Canopy Growth - Bad Start To 2020

Investment Thesis

At the beginning of this month, we wrote an article on Canopy (NYSE:CGC) Growth assigning a price target of $28.64 while the stock was trading at $31.18. Since then, the stock has dropped 13%. We’re updating our position to account for the recent decline in share price from changing attitudes around the company.

The stock, after hitting all-time highs of $56 back in October, has lost more than half its value since then. The overwhelming consensus on Canopy Growth is bullish with most analysts still holding on to a price target of $40 and above. CNN Business polled 23 analysts and only one recommends selling. The unjustified optimism is best summarized by a recent article posted on Nasdaq.

CGC stock investors should have seen the worst of things by now. Expenditures on production ramp-up that boosted operating costs should begin to ease up. The slow-to-start Canadian recreational marijuana market has begun to pick up, and in December cannabis edibles and beverages will become legal to sell in the country. When the company picks its new CEO, that should bring strong leadership.”

The company stated in their recent Q1 web call that they will not be achieving a positive net income until three to five years from now. Our thesis still stands that the cannabis industry is overvalued and that Canopy’s risks outweigh the benefits at this time. We’re lowering our price targets and adjusting estimates accordingly.

Sources: Nasdaq, Canopy Growth Corporation

Financial Performance Continues to Suffer . Canopy Growth remains optimistic for the medium-term future and shows little concern for their worsening P&L. Their medium-term projections of profitability are too far off to take seriously as industry conditions play largely into their performance. Adjusted net loss (minus warrant payoff) is up another 15% versus the prior year’s quarter.

No Leadership. We believe that it's common sense to agree with the firing of former CEO Bruce Linton. The support for outrageously high share-based compensation would have driven the company into the ground had he kept his position. Despite the lack of his visionary and original mindset for the company, Canopy is no longer in need of a “startup” mindset and desperately needs to turn a profit.

Updated Valuation

We continue to value Canopy Growth with a 50/50 blended approach using a relative PE and a total addressable market vs. company market share methodology. The model makes assumptions on the company’s potential future performance while also acknowledging current macroeconomic conditions in the industry. These adjustments are being made to compensate for the recent Q1:20 operating results and the shifting sentiment toward the company as a good buy.

Relative P/E to Industry Peers

We value CGC at a 25x relative P/E multiple because the company is an industry leader, will have revenue growth, and will be priced at a premium to competitors despite their performance. The baseline multiple is pulled from similar industries including tobacco, alcoholic beverages, and healthcare products. These industries are more fairly valued and can be a good comparison for how the cannabis industry will one day end up.

We believe that CGC will be priced at a 20% premium (due to Constellation (NYSE:STZ) ownership) in perpetuity due to the company having majority market share vs. closely-related peers. We assign a 10% net margin to CGC’s trailing twelve month’s revenue for an EPS of $0.56. We’re lowering our revenue growth rate to 25% annually considering that the company is facing pressures from industry conditions and is losing market share. Our discount rate is raised to 15% to take into account the lack of leadership and weakening performance in Q1:20. Discounting our estimates by 15% results in a new price target of $21.24.

EPS Growth Rate Projected EPS Discount Factor $0.56 25% $1.71 15% Beta Market Return US Treasury P/E 3.68 8% 2% 25x

TAM vs. Company Market Share

Our second model takes into account the rapid growth of the cannabis industry and assigns a best-case-scenario price target on CGC. Canada’s cannabis industry is expected to reach a size of roughly $15B by the end of 2025.

Our model inputs Canopy as having 20% of the domestic (Canadian) market for several reasons. Management has originally indicated they will have a third of the market. We used this as our original input but discount this to compensate for the loss of market share and worsening performance.

In Q1:20, the company saw a 3.85% decrease in total revenue vs. Q4:19. Since recreational legalization, recreational cannabis sales are down 15% YoY to $61 million. This happening in conjunction with the growth seen in Canada’s market is significant because other competitors are obtaining customers while Canopy isn’t.

This past quarter saw a net loss of $1.28 billion (CAD) vs, $90.79 million (CAD) in the previous year. Despite Canopy’s atrocious margins, the $1.28 billion ((CAD)) net loss is misleading and might even be a positive event.

The 1,300% YoY increase in net loss is mainly attributed to a one-time non-cash charge on extinguishment of warrant liability held by Constellation Brands. The adjusted net loss not including this payoff is $104.80 million. This is a 15.16% increase in net losses vs. Q1 of 2019. The timing of this is likely due to preparation for new management.

Estimated firm value for CGC (end 2025) is $3B based on 20% market share. A 10% net margin is applied giving an estimated net income of $300M (End 2025). Our discount factor of 15% along with our 25x P/E is applied giving us a projected upside valuation of $17.28 for our TAM methodology model. A visual representation is given below.

Canadian Cannabis Market Share (End 2025 EST) $15B CGC's Market Share EST 20% EST CGC Revenue Opportunity - End 2025 $3B Net Margin 10% EST CGC Net Income - End 2025 $300M

Discount Factor 15% PV $149.15M Total Shares Float 215.81M Projected EPS $0.68 P/E Multiple 25x Projected Upside Valuation $17.12

The combination of $21.24 weighted at 50% and $17.12 at 50% results in a weighted average price target of $19.18 rounded up to $20.00. We recommend a SELL rating.

'Best of the Uncovereds', Trusted Service for Small Cap Research 'Best of the Uncovereds' by Singular Research offers new initiation reports and equity research on under-followed, under-valued, small cap companies. We provide quarterly updates on all of our covered companies, flash reports, and much more. Our 'Singular Picks' portfolio has outperformed the Russell 2000 by over 100% since 2004. Members of 'Best of the Uncovereds' will have access to our portfolio on Google Drive, weekly performance updates, and Action Calls If you're interested in our services but still have questions, send us a direct message and we'll be glad to help!

Disclosure: I am/we are short CGC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.