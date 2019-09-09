The Apple Card: It 'Just Works'

Some have argued the Apple Card can't compete against the top tier rewards cards. I have years of banking experience and I say yes it can.

Having worked in the financial services industry for years, I’ll admit when Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) first introduced the Apple Card, my first reaction was this product makes little sense. I use an iPhone, I’ve had one since the iPhone 3G. I have an iPad and I’ve used different Mac computers in the past. However, for many products and services I just don’t believe Apple offers the best value. In my opinion, the Apple HomePod is a drastically overpriced smart speaker. Everyone raves about Airpods, but I don’t use earbuds enough to justify spending over $100 on a pair. Apple Music may be great, but Amazon Music (NASDAQ:AMZN) Unlimited works for my home. The point is, I don’t blindly buy whatever Apple is selling just because I have an iPhone.

With that being said, I’ve worked for banks and I’ve sold credit cards to hundreds if not thousands of customers. The Apple Card is the real deal. What might surprise some investors, is the Apple Card isn’t necessarily about selling credit cards. The Card is about expanding Apple’s moat, and to that end, the company likely has a hit on its hands.

What it’s not

According to the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, “two-thirds of active credit cards (in the U.S.) have a revolving balance.” There is a reason everyone gets so many credit card offers in the mail, people sign up for new cards all the time.

If Apple is trying to go after the millions of Americans who carry a credit card balance, the current version of the Apple Card isn’t for this group. There is significant competition for balance transfer offers in the marketplace. Companies from Capital One (NYSE:COF) to Discover (NYSE:DFS) to Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) are vying for cardholder’s attention.

Card Promotional APR Variable APR After Promo Balance Transfer Fee Capital One Quicksilver Rewards 0% intro APR for 15 months 16.24% to 26.24% None Discover it 0% intro APR for 14 months 13.99% to 24.99% 3% introductory fee – 5% fee longer-term BankAmericard 0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles 14.9% to 24.99% No fee for first 60 days, after 3% minimum $10

To be clear, I’m not making a recommendation for any of these cards, just pointing out that many balance transfer options exist. The reason that Apple really doesn’t care too much about balance transfers is the impetus of the Apple Card is transactions. Goldman Sachs is underwriting the card and theoretically would be the beneficiary if a balance transfer option were made available. If you have a balance and want a place to pay less interest, this isn’t the card for you.

Who is this thing for?

Some experts have been quick to decry that the Apple Card, “doesn’t play in the same league as premium rewards credit cards.” To this I would say not so fast. This card doesn’t have some of the perks that certain travel heavy cards offer. However, heavy travelers are a small segment of the population and Apple could offer a travel related card in the future. For now, Apple is going with the simplest rewards program and something it knows better than anyone… cash.

If we look at some of the most popular cash back cards on the market, they all offer a certain flavor of cash back tiers. One of the few exceptions is the Capital One Quicksilver Rewards card. This is the card with Samuel L. Jackson announcing, “you earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase every time.” This appeals to many consumers, yet also can prevent users from getting the best bang for their buck.

Card Top Tier Second Tier Lowest Tier Capital One Savor One 3% cash back on dining and entertainment 2% at grocery stores 1% everything else Discover It Cash Back 5% on rotating categories during the year n/a 1% everything else Bank of America Cash Rewards 3% category of customer’s choice: gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores, home improvement / furnishings (*limited to $2,500 in the 3% and 2% categories per quarter) 2% grocery stores and wholesale clubs 1% everything else

With this as a backdrop, the Apple Cash card throws these companies a major curveball. First, is an obvious ploy to encourage the use of this card to pay for all things Apple. Users get 3% on Apple Store purchases, the Apple website, iTunes, the App Store (including in-app purchases), Apple Music and more. For users who use Uber (NYSE:UBER)or Uber Eats, they get the same 3% cash back.

Last quarter alone, Apple generated more than $11.4 billion in revenue from the sale of services. To be blunt, purchasers of Apple products or services would be foolish to ignore this 3% cash back opportunity. I’m quite certain Apple will point this out to its user base on a regular basis.

