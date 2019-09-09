Value Still Matters

Just because a value-based strategy has underperformed a growth-strategy doesn’t mean you shouldn’t look for those undervalued stocks in this category.

It has been the same story for years - growth stocks have outperformed value stocks. As noted by the Lead-Lag reports, this past year is no different. Using the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVE) and iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVW), growth has outperformed by 3.8% over the past 12 months. This may seem like an easy trade, buy a growth ETF and short a value ETF, but if you dig a little deeper there are some profitable value stocks hidden in IVW.

A quick look at the top 20 holdings of IVE shows us the large discrepancy in performance of many of the stocks. Apple Inc. (AAPL) was by far the largest holding and was down 4.67% during the past 12 months, contributing a negative 38 basis points to the total return of the fund. Others like AT&T (NYSE:T) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) were up a considerable 18% and 21%. From looking at these top 20 holdings there are a few stand out investments that should do well over the next 12 months.

Ticker Name Portfolio % Weight 1YR % Return Contribution to Portfolio Return AAPl Apple Inc. 8.06 -4.67 -0.38 JMP JMP Group LLC 3.16 0.86 0.03 T AT&T Inc. 2.32 18.43 0.43 BAC Bank of America Corp 2.15 -7.31 -0.16 CVX Chevron Corporation 1.99 2.87 0.06 UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.97 -12.8 -0.25 BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B 1.82 -3.78 -0.07 WFC Wells Fargo & Co 1.67 -16.1 -0.27 WMT Walmart Inc 1.44 21.66 0.31 C Citigroup Inc 1.32 -4.17 -0.06 JNJ Johnson & Johnson 1.26 -2.64 -0.03 PG Procter & Gamble Co 1.2 50.9 0.61 HD Home Depot Inc 1.19 14.26 0.17 COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 1.15 27.08 0.31 XOM Exxon Mobil Corporation 1.14 -9.48 -0.11 IBM IBM Common Stock 1.07 0.47 0.01 CMCSA Comcast Corporation 0.96 30.13 0.29 DIS Walt Disney Co 0.94 27.97 0.26 KO Coca-Cola Co 0.91 24.94 0.23 MO Altria Group Inc 0.74 -22.42 -0.17 Total 36.46 1.21 Data as of 9/5/2019

Apple looks poised to continue its rebound. For the past three months the stock has jumped 15%, far outpacing the S&P 500 Index. They release their new line-up of phones, tablets, and watches next week. No one expects life-changing features to be revealed, more like slight improvements to the current iPhone X including a better camera and faster processor. Some of the drivers of success for Apple will be a better penetration into emerging markets, expanding their Apple Pay and other services, and small devices like AirPods. From an investor standpoint, if they increased their dividend from the current 1.4% to something above the S&P 500’s current yield of 1.9%, they would attract a lot of new investors. Nonetheless, the stock has weathered the late summer downturn very well and should continue to be an outperformer.

Another value stock that looks like a good buy is UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH). It has fallen considerably over the past 12 months and the fact that they are at the mercy of government regulation with an upcoming election means there's resistance to owning the stock. This creates a buying opportunity. UNH offers a competitive advantage of scale. It is the largest private health insurer, the second largest pharmacy benefit manager, and an ambulatory care organization. United’s size allows it to serve people in every aspect of healthcare at a lower overall cost than competitors. UnitedHealth has beat quarterly earnings expectations for the past year, has strong cash flow and offers a 1.9% dividend yield. As the election approaches and the Democratic candidate pool starts to narrow, investors will have a better sense of the direction of healthcare regulation. Now is a good time to jump in and own a solid company before the politicians make it an obvious choice for investors.

Just because a value-based strategy has underperformed a growth-strategy doesn’t mean you shouldn’t look for those undervalued stocks in this category. As a side note, there are four stocks that make it into the top 20 holdings of both IVE and IVW. Johnson & Johnson Inc. (NYSE:JNJ), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), ProctEr & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) are included as a growth stock in IVW and a value stock in IVE.

