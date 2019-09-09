T-Mobile: Sprinting For A Deal

The hurdle for competitors to block the merger in court is also high yet, still TMUS can exist as a strong standalone carrier.

The possibility of approval of Sprint/T-Mobile US merger may be high, but the deal would require significant structural remedies in a highly saturated market.

Economic downturns have historically had a predictable impact on telecom stocks. Telecom shares tend to be seen as defensive because of the utilitarian nature of their revenue streams.

The approval (or perhaps the disapproval) of the proposed merger between T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S) is considered as one of the major stock price catalysts across the US telecommunication sector. It is challenging to gain investor confidence around regulatory approval of the transactions, given the opposition of various institutions to cut down the number of telco players from four to three.

The regulatory opposition is not limited only in the US. Telecom regulators in the Eurozone are opposing several deals that would cut the number of competitors from four to three as well. Such deals include H3G in Italy, H3G/O2 (OTCPK:OTOW) in the UK, Orange/H3G in Austria and TeliaSonera/Telenor (OTCPK:TELNY) in Denmark.

The reduction of competition from four to three players would result in a negative impact on consumer welfare and that it would increase prices. It is difficult to conclude that the proposed merger of T-Mobile and Sprint would not experience high hurdles, given these circumstances.

The Cut-Throat Competitive Landscape: A Review

Over the last four quarters, one of the major market themes in the US wireless industry has been the acceleration in postpaid subscribers across the sector. This resulted based on the following macro backdrop:

Broader slowdown in smartphone shipments and a decrease in churn,

Smartphone penetration of more than 90% in the core 13 to 49 age demographic,

Less competitive pricing environment, and

Entry of Comcast into the wireless arena.

Currently, S and TMUS have a combined market share of 40% in the prepaid segment (inclusive of other smaller players). If the S/TMUS deal will be approved, the increase in concentration in this segment will be largely greater than the overall postpaid market.

This market hypothesis was justified by the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI) which measures the impact of a merger vis-à-vis the overall competitive market. The index proved to increase by 1,792 points to 4,585 points, which means that there's a strong tendency that market concentration in prepaid will outpace the postpaid market if the merger will push through.

Analyzing the chart below, the prepaid segment appears to be a smaller segment of the wireless market at around 20% of total wireless subscribers. It is considered to be the key focus for regulators with its skew towards lower-income groups.

I consider this deeper demographic segmentation would allow postpaid to have a longer-lasting subscriber acceleration. It has the potential to prop up to 27 million subscribers in the succeeding years. However, the main issue here is, will the wireless service providers be able to monetize this growth, given the new threat of entrants such as the cable operators?

If the cable operators' entry into the wireless sector would replicate its entry to landline voice like what happened during the early 2000s, the cable operators could obtain 62 million subscribers over time. It would certainly imply a significant impact on wireless service provider growth rates. However, this broader impact would occur in stages, with AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) initially bearing the impact, followed by S and TMUS.

Sprint

S reflected a lower postpaid churn for the second quarter in a row in 2019. The gap widened from the last quarter, which is bigger than it appears to be at 20 to 25 basis points lower for postpaid phone subscribers. This was due to the subsidization of additional non-phone lines, which was caused by intensified competition in the core phone segment.

The company has bolstered the number of devices per account to become among the highest in the industry. Thus, it has the highest proportion of non-phone postpaid devices in the sector (at 20% of total). Despite that, its total number of accounts has decreased. This market positioning would create execution challenges for TMUS if the deal is approved. I'm Neutral on S shares with a price target of $6.20.

Sprint Stock Price Performance

Comcast and Verizon

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and VZ are better positioned than their industry peers due to a higher quality mix of subscribers, better execution, scale and cleaner balance sheets. VZ's growth is getting tougher as indicated by its 8.3% year-on-year growth in operating expenses in the second quarter as compared to its service revenue growth of only 3.1%.

