Play The Turnaround In Southern Copper

Southern Copper (SCCO) has seen a rocky road this year, with the stock finishing the first quarter significantly higher, rewarding shareholders after two difficult years. Since then, however, the stock has found its way into the low-$30s, with copper prices having descended to two-year lows. The trade war is the primary culprit for the lower commodity prices and will continue to be an overhang on the stock until a deal is reached. Against that, however, the company has a 5% dividend yield and several large growth projects in the pipeline, as well as top-line that's growing at double-digits. Considering how low certain commodity prices have fallen, this looks to be a great name to own at these low levels.

Source: Southern Copper

Copper Prices Hit 2-Year Lows In August

By now, it's no secret that many commodities are reeling from the effects of the trade war, and the producers themselves are seeing disappointing cash flow results. While I'll get to the discussion of the current cash flow situation shortly, investors should note the retraction in average copper prices for the company this past quarter, seen below. In Q2, prices averaged $2.77/lb on the LME and $2.78/lb on COMEX, both of which are generous to current spot prices at $2.63/lb. The Q3 average so far has been in the mid-$2.60/lb region, so earnings will be impacted in the upcoming quarter, despite the company's strong production results.

Source: Press Release

Copper prices hit a 2-year low late last month, as the trade war took another negative turn, and the disputes between China and the U.S. escalated. While we could reflect on the last several quarters worth of dialogue between the two and what's gotten us to this point, that's all in the past. The next market event that investors are looking to is the discussion between China and the U.S. in Washington next month. With so much pressure having been placed on the situation, I fear that traders may be disappointed if the outcome of the talks shows no real progress. This would certainly amount to be a negative for copper prices.

I don't envision the trade war heading into 2020 without a deal. I believe this is something the current administration wants to solve before the year is out and before Presidential primaries begin, such that President Trump can campaign on the "success" of a trade war deal with China. While my opinion is not shared by the majority of the investment community, if it turns out to be correct, copper prices will rally into year-end and support the cash flow profile of associated names like Southern Copper.

Now, it's worth mentioning that copper prices are nowhere near their 2016 lows (~$2.00-$2.10/lb) but have rather just bounced off of key support at $2.50/lb, last hit in mid-2017. This is really quite a good buying opportunity for investors that think that the trade war is near its end and that the discussions next month will bear fruit. Even if a complete and total trade war deal isn't struck in Washington next month, any ground gained on key issues that can be put behind the two countries will be a positive signal to markets, allowing copper to rally. Right now, I'm looking for some sort of positive momentum in copper and really don't see it unless that happens.

Source: StockCharts

For Southern copper, the company is showing quite strong production results. The company increased its total output by +16.5% during Q2, with strong results from their Toquepala and Buenavista mines. On a YTD basis, copper production is up +14.2%, which follows the ramp of Toquepala. That mine in Peru has produced 53.8% more copper this year compared to 2018. The only weak spot in the mix so far seems to be the Cuajone mine, where lower grades and lower recoveries caused a -7.3% decline in production.

As a result of the higher production, copper sales volumes are up, and the company has several key growth projects currently in the pipeline that'll help it sustain the double-digit production growth rates for several years to come. Southern Copper has $2.8 billion worth of approved projects in Peru, with over 60% of these projects already funded. The Toquepala expansion is already underway, and the results that have come through are quite supportive, as detailed above. The company has a new concentrator (extractor) at the mine, which enables a 52% increase in YOY production. The annual output of the mine is now 258,000 tons. This project is fully funded and is now operating at full production, so the next round of growth capital will be directed at Tia Maria.

Tia Maria was granted a construction permit after the second quarter ended. This is a greenfield project that is capable of producing 120,000 tons, so while smaller than Toquepala, still adds a quality asset to the company's portfolio. The cost of the project is expected to be $1.4 billion.

