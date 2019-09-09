U.S. Jobs Market - Still Growing, Although Slower

The likely reason for the slowing growth is that there just aren't that many people to employ out there.

The rate of growth is slowing but overall there's still strong jobs growth.

The U.S. job creation machine is still working - 130,000 more jobs last month.

When's The US Jobs Market Going To Run Out Of Steam?

Not yet is the best answer we've got to that. The more important question is why will it run out of that steam?

If it's because business no longer wishes to hire then we've hit one of those turning points in the business cycle. That isn't something we like, not at all. That's a leading indicator of a recession a'comin'. On the other hand, if we reach proper full employment - i.e. there's no pool of unemployed out there - then this is a positive step change in the economy. Full employment leads to rising wages. This in turn, lead to higher consumer spending. And then business needs to invest to expand production, increase automation.

That expansion of business investment then triggers another cycle of growth in the economy.

Why jobs growth stops, or slows, is hugely important.

ADP Job Numbers

ADP is a payroll processing firm. They cover a sufficiently large part of the workforce that we can take their numbers of payrolls processed as being a useful guide to the official figures that arrive a couple of days later. The ADP numbers are, in the jargon, a leading indicator.

ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 156,000 Jobs in July Private-sector employment increased by 156,000 from June to July, on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Or in graphic form:

(ADP Employment from Moody's Analytics)

As we can see the numbers aren't exactly the same as the official ones but they're always close and the direction of travel is always the same.

The Official Employment Numbers

We have already waited those couple of days for the official numbers:

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 130,000 in August, and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Employment in federal government rose, largely reflecting the hiring of temporary workers for the 2020 Census. Notable job gains also occurred in health care and financial activities, while mining lost jobs.

Or graphically:

(US Employment numbers from Moody's Analytics)

This is still good jobs growth. We do have a slowing of course, but it's the 'why' that should be of interest.

Jobless Claims

We've also got the jobless claims numbers out. This is the number of first claims for unemployment benefits. It's thus the number of those laid off - close enough - not the number of those who quit for another job.

In the week ending August 31, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 217,000, an increase of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised up by 1,000 from 215,000 to 216,000. The 4-week moving average was 216,250, an increase of 1,500 from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average was revised up by 250 from 214,500 to 214,750.

We should note that this number is down at the levels of a generation ago, in the early 1970s. And as a rate, a percentage of the workforce, it's half what it was then. We should also note that the job creation number is in fact the number in employment. So, to get the total number of jobs created we need to take this jobless claims figure and add to it the extra jobs listed above.

The US economy is still generating jobs at a phenomenal rate.

So, Why The Slowdown?

This is what Moody's thinks:

The labor market decelerated further in August, confirming suspicions that the pace of hiring has cooled. Business and consumer confidence appears to be shaken given the uncertainty surrounding trade policy and the further path of economic growth. Payroll gains have slowed to an average of 158,000 jobs per month this year. Supply constraints and rising costs, in conjunction with fading fiscal stimulus and trade uncertainty, will continue to weigh on hiring plans. On a positive note, unemployment insurance claims remain historically low, signaling that firms have not yet resorted to layoffs to deal with slowing economic growth.

I'm not so sure.

My View

I agree with Moody's that uncertainty is having its effects. If it's not possible to determine what trade tariffs are going to be a month or two ahead then both domestic investment - what's the competition going to be like? - and for export figures are going to be affected. But there's something beyond that.

For the past few years - I can recall Krugman and the like debating this at least 5 years back - we've been assuming that the US economy is reaching full employment. But as it does so we keep finding more people out there who would like to work.

In the technical jargon while U 3 was indicating full employment there were more than we thought out in U 6 and beyond who could be drawn back into the workforce.

Thus business hasn't had to raise wages particularly to attract labour. Nor has it had to invest in automation to deal with a labour shortage. I think this is the process that is - finally - coming to an end.

We are indeed seeing wages beginning to rise strongly. The next question is, well, is business now going to invest?

That's my view, yes. I think we could be on the cusp of a decent rise in business investment. If that happens, then we don't get a slowing economy: we get another cycle of growth.

The Investor View

The thing to keep an eye upon is the business investment numbers. A significant increase in them will indicate another round of expansion for the US economy.

It wouldn't actually be all that much of a surprise either. This is quite normal for an economic expansion. Actually, it's the last few years that have been odd in this business cycle, as it hasn't happened yet.

It's entirely possible that there are legs to this expansion yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.