VZ's new unlimited pricing plans (which lowers pricing by $5 per month) suggest average revenue per user (ARPU) could undergo additional pressure. This may also prompt competitive responses which could be a headwind to pricing across the industry as a whole. I'm a Buy on VZ shares with a price target of $66.

Verizon Stock Price Performance

However, CMCSA's exposure in the UK's Brexit induced market shocks and resulted in an overhang to its share price. I'm still bullish and recommend a Buy on CMSA's shares with a price target of $55.

Comcast Stock Price Performance

Litigation Trial Moved

TMUS and S announced in 2018 that they have entered into a definitive agreement to merge in an all-stock transaction. Several questions arise that are focused on the integration process and regulatory issues.

The trial date for the TMUS/S litigation was pushed out to early December this year. Hence, if both companies are unable to come to a settlement with the states, the deal may not close until the first quarter of 2020.

The probability of a deal approval of TMUS/S merger may be higher, but the deal would possibly need large structural remedies to satisfy the Department of Justice and Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) institutional concerns on the competition. I expect that the approval of this deal with structural concessions could be even better for regulators. It would allow them to change the competitive structure across the telecom space.

I noted that the delay in the lawsuit, combined with potentially bipartisan talks to the lawsuit, will put more pressure on both companies to come up with a settlement with the states sooner.

The main issue here appears to be the credibility of the solution in considering Dish (NASDAQ:DISH) as a fourth player. I believe that the fall in DISH stock prices since this announcement would complicate the situation. This adverse market situation would drive equity price volatility across the telco sector for the succeeding months. I'm Neutral on DISH shares with a price target of $40.

Dish Stock Price Performance

Integration Costs and Run Rate Synergies: In A Nutshell

1. Consolidation of Infrastructure

The merger will result in the elimination of TMUS' 35,000 existing cell sites with the addition of 15,000 fewer cells (previously, TMUS planned to add sites on top of the existing sites). Network cost savings from this elimination would represent two-thirds of the $6 billion of run-rate synergies targeted by both companies. A portion of the 35,000 sites that both carriers intend to decommission is related to legacy Clearwire and MetroPCS leases for which they have already received termination notices. Also, these 35,000 sites represent potential churn risk to site operators.

2. Cost of Integration

In the first three years following the targeted completion of the proposed merger (probably between now and 2021), both carriers expect that they would incur $10 billion out of the $15 billion in estimated costs to achieve a successful integration.

In addition to these costs, TMUS' internal projections assume that, by the end of 2021, all S customers would be migrated to TMUS' pricing. The pricing scheme would approximately be 10% lower than Sprint's price plans based on both carriers' reported ARPUs.

Can Still Thrive as A Standalone Carrier?

The hurdle for competitors to try and block a deal in court is possibly high. The regulators may also choose to focus on particular aspects of the proposed merger that may see more immediate market concentration concerns.

Now, we will look at TMUS as a standalone carrier to determine the potential pushbacks to the merger.

1. Subscriber Trends and Pricing Structure - It has consistently added subscribers than the rest of the industry for more than five years. The company has been undergoing a strategic transformation under its current management. The company's ratio of postpaid to prepaid net additions has accelerated. This is despite the fact that the overall pace of mobile net additions has slowed compared to previous years, which accounted for 50% of industry retail wireless additions.

This is a function of changing pricing structures due to the gap in price between the high end of prepaid closing with the low end of postpaid prices. The company's recent rebranding of its prepaid MetroPCS service to Metro by T-Mobile, along with associated changes in the pricing structure for its prepaid plans, would weigh down on this gap further.

TMUS has the largest base of prepaid subscribers at 41% of the industry total. Prepaid subscribers account for one-third of TMUS' subscribers, double the base of the industry as a whole. The recent price plans are a way to nudge more value-conscious customers higher up on the pricing spectrum.

