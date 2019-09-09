Ford: Don't Fear The Future

Despite seeming being late to the autonomous vehicle game, Ford Motor Company (F) recently leapfrogged back into the conversions with the Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) partnership. The auto manufacturer isn't in the dire position thought by most making the dividend save for now. The biggest question remains whether Ford can turn in the consistent cash flows to make the stock a rewarding buy below $10.

Started Slow

Back in early 2017, Ford made a deal to invest up to $1 billion over five years in Argo AI. At the time, Argo AI was just a startup focused on developing AV technology.

The move followed General Motors (GM) buying Cruise Automation for over $1 billion more than a year prior to Ford investing in the sector. Cruise has obtained several additional fundings via outside investors including Honda Motor (HMC) and recently raised another $1.15 billion at an equity value of $19.0 billion.

So from the beginning, Ford was a day late and a dollar short on AV technology. Now, the company has Volkswagen committing technology to Argo and investing a similar $1 billion in cash in the AV technology. In total, Volkswagen will invest $2.6 billion in Argo AI by committing $1 billion in funding and contributing its Autonomous Intelligent Driving (AID) company, valued at $1.6 billion.

The two auto companies maintain equal stakes now alongside employees of the company valued at $7 billion. Cruise Automation was recently valued at $19.0 billon or nearly triple the value, again showing Ford is making progress while late to the AV party and still far behind.

Further, the partnership with VW has the scale to play catchup in the auto manufacturing sector at a combined 16.7 million units. The biggest question is whether they got too late of a start to effectively compete.

About That Yield

The biggest question with Ford is whether the company has the cash and future earnings stream to generate the cash flows to reward shareholders beyond the dividend. Currently, Ford yields 6.4% as the yield continues to rise and the stock falls due to global recession fears and the impact of AVs.

The dividend yield is the highest level since the financial crisis while the auto manufacturer just as profitable as any time in the past. The investment in AV, especially in partnership with VW, helps keep the company from falling off the cliff down the road.

The problem here is that Ford isn't an exceptionally profitable company for a global operation that generates ~$40 billion in annual revenues. The 2019 outlook has free cash flows improving slightly from 2018 levels of $2.8 billion.

The dividend requires about $2.1 billion in annual payments not leaving the company with a substantial cushion. The company is 100% reliant on the North American market in order to drive ultimate cash flows with EBIT accounting for over 120% of total EBIT in the quarter. Global operations cost the company $300 million in EBIT during the quarter.

Any U.S. recession will hurt the business, though just about any global auto manufacturer is likely to fill the brunt of a weak U.S. economy. The company has a cash balance of $23 billion and plenty of liquidity to fund operations in the case of a slowdown.

The company has generated an annual EPS in excess of $1.20 for several years now. Not bad for a stock below $10, but the best way to view the capital intense business is to follow the cash flows. Per CFO Tim Stone on the Q2'19 earnings call:

On a year-to-date basis, adjusted free cash flow was up 80% to $2.1 billion, supported by improvement in working capital in auto. The ability to generate sustainable growth in free cash flow over time is our most important financial measure and we are on our way to achieving this.

Ford has some restructuring in both Europe and South America hitting the cash flows this year and into 2020 so investors will definitely want to watch the progress here. Higher cash flows along with an improved technology picture via the Argo AI partnership would make the stock a more compelling investment.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Ford is making catchup investments in AV to ensure the company has a solid future. The problem remains that the auto manufacturer hasn't created much in the way of a profitable present.

The stock is likely good for the large dividend, but not much else. Investors shouldn't fear the future, but one should wait for more sustainable cash flows to emerge as the global economy heads to a potential recession.

