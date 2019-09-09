Looking Under The Hood Of The ISM Manufacturing PMI Data

Even without using the magic words "trade" or "war" in this article, it's not an encouraging picture out there.

Even more than the reading itself, it's everything around it - and things that are related to it - that make us even more concerned.

While one may dismiss this as a one-off, both history and statistics show that this isn't something investors should treat lightly.

The most recent ISM Manufacturing PMI reading fell below 50 for the first time in more than three years.

ISM Manufacturing PMI < 50

You probably already know that the latest ISM Manufacturing reading has dropped below the 50 threshold, a level which is pointing out at a contraction in economic activity.

Furthermore, at just 49.1, the ISM Manufacturing fell to its lowest level since January 2016.

Nevertheless, there's much more to the ISM Manufacturing headline reading, and in this article, we will try to touch upon few important aspects that may have slipped from investors' attention, although they are at least as important as the headline reading.

Most Alarming Item

The ISM manufacturing data show that factory activity in the US (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) unexpectedly contracted in August for the first time in more than three years, However, the weakness is noticeable all across the board: orders, production and hiring (and that's before last Friday's disappointing non-farm payroll numbers).

The most alarming item within the data is probably the "Export Orders", with a reading of 43.3, deep into contraction territory.

This wasn't only a steep decline from the previous reading of 48.1, but it's actually the lowest reading since April 2009.

This isn't only a a very low reading (for itself), but (as the below chart suggests) it's also one of the lowest levels on record.

Why Is It So Important?

The ISM Manufacturing PMI is not only an important gauge for economic activity, but it's a pretty reliable indicator for GDP growth.

Recall that over the past three years, GDP growth in the US has been very solid, with an average growth of over 2.5% (2.725% over the past two years), and half of the past 8 readings posting a growth rate greater than 3.1%.

What History Tells Us?

Is ISM Manufacturing signaling a recession?

Out of past ISM Manufacturing readings of 49.1 or lower, about 65% resulted in a recession occurring within two years.

11 cases where a recession occurred within 24 months since a <=49.1 reading: 1948-49, 1951-53, 1956-57, 1959-60, 1970, 1974, 1979-80, 1981, 1989-90, 2000-01, 2007-08

6 cases where a recession didn't occur within 24 months of a <=49.1 reading:

December 2015: 48.0

April 2003: 46.0

December 1998: 46.8

January 1996: 45.5

May 1985: 47.1

April 1967: 42.8

This is the 4th time this cycle that the ISM Manufacturing has dipped below 50. Nonetheless, the 12-month change (the lower chart) is deeper than prior periods.

ISM Non-Manufacturing for Help?

Some people look for some reprieve in the counter ISM Non-Manufacturing index, which is not only still above 50, but actually has improved over the past month, while the ISM Manufacturing collapsed.

Problem is that a closer look at new orders - probably the most important item in both indices - shows that this is perhaps not such an encouraging situation after all.

The spread between the "New Orders" items in both indices is elevated to levels that we only saw during the past two recessions.

ISM Manufacturing and Rates/Yields

Another thing which is clear (at least to us) is the high correlation between the ISM Manufacturing and rates/yields (TLT, SPTL, VGLT, IEF, GOVT, SCHR, VGIT, TIP, SHV, SHY)

As you can see, the index data and the 10-year US Treasury yield are moving hand-in-hand.

Furthermore, the 10Y-2Y spread (Y/Y change) looks as if it leads the US ISM Manufacturing Index (Y/Y change) by 18 months.

This pattern suggests that US PMI will only bounce sometime around March 2020. If so, we might have another 6 months of declining activity ahead of us.

Manufacturing and Employment

One of the things many people use to dismiss the recession fears is the strong employment situation.

Last Friday's non-farm payroll numbers imply that the job market may have peaked already. As a matter of fact, the 1.39% increase in jobs over the past year is the slowest Y/Y growth rate since August 2011.

The employment component within the manufacturing sector (as measured in both ISM and PMI indices) certainly look as if the peak is already behind us.

Bottom Line

A reading below 50 isn't the end of the world. Neither is a weak non-farm payrolls.

However, when we look under the hood of the recent manufacturing data, and add all the dots around it, the picture isn't encouraging to say the least.

75% (!) of developed markets are now seeing their Manufacturing PMI readings below 50.

This means that the US is joining a long list of countries where economic activity is slowing. As such, it's no wonder that "easing" is the key word across the board when it comes to central banks: Federal Reserve (SPY), European Central Bank (VGK, EZU, HEDJ, FEZ, IEUR, BBEU, IEV), Bank of England (EWU), Bank of Japan (EWJ, DXJ), People's Bank of China (MCHI, FXI), Australia (EWA), Brazil (EWZ), Hong Kong (EWH), India (PIN, INDA), Indonesia (EIDO), Mexico (EWW), New Zealand (ENZL), Philippines (EPHE), Russia (RSX, ERUS), South Africa (EZA), South Korea (EWY), and Turkey (TUR).

Can the extremely loosened monetary policies - all across the world - prevent a global recession? Only time will tell, but I must say I doubt it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.