.6%. On paper that looks worrying, but most of that was down to the company divesting some retail assets as part of their long-term plan and the 2018 earnings being higher due to the early rental termination fees. A positive is that the impact from tenants going into administration and CVAs was more then offset by like-for-like rental income growth. In addition to that the company already announced their dividend raise of 3% for 2020.

Dividends

The current dividend yields 6.18% and has been growing at a CAGR pace of 2% since 2010 in the local currency. The dividend raise of 3% for 2020 has already been announced, showing managements confidence in being able to pay out increasing dividends going forward. Over the last 2 years the management has also reacted to the low valuation of the stock and bought back £500 million worth of shares. The biggest drag on dividend growth for foreign investors has been the weakening of the pound vs other major currencies, but if the trend were to change, it would provide a boost to future dividends. The company paid out around 89% of its underlying earnings per share as dividends.

Balance Sheet

The company has a very strong balance sheet. Even though the net asset value of properties decreased, the loan to net asset value also went down and is at a very conservative 28.1%. The cost of financing stands at 2.9%. On the back of those strong metrics, senior unsecured credit is A rated. The company also has an additional £1.4 billion of financing available.

Valuation

The current net asset value for British Land's portfolio is £9.05 per share. With the London listed shares trading at £5.18 at the time of writing, it implies that the company is currently trading at around 57% value of its total net assets. Whilst it can be understandable that the company is trading below NAV due to the retail portfolio losing value, it is still a very deep discount if you consider the overall quality of British Land's assets.

Risk

How the whole Brexit situation plays out, is anybodies guess. Whilst the fear for landlords in London such as British Land is that international businesses will move their operations elsewhere, office investments in 2018 were actually at the highest levels since 2014. For foreign investors, currency risk exists, but with the pound at historically low levels vs USD and EUR, I personally think it will prove to be a tailwind once the Brexit situation is resolved one way or the other. I believe the biggest risk facing British Land is actually its retail portfolio. The company is trying to improve its retail portfolio by selling off the assets that they don't see potential in, but how effectively they manage to reduce the retail portfolio and how successfully they rent out the new developments will be the key to future earnings growth. Whilst you should consult with your local tax advisor for your personal tax situation, as a foreign investor I am subject to 20% withholding tax from UK REITs ( I am taxable in the Euro area).

Summary

For investors looking to globally diversify their REIT investments, British Land offers the opportunity to invest in prime real estate in London at well below the net value of those assets and receive a high Current buying opportunity comes with the risks of the fallout from UK's political and economic situation, but long-term investors looking solely at the business performance should conduct further due diligence on BLTCY to see if it fits their investment criteria. I recently initiated a position in British Land so for me it is a BUY at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTLCY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am invested in British Land through the shares listed on London Stock Exchange (ticker BLND)

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.