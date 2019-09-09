Intel Positions Itself Far Beyond 5G

In this article, I would like to concentrate on those areas of the business that are less in the focus of investors but will be extremely important for the future.

Given that, Intel is well on the way to positioning itself in this mega market away from the pure 5G mobile business.

Introduction

5G is on everyone's lips at the moment. Most times, 5G is associated with the mobile phone market. That is bad for Intel (INTC) because the company left the 5G smartphone modem business. But I believe that the demand goes far beyond pure 5G chips such as Qualcomm's (QCOM) Snapdragon X50 5G Modem for mobile phones.

The use cases in this regard are enormous and cannot yet be fully covered. Certain is, at least, that there will be a strong demand for 5G chipsets. The resulting market is huge. The global 5G chipset market was valued at USD 1.21 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 9.22 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 41.2 percent. Thus, while this covers only the market directly related to 5G, further scope opens up an even greater market value.

However, 5G is also only a part of a huge market whose fuel is the demand for data. I think Intel is well on the way to positioning itself in this mega market away from the pure 5G mobile business. The company tries to instead focus on opportunities for 4G and 5G modems in PCs, internet of things devices, and other data-centric devices. Here, the company may have just reached a new milestone. In this article, I would therefore like to concentrate on those areas of the business that are less in the focus of investors but will be extremely important for the future. This particularly includes Intel's efforts in the area of Agilex field programmable gate arrays (FPGA).

Intel's new Agilex FPGAs architectural approach

Intel recently announced that it had begun shipments of the first Agilex FPGA. This is Intel's first 10nm FPGA effort. Actually, the Agilex FPGA is the product of the former Altera group. Intel acquired Altera for USD 16.7 billion in 2015. The actual FPGA line is the first under Intel ownership. According to Intel, the new Agilex parts offer up to 40 percent higher performance or 40 percent lower power than the former line of FPGA's (under Altera ownership). Intel's FPGA is the first FPGA that supports Compute Express Link (CXL).

There are also early customers. No one less than Microsoft (OTCPK:MFST) said it plans to use the FPGAs for accelerating real-time AI, networking, and other applications/infrastructure across Azure Cloud Services, Bing, and other data center services. Other customers with early access are Colorado Engineering, Mantaro Networks and Silicom (SILC).

Impact for Intel

Overall, Intel (INTC) has some problems right now. The companyis trying not to lag behind AMD (AMD). In its eternal battle against AMD, Intel struggles to keep up with its competitor. The problem there is that Intel cannot compete with AMD's CPUs with regard to both price and power consumption. Intel also seems to be losing ground in the data center war. Furthermore, Intel has more than USD 25 billion long-term debts (versus more than 29 billion in current assets), and it also needs to prove that its other 5G chipsets are powerful enough to compete with Qualcomm.

But I think Intel is moving things in the right direction. IoT in general is the next major step in delivering Internet’s promise of making the world a connected place. The total installed base of IoT connected devices is expected to amount to 75.44 billion worldwide by 2025. This is a fivefold increase in ten years. This flood of data must of course have a value. Since data is a relatively new appearance of intangible assets, it is not always easy to calculate its value. There are essentially three approaches. You can determine the value of data once according to how expensive it is to create or reacquire it. Another methodology to valuate data assets is to sum op use cases via computations (discounted cash flow, stochastic simulation etc.). Furthermore, investors can assess the value of data assets by the transaction value of data trades.

As it regard the use cases, there is a need for highly customizable processing of data. As an intangible asset, data can be generated, processed, transported and stored. Along all these paths, data must be accompanied in the digital world. Just as in the analogue world data are managed as information carriers, for example in the human brain, in libraries or other analogue databases, this management must also take place in the digital world. However, the number of data to be processed and retrieved is much higher in the digital world than in the analogue world. Just take the automotive sector as an example. In accordance with the "use case" approach, it becomes clear how many different application areas will create and use data here. Only one car that uses V2X (vehicle to everything) communication generates an extremely large amount of 4,000 GB of data in one (!) day. Given that, many uses, especially in industrial IoT applications, require quite complex challenges in the area of engine control or image processing.

