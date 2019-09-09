Flex: Strategic Transformation May Take More Time Than Anticipated

The company’s strategy to reduce exposure to lower margin products with short cycles should result in improving operating margin in the long-term.

Investment Thesis

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) delivered a poor quarter as the company struggled to grow its revenue. The company is in the midst of shifting its focus towards higher margin, and longer cycle products and services. This should improve its operating margin in the long-term. This strategy will also allow it to capture growth in other emerging industries such as the automotive market. However, given the challenging macro environment, and the time it may take to transform its portfolio mix, we feel investors may want to stay on the sidelines.

Recent Developments: Q1 F2020 Highlights

In Q1 F2020, Flex's revenue declined 3% year over year to $6.2 billion. This was below the midpoint of management’s guidance of $6.1 ~ $6.5 billion. Looking forward to Q2 F2020, management expects revenue of $6.1 ~ $6.5 billion (a decline from Q2 F2019’s $6.7 billion) due to lower demand. On a positive note, the company expects to grow its EPS to $0.29 ~ $0.33 per share (better than last year’s $0.29 per share) thanks to better portfolio mix than last year.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Flex’s strategy to improve its portfolio mix should be beneficial

Flex has a strategy to improve its portfolio mix by pivoting towards businesses with higher operating margins. The company has 4 major segments: High Reliability Solutions, Industrial Emerging Industries, Communications and Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments. Management wants to increase exposures to HRS and IEI segments. As can be seen from the table below, HRS and IEI segments consist about 19.1% and 26.5% of Flex’s revenue in Q1 F2020 respectively. However, these two segments made up of 87.5% of the total adjusted operating income in the quarter. On the other hand, CEC and CTG segments made up more than 54% of Flex’s revenue in Q1 F2020 but contribute to a smaller portion of its adjusted operating income in the quarter (see table below).

Source: Q1 F2020 Presentation

We like management’s strategy to focus on higher margin HRS and IEI segments and reduce reliance on revenues from CEC and CTG segments. Revenues derived from CEC and CTG segments are much more volatile (e.g. reliance on a handful of mobile phone makers, and phone upgrade cycles). On the other hand, revenues derived from HRS and IEI segments have longer product cycles (e.g. industrial and automotive markets) and competitions are not as fierce as its CEC and CTG segments are. Therefore, these two segments tend to have higher margins.

Since Flex generates more than $26 billions of revenues per year ($26.2 billion in F2019), its efforts to increase exposure to HRS and IEI may take a while to see significant improvement in its operating margin. In other words, its strategy will most likely be a multi-year effort. It will be unreasonable to expect significant operating margin improvement in the near term.

Flex will benefit from increasing electronic contents in vehicles

As we just discussed, Flex has a plan to increase exposure to HRS segment. This segment includes products such as health and automotive solutions. We believe this segment should benefit from increasing electronic contents in vehicles. As can be seen from the chart below, electronic systems as a percentage of total car cost is expected to increase to 50% in 2030. This will be significantly higher than the 35% in 2010. This presents a great opportunity for Flex to grow its revenue.

Source: Deloitte Analysis

Flex should also benefit from increasing electronic applications

Besides opportunities in automotive, Flex’s IEI segment should benefit from several emerging electronic applications. As can be seen from the chart below, areas of opportunities for Flex include wearables, security, lighting, medical, infotainment, etc.

Source: Deloitte Analysis

Valuation Analysis

Flex is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 8.68x. This is about 2.2x multiples below its 5-year average of 10.91x. Its P/E ratio is slightly higher than its peer Jabil’s 8.29x. Flex appears to be undervalued.

Forward P/E 5-Year Average Forward P/E Dividend Yield Flex 8.68 10.91 N/A Jabil (JBL) 8.29 9.93 1.07%

Source: Created by author, Morningstar

Risks and Challenges

Change in management team

Flex’s CEO Revathi Advaithi was appointed in early 2019. After she became the CEO, she also appointed several executive officers including a new HR head and an executive to run its Communications & Enterprise Compute segment. Flex is a large organization and it may take a while for the new management team and the organization to adjust to each other.

Global trade tensions

Flex’s business can be impacted negatively if the global trade tensions continue. The current uncertain environment may continue to result in lower demands for industrial applications, consumer electronics, and automotive-related electronic products.

Investor Takeaway

Like other EMS providers, Flex is operating in a challenging macro environment. In addition, it is also in the midst of transforming its portfolio mix. We think investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.