CSI Compressco Bonds Offering An 11.8% YTM Are A Component Of My Income Portfolio

They also are less risky than the market thinks and a good way to invest in the long-term secular growth of US natural gas volumes being transported from here to there.

Income Portfolio Performance Review:

For Calendar 2019 year-to-date the real money CFK Income portfolio has returned 19.5% vs. a 10.9% gain for its primary benchmark, the Russell 2000, and a 16.7% return for the S&P 500. Expected forward yield is 8.5%. Forward yield of the portfolio has dropped a bit as I partially sold positions in high yielding BDCs and commercial mREITs in favor of low yield Flagstar Bank (FBC) and currently non-paying Impac Mortgage Preferred (OTCPK:IMPHP).

Source: Etrade

With rates dropping, I generally find BDCs and commercial mREITs less attractive and companies that can benefit from mortgage originations more attractive.

Since Inception:

Since inception (1/1/2016) the CFK Income portfolio has enjoyed a 59.6% return vs. 30.3% for the Russell 2000 and 44.3% for the S&P 500. Simultaneously, it has provided a portfolio income in the 7% - 10% range, much higher than either the Russell 2000 (1.2% yield) or the S&P 500 (1.8% yield).

Source: Etrade

Outperformance vs. benchmark always is a good sign, and over long periods of time studies indicate dividend producing equities, particularly dividend growing equities with solid coverage, outperform non-dividend stocks.

Source: Study commissioned by Hartford funds

However, the psychological benefit of yield is just as important. A relatively steady income stream exerts a calming influence which helps one to act rationally during times of stress. As equity prices fall, yield increases. The increasing yield helps emphasize that selling in a panic would cause one to lose their income stream. Indeed to the extent there's cash available to reinvest during such times, rising yield can even cause one to see stocks as being on sale with an opportunity to "capture a raise" in the dividend stream. Thus, one of the very positive aspects of dividend-focused portfolios is not just a higher long-term return expectation, but also an increased psychological ability to do the right thing.

Top and Bottom Performers:

Our best performer over the last 30 days was Triple Point Venture Capital (TPVG), up 9%. TPVG, while a Business Development Corporation "BDC," is less tied to increases or decreases in interest rates than the typical BDC. This is because they provide short-term bridge loans to VC-backed startups. In doing so they can command high fees in addition to the interest rate, thus having a second source of income that has nothing to do with the spread between borrow and lending rates.

As expected TPVG is benefiting disproportionally from changes in BDC regulations that allow the expansion of leverage. Bridge loans to VC-backed startups tend to involve a lot of commitments which aren't actual loans yet but legally tie up capital capacity anyway. With leverage limits expanded, TPVG has much more leeway in their total capital capacity, and thus can get closer to actually maintaining the actual portfolio size they desire.

Our bottom performer on the month was Kraft-Heinz (KHC), down 23%. This just goes to show larger size ≠ less risk. You can read more about my opinion on KHC in, "And I Thought Ketchup Was A Major Food Group: Kraft Heinz Still Suffering." For now I'd like to move on to this month's feature portfolio investment, CSI Compressco bonds.

CSI Compressco 7.25% Unsecured Bonds

This month I'm featuring a bond instead of a stock investment. This is because CSI Compressco 7.25% Senior Unsecured debt due on 8/15/2022 represent a very attractive way to make 11.8% per year.

Source: InvestingAnswers.com YTM calculator

One reason I like these bonds is CSI Compressco's biggest problem right now is filling customer demand, while it's biggest controversy is where best to direct its sizeable excess cash flow stream. I consider these two pretty good problems to have, and thus own both the bonds and the common. Indeed, if prices remain attractive in 2020, I suspect CCLP will follow suit, directing some of its excess cash flow stream toward buybacks of both.

CSI Compressco (CCLP) Overview:

Source: CSI Compressco Presentation

CSI Compressco (CCLP) provides natural gas compressors to the energy industry similar to what its competitors USA Compression (USAC) and Archrock (AROC) do. It however differs from them in four primary ways:

CCLP manufactures and sells their own compressors as well as leasing and servicing them. AROC and USAC stick to leasing and servicing.

CCLP is much smaller than either AROC or USAC. With a little more than 1 million HP, they are now fourth in the total amount of compression horsepower deployed. Small size usually means greater volatility, less visibility, and an inability for major Wall Street firms to follow or buy the common or unsecured debt. In this case, Wall Street's disadvantage can be a boon for individual investors. Archrock Presentation

Archrock Presentation CCLP currently pays only a token 1 cent per quarter distribution despite being an MLP. This was because it utilized the majority of its cash flow to pay off convertible preferred that otherwise would have been highly dilutive. Now that those are paid off, they are playing catch-up, needing to redirect the cash flow stream back toward compressor purchases in order to meet customer commitments. Once this catch-up is over (by end of year?), I expect them to once again reposition the cash flow stream more toward buybacks (debt and equity) and/or distribution increases. While equity owners should prefer equity buybacks or a distribution increase, debt owners benefit from what they are currently doing, adding assets (and EBITDA), or what they are likely to do next, buying back some debt. Both actions increase coverage and reduce risk for the unsecured debtholder.