Elsewhere, the company is focused on two projects in Mexico, Buenavista Zinc and Pilares. Buenavista's mine will feature a new concentrator that is capable of producing nearly 80,000 tons of zinc and 20,000 tons of copper per year. While the copper output isn't all that substantial compared to the Peruvian projects, the increased zinc output helps the company have some diversification, especially with copper prices having fallen to two-year lows in such a short time span. At Pilares, the company is focused on an open-pit mine that can produce 35,000 tons of copper per year. Again, this isn't a massive mine compared to the Peruvian projects, but with a lower overall capital expenditure burden of $159 million, this is a lower-risk project the company can complete. It is expected to be in service starting 2H 2020, for which the ramp will likely take a few quarters until the mine is operating at full production. Ore grades are also expected to be better at this mine, being accretive to the company-wide ore grade, which helps to offset some of the issues seen at Cuajone.

The company is also considering making two large investments - $2.5 billion in the Michiquillay mine in Peru, as well as the $2.8 billion Los Chancas mine in Peru. This would place the entire growth pipeline at $8.1 billion and require a significant sum of capital expenditure each year over the next several years, but would help the company to grow significantly.

The 5% Isn't Yield Isn't Covered, But There's Hope

The real question is that, with prices significantly lower as a result of the trade war, but with the company's higher output and growing top-line, how much does coverage does the dividend have? With the yield at 4.83%, investors want to know that the company has their back on this yield, especially if the trade war takes a turn for the worse and copper prices head lower.

For an initial insight, we can look to Southern Copper's 2018 cash flow statement. The company had operating cash flow of $2.24 billion and capital expenditure of $1.12 billion, which results in free cash flow of $1.12 billion. That's a high amount of free cash flow just at a nominal level and represents about a 5% free cash flow yield on the stock. Dividend expense in 2018 was $1.08 billion, so free cash flow covered the expenditure, but with not much to spare.

On a 2019 YTD basis, the company has produced operating cash flow of $785.3 million and has spent $353.5 million in capex. That results in free cash flow of $432 million. Dividend expense YTD has reached $618.5 million, so the company is burning cash to pay the dividend, which isn't what we want to see. While there are elements of seasonality to consider with production, the run-rate 2019 cash flow profile would indicate that the dividend expense isn't covered by free cash flow fully, and the company will have to burn cash in order to continue to pay shareholders.

I think if that's the only perspective that investors look at the dividend from, however, they'll be mistaken into shorting a name on the basis of a potential dividend cut. That doesn't tell the full story, nor does it consider any of the potential short-term levers the company has to keep the dividend in place. After all, companies that pay significant dividends want to do everything in their power to keep it intact, especially when commodity prices take a hit. Southern Copper has $752 million in cash on its balance sheet and can delay investments in growth projects currently under consideration, as well as cut short-term capex in order to keep the dividend online. Unless a strong rally in copper prices takes place in the remainder of this month, this company will post lower YOY free cash flow, which hurts dividend coverage. However, if we get a trade deal before the year is out, there are minimal concerns.

I'll be more concerned with SCCO if the trade war extends into 2020, as well as if October doesn't yield anything substantial in terms of compromise on key issues. While cash flow looks to be heading lower in the time being, I still think the stock here is quite interesting. I'm always looking for high-yield opportunities that aren't trading at excessively high multiples, and this certainly falls into that category. I'm not a three-month or six-month investor, and I tend to try and look for opportunities for the long term. With the stock having been heavily impacted by the trade war, as it used to trade above $50/share early last year, this could be a multi-year recovery story if we get cooperation in Washington. A 5% yield only adds a higher total return to that.

Source: StockCharts

The stock also trades at a relatively modest valuation. The current P/E is 17.2x and the EV/EBITDA is 8.2x. These aren't cheap, but I don't think they're all that expensive considering the company's double-digit top-line growth rate, as well as double-digit production growth rate. The opportunities in the pipeline, as well, provide support for future growth. We can quickly compare that to copper peer Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) which trades at 15.8x earnings and 5.6x EV/EBITDA, but with a nearly 3% lower yield and less consistency in earnings in the past two years relative to Southern Copper.

Conclusion

Southern Copper's stock has been hit hard by the ongoing trade war and the failure of China and the U.S. to come together on key issues. Next month's talks may serve as a key turning point and may provide a positive fundamental driver for both copper prices and the shares of Southern Copper. The company has a near 5% dividend yield, which helps investors to be paid while they wait. Provided cash flow holds up and the company can find ways to extract operational efficiencies to boost free cash flow into year-end, this looks to be a strong stock to own heading into 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.