2. EBITDA - The company raised its adjusted earnings before income tax depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) target from $12.9 billion to $13.3 billion, which includes estimated leasing revenues of $550 to $600 million.

3. Churn & ARPU - The company delivered its all-time low postpaid phone churn of 0.78% in the second quarter of 2019, down 17 basis points year-on-year. This is the third consecutive quarter that TMUS has reported lower churn than T (at 0.86%).

Postpaid ARPU declined 1.3% year on year to $46.07, with the year-on-year decline attributed to continued mix shift to all-inclusive offers and success of TMUS' Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) offering ($0.27 year-on-year impact to ARPU). It was offset by fewer promotional activities and higher NFLX price increase.

Hence, TMUS is compelled to pass on some or, perhaps, the entire price increases of NFLX to consumers to maintain a satisfactory ARPU. The company is absorbing $200 million annual cost hit due to NFLX.

4. Leverage & Free Cash Flow - Free cash flow for the first quarter of 2019 was lower than expected, largely driven by the front-loading timing of capital expenditures for the year. It ended the first quarter with gross leverage of 2.3X and net leverage of 2.2X.

Initially, the company guided that capital expenditures would be lower from first-quarter levels. However, the company recently reported that it is no longer anticipating any material upward pressure on capex this year (in relation to its eventual upgrade to 5G). Consequently, TMUS tweaked its capex forecast, indicating that capital spending would moderate in the succeeding quarters, implying capex guidance of $5.8 billion to $6.1 billion for the full year 2019.

5. Share Buyback - The Board has authorized a 3-year, $9.0 billion stock buyback plan. This is inclusive of the previously disclosed $1.5 billion authorization through 2018, which is already completed. This is equivalent to approximately $74/share. The previous plan was to utilize the $7.5 billion to buy back 12% of the public float, which could serve as downside capital protection. It is TMUS' first-ever capital return program and represents 3% of its total market capitalization.

However, the company has suspended any further buybacks at this point due to the merger plans with S, and that share repurchases will not resume unless the deal with S is terminated.

Stock Valuation

Overall, I can perceive that the deal continues to take an unusually convoluted and unprecedented path towards completion with continued lack of visibility on deal framework and timing.

On the other hand, I believe that 5G and new device launches will change subscriber trends, thus incentivizing consumers more towards smartphones. It thus catalyzes new pricing structures and promotions to drive market share shifts and consequently churn.

I'm Neutral on TMUS shares with a price target of $75.10 on EPS of $3.8.

My Takeaway

To recap, the US wireless market remains to be highly saturated. I believe this proposed merger only exacerbates it. Mergers like this promote downside risks, more particularly high levels of market concentrations which are prone to be blocked by competitors. I argue that, post-merger, consumers will have fewer options for wireless services at higher prices, while service innovation might suffer.

At the start, DOJ's opposition to a three-player market is already a regulatory cliché, given the previous rejection of the T and TMUS proposed merger deal. Disregarding political considerations, investors are left with no answers as to why the DOJ would be hostile about having a three (or four) player market. The S/TMUS deal could perhaps be the ultimate starting point for industry disruption.

TMUS took the initiative to rebrand its prepaid service. S and TMUS both have now been focused more on the prepaid segment. This segment has also become a very important part of the origination funnel for prepaid subscribers, while pricing between postpaid and prepaid segments has already converged.

Investor expectations of broader stability in the ARPU environment may be less visible in TMUS, as the company is now becoming more dependent on mobile video revenue. Unless TMUS decides to initiate to pass some of this cost on to subscribers, then investors will feel less burdened and more confident on its equity shares. This is even more important considering that improvements in churn from present levels would become increasingly challenging even with bundling.

All in all, TMUS continues to execute well and leads the wireless industry on growth. I expect that TMUS' stock performance in the near term may be more correlated with underlying earnings growth with less support from valuation increases. Churns are nearing to industry lows, leading to a limited ARPU growth and narrowing gross additions funnel.