A greater proportion of CCLP's business is focused on gas lift and gathering operations. This has been changing somewhat recently as most of the new compressors CCLP placed over the last few quarters were in the over 1,000 HP category. However, with 4,000 DUCs (drilled but uncompleted wells) in the Permian just waiting for logistics offtake capacity, I now consider a bigger focus on gathering at least a temporary advantage. Important structural pipelines and plants are now coming online. These should allow the DUC's to be finished and thus gathering operations demand to disproportionately increase.

As an example of major projects which ultimately will foster NG gathering volume, Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) announced they are expanding their Houston Ship Channel terminal. When complete (Q3 2020 scheduled) it expects to be able to ship 1.1M bpd of LPG. Meanwhile, Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) also announced they will be building what will be the world’s largest ethane steam cracker: A 4-billion-pound/year facility to be constructed near Corpus Christi, Texas. Next to that will be built two polyethylene (PE) plants and a mono-ethylene glycol (MEG) plant. Their plan is to take NGLs from Eagle Ford, the Permian, and other shale basins, turn them into ethylene, then turn that ethylene into PE and MEG for export by ship.

LNG Exports are also hitting new highs.

Source: US Energy Information Administration

With those LNG export facilities scheduled to continue growing and expand every quarter for at least the next year.

To be sure with all these large logistical projects occurring simultaneously, there will be some fits and starts.

But the overall direction of natural gas being transported is clearly continuing to go nowhere but up. Cameron, Freeport, and Elba Island LNG exports facilities are all now taking first gas, and you can't gather, process and move gas from the Permian to the coast without using compressors.

Key Q2 Earnings Figures:

Revenue +36% YoY

Adjusted EBITDA was +41% YoY; DCF was +202% YoY

Current DCF yield 48% (not a typo, a remarkable 48% current DCF yield is currently on offer for equity holders)

These are not signs of a company in trouble. Nor does CSI Compressco's trends cause undue concern.

Source: Company 10Q's and author calculations

However, CCLP equity investors were disappointed this quarter when management did not immediately increase the dividend now that they have paid off the convertible preferred. But in this case equity holders' disappointment is bondholders' gain. For at least the next quarter, CCLP's cash flow stream is being redirected toward asset purchases. This is primarily to meet customer commitments. However, it also has the pleasant side effect for bond investors of increasing the company asset base, thereby improving key bond ratios such a debt/assets and debt/EBITDA. Thus over time purchasing assets with internally-generated cash flow tends to reduce bondholder risk. With CCLP's debt/EBITDA run rate barely falling below 5x, this also is an understandable use of funds.

Source: CCLP Q2 10Q and Author Calculations

As would be the potential future debt buybacks management hinted at in the call. In fact management as stated a goal to get below 4.5x Debt/EBITDA.

"We are committed to improving our leverage ratio to 4.5 times or better. We expect to be at the target at the 4.5 times target by the end of 2020 due to a combination of continued improvements in adjusted EBITDA, and open markets purchases of the unsecured bonds. The timing of debt retirement is dependent on generating targeted free cash flow and monitoring the market to see where unsecured bonds are trading at." -Elijio Serrano, CCLP CFO

Thus, Mr. Market is overlooking the improving outlook in CCLP bonds (and equity). Their automatic screening tools see an typical interest coverage ratio (EBIT/Interest) below 1, and conclude the bonds are more risky than they really are. The reality is current GAAP rules cause compressor firms to greatly overstate depreciation and thus greatly understate the EBIT numerator used in that ratio. For example in Q2 CCLP listed $21.4 million as non-cash Amortization, Depreciation and Impairment costs in the P&L. This implies only a 7.6 years useful life of compressors which actually last 25 to 30 years. If one were to instead depreciate using a 25 years straight line useful life, Q2 EBIT would be $31.579 million implying a very respectable 2.4x interest coverage ratio (=31.579/13.045). But GAAP is what it is, and screening tools don't discern between appropriate and excessive depreciation. Be thankful GAAP stopped portraying reality more than a decade ago, without it we probably wouldn't have this opportunity.

Conclusion:

Mr. Market is impatient, lazy (screening tools), and lacks foresight. Consider taking advantage of that by making an investment in CSI Compressco 7.25% Senior Unsecured bonds.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article discusses risky investments including thinly traded bonds. I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I cannot recommend any specific investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.