Processing data at this level requires functionality to achieve the optimal power and performance. Besides that, this requires also deterministic behavior in real time. FPGAs have increasingly replaced high-end CPUs and Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs). It is therefore not surprising that the market for FPGAs will grow extremely in the future. The market size was valued at USD 5 billion in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2017 to 2027.

With the new FPGAs, Intel has created a product family that seems to meet the requirements (AgileX also supports DDR4 and DDR5, which isn’t even out yet). Just see, what Doug Burger, one of the world’s leading active researchers in computer architecture and technical fellow, Azure Hardware Systems at Microsoft, said:

Microsoft has been working closely with Intel on the development of their Intel Agilex FPGAs and we are planning to use them in a number of upcoming projects. Intel FPGAs have provided tremendous value for us for accelerating real-time AI, networking and other applications/infrastructure across Azure Cloud Services, Bing and other data center services. We look forward to continued collaboration with Intel to deliver high-quality cloud services, big data analytics and ultra-intelligent web search results for our customers.”

Nevertheless, these developments must also be viewed in relation to Intel's overall business. At Intel, the FPGAs fall under the Programmable Solutions Group ("PSG") segment. Besides that, the PSG includes programmable semiconductors and related products for a broad range of markets, such as communications, data center, industrial, and military. Revenue in this segment was down 5 percent YoY in the second quarter.

Besides that, Intel has to compete with Xilinx (XLNX). Xilinx started shipping its own latest 7nm “Versal” architecture two months ago. So far, Xilinx seemed to be the clear market leader. Furthermore, Xilinx has extremely outperformed Intel despite the recent reset.

The slump in Xilinx's share price is mainly due to a ban on deliveries to Huawei. However, in the second quarter, sales were still 24 percent higher YoY despite this burden. Compared to Intel this is already very impressive. On the other hand, Xilinx is also rated much higher than Intel.

In view of the economic uncertainties, this is too high for me for a company whose market capitalization is extremely low compared to Intel (USD 25.36 billion versus USD 210.33 billion). Altera also had the problem before that it had little financial power and, like Xilinx now, only had to assert itself in the market via the know how. That's worth all the credit, but it doesn't create a buffer for worse times. Another advantage of Intel is the size and range of its product portfolio. If Intel is not technologically competitive with Xilinx, Intel can leverage profits from other profitable segments to reduce the selling price of its FPGAs. Overall, I therefore see Intel better positioned than Xilinx with regard to FPGA in the future.

Taking automotive V2X communication into account

Investors can also look forward to the mega future market V2X. Here, too, things are gradually getting serious and Intel, together with Qualcomm, has the best prospects.

V2X or the communication between vehicle and everything is a form of technology that allows vehicles to communicate with moving parts of the transport system. V2X consists of several components: Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Road (V2R), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-Network (V2N), and Vehicle-to-Person (V2P). Hardly noticed by investors, the EU member states have stopped a new Wi-Fi standard for autonomous driving in the EU. The planned Wi-Fi standard was rejected by a qualified majority of 21 states. This sets the course for the 5G standard in Europe. Qualcomm and Intel, in particular, will benefit from this. In the following, I will explain why this is the case. Intel already addresses the demand with a broad product portfolio.

Intel even has a lot of luck, especially in Europe. There, Qualcomm and Intel will more or less divide the market among themselves for 5G automotive chipsets. While NXP (NXPI) wanted to push Wi-Fi, Huawei is struggling with political resistance. European companies are very afraid of sanctions if they cooperate with Huawei. There are also growing security concerns about Huawei in Europe. It is, therefore, to be expected that car manufacturers will use chipsets from Qualcomm or Intel.

Conclusion

When Intel took over Altera in 2015, many analysts were concerned about Intel's track record in acquisitions. But here Intel could have landed a success. However, my opinion is that the time of talk is gradually over, and the first implementation of 5G and IoT applications is now imminent. FPGAs are becoming increasingly important for this. Therefore, Intel is trying to get a big slice of this cake. It also seems to be successful. It is not for nothing that Microsoft is trying to address the increasing use of data with its cloud business in good time. The fact that the company is working closely with Intel is a good sign. The total share of FPGAs in revenue is still low, but the direction is right.

I stick to my opinion that Intel will be one of the winners of the new mega market. While I already own Qualcomm, I'm also seriously thinking about buying Intel.