The Apple Card also gives users 2% cash back using Apple Pay in all categories with no limits. According to Apple, “70% of merchants in the U.S. have some form of contactless payment functionality.” As a quick comparison, why would a user earn 1.5% with the Capital One Quicksilver card when in about 70% of the cases they can earn 2%?

The bottom rung of the Apple Card cash back ladder, is 1% on the use of the physical card and in all other situations. This matches Savor One, Discover It Cash Back, and Bank of America Cash Rewards card. As we can see, in many cases the Apple Card can go head-to-head with some of the better cash reward cards in the industry.

What makes it “just work”

Apple’s former CEO Steve Jobs was famous for many comments, yet one of my favorites was, “it just works.” The Apple Card has multiple features that seem to make it “just work” for the average credit card-carrying consumer. However, before we get to that, we need to look at the size of the market that Apple is hoping to address.

In the U.S. alone, we can see that credit card purchase volumes make even Apple look small. The total purchase volume of the top 8 credit card companies in 2018, was more than $2.6 trillion. Apple hopes the Apple Card can take a piece of this massive pie. There are a few challenges facing credit cards in general and the Card is no different.

In one study, 54% of consumers suggested they would prefer to use a debit card for purchases versus 26% opting for a credit card. This statistic seems to shift as we move up the income scale. Customers that make $100,000 or more, showed a preference for credit cards over debit between 45% and 55% of the time.

As consumers become more financially savvy, there is a natural avoidance of, “one more credit card.” I can’t tell you how many times I had to overcome this objection in the banking business. Ironically, the advice I gave my customers is the same thought process that Apple wants users to adopt. You don’t need one more credit card, you only need our card.

Apple Card’s built in security features pierces at the heart of some of its credit card competition. Earlier this year Capital One was forced to deal with a data breach that affected, “more than 100 million individuals.” Even with this headwind, the company said in its last earnings report that, “credit card purchase volume increased by 10% annually."

Apple also seems to have an advantage when it comes to mobile opportunity. The Apple Card is being marketed as a digital first solution. Though the company will only make the Card available through Apple Wallet at the beginning of this year, there were an estimated 900 million active iPhones. Bank of America ranked as the number four institution when it came to U.S. credit card purchase volume last year. However, the company reported just 27.8 million customers were active mobile banking users.

Some customers may have a bad experience with other credit card companies raising their interest rate because they were late in making a payment. Apple promises no annual fee, no over the limit or late fees, and no penalty APRs. For those who travel, there are reportedly no foreign transaction fees. For many credit cards, foreign transaction fees equal 3% or more of the purchase amount.

Having worked in the banking industry, I can tell you firsthand customers generally don’t enjoy calling about their credit card account. Apple wants to solve this problem by offering text support from within the app. Customers can request an address change and more, and they are already authenticated because they unlocked their iPhone. Think about this the next time you call a financial institution, and are required to verify codes, or answer questions, to prove your identity.

At present Apple stock sells at a forward P/E of about 18, which is a little less than double its projected 5-year EPS growth rate of 10%. However, analysts may be underestimating the pull of a solution like the Apple Card. The company reportedly makes $0.15 on every $100 transacted through Apple Pay. With $2.6 trillion in purchases in the U.S. alone last year, just 5% of this volume would represent $130 billion. At first this seems like a terrible business plan, $130 billion with a 0.15% take rate, works out to “only” $195 million in revenue.

Investors who believe this is the only business model for the Apple Card may have missed the point. The Card is a way for Apple to increase the stickiness of iPhone users. Customers who apply for, and use the card, are theoretically far less likely to switch away from iPhone. The benefits of the Apple Card aren’t just limited to the iPhone either. Customers can add the Apple Card to Apple Watch, iPad, or their Mac.

The bottom line is that Apple Card is effectively a tool for the company to dig an even deeper moat around its Products business. Services are important for the company, but last quarter, Products still represented nearly 79% of total sales. Services growth could be the silver bullet that revives growth in product sales. A return to growth in products, and powerful growth from services, would be a solid reason to buy the stock.

Apple is moving from designing hardware and software to trying to bundle products and services. As more customers sign up for services, they are likely to stick with Apple’s products. As Steve Jobs said, “it just works.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.