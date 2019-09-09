Market Volatility Bulletin: VX Futures Leg Down While Equities Chill Out

Spot VIX is up a touch, but UVXY is still down 2.5% as VX futures edge lower.

The economic calendar has less to offer in terms of big volatility-inducing events compared to last week. Atlanta Fed's Business Expectations (due Wednesday) may get increased notice.

Market Intro

CNBC: 11:07AM EST

Health care stocks (XLV) are on the decline in the Monday morning session, as are other defensive sectors (for instance XLU). Energy (XLE) leads the pack - up about 1.50%.

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) are following bourses in Europe (VGK) and Asia (AAXJ, EEM), with small gains and another day of maintaining composure, which is critical if the indexes are to take another stab at new highs.

Spot volatility has managed to crest just a little over 15, but this is not a favorable environment for the index.

Thoughts on Volatility

Econoday

Last week featured an economic calendar chock full of events, including the NFP (see my review of August jobs here). This week we'll see Atlanta Fed Business Expectations, which is ordinarily not such a big deal; the metric may take on increased importance in today's climate, however, in light of all the macro-level uncertainty businesses face.

Thursday's CPI would have to come in pretty hot to get the market's attention, as rate hikes are all but priced in. Similarly, the ongoing meme is that the consumer is doing well, so retail sales (Friday) would need to be quite alarmingly off to get a ramp-up in volatility.

Bloomberg just did a piece last evening on China's gold reserves climbing materially higher. Perhaps these nations are stockpiling a new kind of ammunition in what could be a drawn-out trade escalation that ultimately results in the USD (UUP) being used less as a global reserve currency.

I think a reasonable take-away from last week is that the economy may not be in bang-up shape, but things aren't so terrible that we should give up on the bull market and on the capacity for risk assets to deliver strong returns.

But there does seem to be something of a gap between OAS on high-yield bonds vs what amounts to a rapid decline in industrial measures such as the ISM Manufacturing Index. We could perhaps argue that the US is increasingly a service-based rather than a manufacturing economy, and that would be true. Still, that indicator headed in the wrong direction rather briskly.

Term Structure

Is it that time already? The M1 only has until next Tuesday before the October contract ("V") becomes the front month. That means that the shape of futures contango can whip around more here.

The M1-M2 is in and of itself really not all too big a deal for traders of the vol ETPs, like VXX, UVXY, SVXY, or ZIV: these products rebalance of holdings each day that weights from the M1 and toward the M2.

But for those who trade actual VX pairs, a rapidly changing state of contango can matter a great deal.

The HV10 is still calming down. So long as there are no new blow-ups in volatility over the next couple weeks, this backward-looking index will continue to fall precipitously.

The VIX9D appears to be calling for just such an eventuality. Whereas the VIX9D quite regularly prints higher than HV10, we presently observe the forward-looking index about 5.5 vol points lower than its realized counterpart. That's good news for those braving a short-vol position.

As of around 11AM Monday morning, spot VIX was up on the session, correct? Not so for the beleaguered UVXY, down 2.6% thus far. As I mentioned earlier, the ETPs truly gain or lose less on the basis of the M1-M2, but the roll decay between M1 and spot.

While that is true, what is mostly driving the long-vol ETPs lower is that both the M1 and the M2 VX futures are in decline, albeit pretty modestly.

Long-vol holders need to ask themselves what the catalyst is for higher volatility going forward. We've all seen that exogenous shocks can appear like a bolt from the blue. And hey, it's September, historically a bad month for stocks. But for now, risk assets appear to be calming, and that state of affairs needs to be top of mind.

Wrap Up

Markets and politics always mix. But I'd say there is room for politics, salesmanship, etc., to encroach upon the affairs of markets to a larger degree in this particular upcoming election. I don't mean that as a judgment on either individual major US party, but rather on both. Tempers, statements, and of course spin will be in full force starting in just a few months.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long time frame, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.