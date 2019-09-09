Antitrust Protection For Facebook And Google

In light of that, I present ways shareholders of both companies who remain bullish can stay long while strictly limiting their risk.

In the past, I've noted that I didn't see either risk as imminent. New antitrust risks for both companies were front page news this weekend, however.

I've argued in the past that other than a general market downturn, the biggest risk to FB, GOOG, and the other FANGs is antitrust action.

Google's doodle commemorating the Apollo 11 moon landing (image via Google).

Facebook And Google Face Antitrust Probes

Two points I've made about Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), (GOOGL), and the other FANG stocks in the past are that:

Other than a general market downturn, the greatest threat to them is antitrust action. Neither threat appears imminent.

On Saturday though, new antitrust threats to Facebook and Google were the subject of a front page article (paywalled here) in the Financial Times:

Legal pressure on Facebook and Google ramped up yesterday as prosecutors from across the U.S. signaled antitrust investigations into the tech groups.

The article pointed to four specific threats facing the companies:

New York attorney general Letitia James announcing that she would lead a group of state prosecutors in an investigation into whether Facebook had stifled competition in a way that hurt consumers. The Federal Trade Commission's antitrust investigation into Facebook. A similar probe into Google by Texas attorney general Ken Paxton. U.S. Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren's threat to break up Facebook, Amazon (AMZN) and Google if she is elected president next year.

For readers wondering how likely the last threat is to coming to fruition, note that Elizabeth Warren is currently leading the field for the Democratic nomination on PredictIt.

Screen capture via PredictIt.

For GOOG and FB shareholders who remain bullish and want to stay long, but want to strictly limit their downside risk in the event these state-level investigations bite before 2021, or Sen. Warren wins the White House next November, below are ways of doing so.

Adding Downside Protection To Facebook

For these examples, I have assumed you own 600 shares of Facebook and can tolerate a decline of 20% between now and January of 2021, but not one larger than that. I've highlighted the annualized cost as a percentage of position value as these hedges goes expires in more than a year.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Friday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 600 shares of FB against a greater-than-20% decline by January of 2021.

The cost here was $8,910, or 7.92% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and the ask). That works out to 5.84% of position value annualized.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 20% between now and January of 2021, this was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to protect 600 shares of FB against the same, >20% decline as the previous hedge over the same time frame.

The income generated from selling the call leg in this collar and in the Alphabet collar below was calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls. Here, the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $1,920, or 1.71% of position value, when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades (buying the put options and selling the call options) at the worst ends of their respective spreads. That works out to a cost of -1.26% of position value annualized.

Adding Downside Protection To Alphabet

For these examples, I have assumed you own 100 shares of GOOG and can tolerate a 20% decline between now and January of 2021 but not one larger than that.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

This was the optimal put option to protect 100 shares of GOOG against a >20% decline by January of 2021.

The cost of this put protection, calculated conservatively, as with the Facebook puts above, was $6,520, or 5.41% of position value. That works out to 3.99% of position value annualized.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 20% between now and January 2021, this was the optimal collar to protect you against the same, >20% decline as the put hedge over the same time frame.

The cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $760, or 0.63% of position value when opening this hedge. That works out to an annualized cost of -0.47% of position value.

Wrapping Up: Bullish On FB, Neutral On GOOG

For readers wondering why I've given FB a bullish rating here and GOOG a neutral rating, I have done so because my site estimates positive potential returns for both over the next six months, but of the two, it estimates a higher potential return than the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) only for FB. Bear in mind that my site's potential return estimates only go out six months, while the hedges shown above go out about 16 months.

Combining Optimal Hedging With Security Selection This article focused on optimally hedging FB and GOOG, but in my Marketplace service, Bulletproof Investing, I combine optimal hedging with a security selection method that has outperformed SPY by 3.4% annualized over 91 weekly top 10 names cohorts so far. Below is the most recent cohort of my service's top 10 names for which we have full 6-month performance data.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.