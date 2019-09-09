A New Reason To Buy Amazon And No One Noticed

However, the threat has been somewhat mitigated by the fact that competition authorities seems to be no longer able to regulate other companies on consumer protection grounds alone.

Introduction

I have no shares of Amazon (AMZN). Is it because I think the company is badly run? Of course not. I consider Jeff Bezos to be one of the most visionary and ambitious managers of his time. There are plenty of reasons to buy this company. Nevertheless, I had my reasons to not buy Amazon. My biggest counterarguments was the regulatory environment and the risk of regulatory intervention. For me, the probability that the risk would materialize was always out of proportion to the current valuation of the company. I still see that threat. I have explained this in detail in many articles. I have also explained why investors have to come to terms with this (new) legal reality. However, in this reality, another piece of the puzzle has now been added to the assessment of opportunity and risk. Investors hardly noticed this development, not to mention their reach. As I may have some better understanding of the background, I would like to give you some input and background information as well as a detailed analysis.

What happened?

The Facebook decision

In February 2019, the German Federal Cartel Office ("FCO") as the German competition authority has imposed on Facebook (FB) far-reaching restrictions in the processing of user data. Facebook was given twelve months to implement the orders at that time. The FCO's decision was defined as the company's internal break up at the data level.

The Higher Regional Court ruling last week

However, two weeks ago, the first Cartel the Senate of the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court expressed massive doubts about the FCO's reasoning on which it based the restrictions. The Court decided that Facebook does not have to implement the antitrust office's orders for the duration of the appeal proceedings. In its explanatory statement the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court has raised "serious doubts" as to the legality of the globally respected action against Facebook. The FCO may, of course, appeal against the judgment. A spokeswoman confirmed that the FCO will do so.

Analysis

Given that the decision was announced two weeks ago, it is extremely impressive how little this decision has been taken up by investors. But I will talk about that later. But first I would like to point out the following. It should be noted that the decision concerns interim relief and not the main proceedings. According to German law, these two matters are to be considered separately. Success in interim relief has no effect on the possible success in the main action. However, the Senate of the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court is known for not deviating in the main proceedings from its decision in interim relief. In addition, the decision is far too clear and the position of the court regarding the infringement of competition law is crystal clear.

At this point, some investors may ask why the decision of the FCO was so important. They may say that the competence of the FCO extends only to Germany, so there would be no global threat to Amazon. Additionally, Amazon was not affected by the decision at all. That's only partially true. The FCO has an extreme influence and the Facebook decision was a clear statement that demonstrated the power of competition authorities. A decision of the Office may have worldwide implications. Just to mention one example: After the FCO has settled a dispute with Amazon, Amazon has changed its terms and conditions worldwide.

The FCO also has a certain pioneering role which strengthens the influence on other competition authorities. Given that, the decision was very carefully followed by other competition authorities because the FCO stated that Facebook as a dominant company is subject to stricter obligations than companies that are active in a competitive environment. The FCO argued very extensively. The groundbreaking part of the decision was that the FCO said that these obligations also include data protection and consumer protection. This meant that the FCO regarded the handling of users' data as a competitive element.

And right here there was a problem for Amazon. In order to understand why the FCO's decision was so important, one has to consider the reason for Amazon's success. This success and all of today's business (except the cloud business) is built on economic network effects: The more customers make purchases on Amazon, the greater the incentive for third-party sellers to also use Amazon as a platform. This attracts even more customers and gives Amazon the power to establish new services etc. Over time, this effect becomes like an avalanche that gets bigger and bigger. In essence, however, the driving force behind this growth remains the same: a high number of returning users. If the FTC now comes to the conclusion that Amazon has violated competition rules, it could prohibit the bundling of services or the usage of data from its sellers. In my opinion, prohibiting custumer reviews (as it relates to an actual investigation by the FCO) would be an even bigger threat because the huge number of reviews is a big advantage for Amazon's business. I strongly believe that the lack of user ratings will lead to a drop in user numbers and buyers. But with fewer buyers on the platform, Amazon will also become less attractive for third-party sellers. These would no longer be willing to bow to Amazon pricing. The same effects that led to Amazon's growth would therefore be reversed.

With the ruling of the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court, the data problem is no longer the sharp sword with which the FCO fought. In a way, this should also apply to data Amazon receives from its retailers. Unlike a paid fee, the data can easily be duplicated, which is why their dedication to Facebook (or Amazon) does not weaken the consumer economically. This would allow retailers to make the data available to other platforms at will. In this respect, Amazon could not abuse its market position. And this is precisely where the great significance for Amazon lies, since many current antitrust proceedings were based on the data problem. All the more surprising, therefore, that this lighthouse decision was not even discussed by Facebook (FB) investors.

Takeaway

Given all that, the decision is not a turning point in the overall antitrust environment. Amazon will continue to be the focus of investigations by competition authorities.However, the court's decision is still exceptional and huge because the court more or less tore up the FCO's decision (on more than thirty pages). Furthermore, it is impressive how little the court's decision is reflected in public opinion.

With the decision, the threat of regulative measures has been somewhat mitigated by the fact that competition authorities are no longer able to regulate other companies on consumer protection grounds alone. This improves the opportunity/risk ratio extremely.

I look forward to discussing this dispute with you in more depth in the commentary section.

