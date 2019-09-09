Abandoned And Left For Dead, CYREN Wakes Up

Not a good investment, but speculators may be interested based on recent upward stock movement and M&A action in the cybersecurity industry.

The company is in the cybersecurity industry with a focus on email security and threat intelligence services.

CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) is the smallest SaaS company in my database. With sales of just $38 million, market capitalization of $100 million, and stock price under $2, this company is flying under the radar of analysts here at SA. The last SA article written on CYREN was way back in 2015.

CYREN is a cybersecurity company primarily focused on email security and threat intelligence services. Despite the small size, this company has some big customers, including Google (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), McAfee and Check Point (CHKP).

Recent price action suggests that CYREN might be emerging from a long downward trend. On Friday, the stock price jumped 22.5% to close at $1.85 and breaking through the descending trend line starting from the beginning of this year.

Given the low stock price and industry, CYREN makes for a very interesting speculative buy. However, I find that there are too many negatives for this company to make it a serious investment.

For starters, the company fundamentals are less than stellar. As an investor, you won’t have too much difficulty finding a cybersecurity company with better fundamentals.

Also, CYREN has a high level of cash burn and gets refueled by significant stock dilutions every year or so. There have been substantial changes to management in the last few months, an indicator that the board of directors isn’t happy and they shouldn’t be.

These issues and a few others that I will get into later in this article lead me to give CYREN a neutral rating. That being said, there is a lot of M&A going on in the cybersecurity industry and the low-price tag along with Microsoft partnership may make CYRN an acquisition target. But this is something that I cannot predict and cannot speculate on. Speculators out there could consider buying a few shares if they feel the need to satisfy their adrenaline rush.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 89 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, CYREN is significantly below the trendline, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is much lower than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that CYREN is quite undervalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

In cases like this, one can usually point to a reason why a stock is undervalued. For CYREN, investors abandoned this stock a long, long time ago. This is probably due to erratic sales growth, high level of cash burn and high level of share dilution, among other reasons.

Company Fundamentals

SaaS companies generally sacrifice profits for growth, and traditional value factors such as P/E ratio are not meaningful. Therefore, I focus on other metrics such as the "Rule of 40%," free cash flow margin, and cash burn to evaluate software companies.

The Rule Of 40%

The Rule of 40% is a metric used by software companies to help them achieve a balance between growth and profitability. The Rule of 40% is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate, plus profit, adds up to 40% or more, then the company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

There are several different ways of calculating the Rule of 40%:

Growth - The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40% calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available, (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition, and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit - I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin. Others use the operating cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor's perspective.

Revenue Growth

CYREN's revenue grew by 20.5% for the most recent 12 months. Sales growth has been erratic for several years.

Free Cash Flow Margin

CYREN had a free cash flow margin of -27.9% for the most recent 12-month period, dropping from 5% in January 2017. In my opinion, the rapid drop in free cash flow margin is a little bit disturbing.

Rule Of 40% Applied To CYREN

CYREN's YoY ARR growth was 20.5%, while free cash flow margin was -27.9%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 20.5% - 27.9% = -7.9%

What can I say? There are few companies that have a negative score on the Rule of 40%, but CYREN has managed to do so. I have to conclude that the company has a lot of work to make the company financially healthy and bring growth and profits into balance. Let me rephrase that. The company is in terrible shape and the management changes that I discuss later in this article were necessary.

SG&A Expense

As an investor, one wants to make sure that if a company doesn't score well on the Rule of 40%, it is at least not burning cash. The company is, in fact, burning cash, and a lot of it.

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

In the case of CYREN, the SG&A expense is 108% of the total revenues. This means that CYREN is spending more on SG&A expenses than total revenue intake. This level of SG&A expense is usually seen with companies with high growth i.e. 30%+ annual revenue growth. CYRN only has 20% revenue growth and it is erratic over time.

Another way to look at cash burn is to create a scatter plot that shows the operating margin/EV versus forward sales growth for SaaS stocks. The operating margin for my purposes is calculated as follows:

Operating Margin = Gross Margin TTM - SG&A Expense Margin TTM

CYREN is situated substantially below the trendline, suggesting that the company’s operating margin (gross profit margin - SG&A expense margin) is way too low for its future growth expectations.

Reasons to Avoid This Stock

Apart from the obviously weak fundamentals that I have already pointed out, here are some other reasons why investors might want to think twice about buying this stock.

Management changes – It is usually a bad sign when a company makes changes at the upper levels. The former CEO has stepped aside, and Brett Jackson took the reigns CEO in May. He quickly made his mark on the company by promoting Lior Kohavi to Chief Strategy Officer and bringing in Dr. Richard Ford as CTO. Very recently, Bruce Johnson was brought in as Vice President of Sales for the Americas. I believe that changes at the top were necessary and long overdue. But it will take some time to see how the company progresses from here. Falling Gross Margin – I’m not sure of the exact cause, but the TTM gross margin has been falling steadily since 2010, from 90% down to 73.6% today. The concentration of revenue – According to the 2018 annual report: “one customer accounted for approximately 17% of total revenue.” I assume that management is referring to the Microsoft contract of $20 million over 3 years. There is one other large customer that management could also be referring to. Microsoft is not a done deal – In 2018, management announced a partnership with Microsoft to integrate CYREN’s web security technology into the Defender Advanced Threat Protection platform. At the time the arrangement sounded like a done deal. But now, CYREN management is backtracking a little bit. They are still optimistic about the deal but it sounds like Microsoft will only move forward if a trial run with enterprise customers gives positive feedback. CYREN is awaiting feedback and won’t know anything for 3 to 6 months. Share dilution – CYREN has a history of diluting shares, the most recent time occurred in mid-2018 when shares were diluted by 36%. This is not surprising given the level of cash burn discussed earlier. (Source: Portfolio123) Brexit – CYREN generates a substantial amount of revenue from Europe. Europe is not only fairing poorly in an economic sense but Brexit is coming up and may also be an issue. Legal Issues – According to the 2018 annual report, a vendor claims that CYREN has been making use of the vendor’s database after canceling the agreement, thus breaching the agreement. To make matters worse, the same vendor claims that two of CYREN’s customers have misappropriated trade secrets. CYREN has taken over the representation of these two lawsuits and will on the hook for any settlements that may occur.

Summary

CYREN is a small public cybersecurity company that primarily focuses on EMAIL and threat intelligence. That being said, the company has a lot of large customers, including Google and Microsoft. CYREN has a partnership with Microsoft and a contract worth $20 million over three years. This is certainly a lot of money for such a small company and the outcome of the partnership depends on a "private preview" among Microsoft's select enterprise customers.

I find that CYREN is not in the best of shape financially. The company fails miserably on the Rule of 40%, has a high level of cash burn that appears to be increasing, has falling gross margin and is periodically diluting shares. Shares were diluted by 36% in 2018 alone.

While it seems that CYREN has good technology given that Microsoft is intent on integrating it with Defender, it appears that CYREN management is having trouble with marketing and sales. This trouble has resulted in new executives entering the scene, including a new CEO. It will take some time before we know if the new kids on the block have a positive effect on company performance. Until then, I give CYREN a neutral rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.