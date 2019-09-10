Bunge Limited - Lots Of Upside Potential

Agricultural products feed the world. Over the past two decades, the global population has increased from around six billion to around 7.6 billion, a rise of 26.6% according to the US Census Bureau. More people on the planet increases the demand for food. Since the population continues to grow at around 20 million people per quarter, supplies of agricultural commodities must keep up with the increasing demand to avoid shortages.

Growing crops requires the proper climate, favorable weather conditions, and access to water. Therefore, agriculture thrives in only certain parts of the world. The United States is the wealthiest nation on the earth, and it is a significant producer of agricultural products. In South America, Brazil, and other countries also supply the world with the ingredients that feed people across the globe. Bunge Limited (BG) is a US multinational corporation involved in the agribusiness. BG operates in five segments around the world, including its agribusiness, edible oil products, milling products, sugar, and bioenergy.

The trade war between the US and China has hit the US agricultural sector hard, and Bunge is no exception. Over the past 52 weeks, BG shares have traded from a low at $47.26 to highs at $72.35. At $56.44 per share on September 9, they were closer to the lows of the year.

Some optimism on trade

After the trade war between the US and China escalated at the beginning of August, there appeared to be a thaw last week. The Chinese said that they would sit down with US trade negotiators to work towards a deal on trade. The two sides had been talking over the past months. However, the protectionist measures continued to increase from the US and China retaliated. The most recent news that negotiations would continue injected at least some optimism back into markets.

The trade issue has weighed on markets across all asset classes over the past months. When it comes to the raw materials that move around the world from points of production to consumers, protectionist policies often distort prices. Tariffs can create glut conditions in some areas of the world and shortages in others as they stand in front of the free flow of commodity products.

Agricultural commodities have been in the crosshairs of the trade war

China is the world's most populous nation, with approximately 1.4 billion inhabitants. The Chinese market is enormous as it represents 18.4% of the world's addressable market for products. The United States is the leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans and a significant exporter of wheat.

The leading consumer of agricultural products is on one side of the trade dispute with the top producer and exporter on the other. Therefore, agricultural products have found themselves in the crosshairs of the trade war. US farmers have suffered as the prices of grains declined, and inventories grew. As a US company involved in the agricultural markets, BG shares fell as the trade dispute turned into a trade war and escalated.

As the chart shows, BG shares traded to a high at $83.20 in February 2018 and fell to a low at $47.26 in late April 2019. At $56.46 on September 9, BG shares were a lot closer to the low than the early 2018 high. The trade dispute between the US and China weighed on the price of the company's shares. BG also has significant exposure in Brazil, one of the world's leading producers and exporters of agricultural products.

Exposure to Brazil

When President Jair Bolsonaro was campaigning to lead the country with South America's largest population and economy, he railed against China's growing influence in Brazil. President Bolsonaro told voters that Chinese investments in Brazil and control of commodity flows threatened that future decisions would come from Beijing rather than Sao Paulo. US President Donald Trump has sought to level the playing field on trade with China. President Bolsonaro has done the same. Both leaders have taken a nationalistic approach to trade with China, which has changed the dynamics of trade. Almost one-fifth of the world resides in China and depends on the agricultural products from the US and Brazil for nutrition, so the trade issues have been problematic for companies like Bunge.

BG fell despite the latest earnings

Second-quarter earnings at Bunge were more than a surprise for analysts who expected the company to earn 34 cents per share. However, BG reported earnings of $1.52, which beat by a healthy $1.18 per share. Over the past four quarters, the company has beat analyst estimates three times.

The company held an upbeat earnings call on July 31, and the price of its stock rose to the most recent high at $59.65 on August 1. However, that was the day that US President Trump upped the ante on trade by slapping more tariffs on Chinese exports to the US. The Chinese retaliation that followed caused the shares to drop to a low at $51.66 on August 27. The shares fell despite the excellent earnings report and were trading at the $55.80 per share level at the end of last week. The new CEO of the company, Gregory Heckman, has been reorganizing the business by changing the focus from trading and risk-taking to consistent revenue streams. The company is moving its headquarters from White Plains, New York to St. Louis, Missouri. BG plans to unveil details of its reorganization plan on September 16.

BG shares have suffered as the ongoing trade war has weighed on prices of agricultural commodities. Protectionism put roadblocks in place when it comes to the addressable market that represents one-fifth of the world's demand. However, the streamlining of BG's business, and recent earnings performance make the company an attractive investment opportunity at its current share price and a candidate for acquisition over the coming months and years.

A takeover candidate

BG has a market cap of $7.722 billion, trades at a price to earnings multiple of 15.28, and pays a 3.58% dividend at $56.46 per share. Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) is almost three times the size of BG with a market cap at $21.478 billion. ADM trades at a P/E multiple of 16.89 times earnings. The company pays virtually the same dividend as BG at its current share price. BG has exposure in the Brazilian agribusiness, which is highly sensitive to the currency relationship between the Brazilian real and US dollar. At the $0.2445 level on September 9, the real is at the bottom end of its trading range since 2011. The real has traded from around the $0.23 to the $0.65 level. The prices of sugar and other commodities where Brazil is a dominant producer, and exporter tend to move higher and lower with the Brazilian currency. Therefore, Bunge's exposure to the South American nation could have a positive impact on earnings if the value of the real appreciates versus the US dollar over the coming weeks and months. In many ways, BG shares could perform like a proxy for the Brazilian real.

Meanwhile, in 2018 commodities trading giant Glencore PLC attempted to acquire BG, but the company resisted the approach. With a market cap at under $8 billion and a good earnings track record, the company could be an excellent fit for an acquirer looking to expand its agricultural exposure. Grains and many of the products that BG produces, processes, and sells to consumers around the world are the staples that feed people across the globe. BG's fertilizer segment provides the nutrients that crops need to thrive.

BG is a bargain at $56.45 per share, and the 3.58% dividend will pay patient investors who wait for capital appreciations. A prolonged trade war between the US and China could push the stock lower, but that would only enhance the attraction of the shares for both investors and potential acquirers. At its current price level, purchasing BG shares on a scale-down basis leaving room to add on further weakness could pay off in a big way over the coming weeks and months. A trade agreement between the US and China could light a bullish fuse with explosive results for the stock. In late August one director of BG purchased 125,000 shares between $52 and $52.50 per share. Bunge offers excellent value at under $60 per share.

