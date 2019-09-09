Frannie Ruling: On Statutory Interpretation, Not Business Judgment

With Plaintiffs also winning Count IV claims, it would seem that Treasury cannot pursue its recapitalization plan without figuring out how to settle the lawsuits with shareholders.

In other words, the en banc panel has concluded that based on documents produced from discovery in parallel cases by Treasury and FHFA, FHFA and Treasury acted ultra vires.

The en banc says, "The complaint alleges facts showing ultra vires action that were not present in some other cases."

Here is the legal ruling that sparks this entire article. Here is the key part of the ruling:

If you're curious what those counts were, the court summarized them nicely:

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two companies that have been in conservatorship since 2008. In 2012 the government saw that the two companies would be able to exit conservatorship and arranged the net worth sweep in order to prevent them from doing so. The fifth circuit court of appeals has now ruled in agreement with that narrative. This provides cover for the current administration to settle the lawsuits and begin recapitalizing the companies in a way that is shareholder friendly.

Investment Thesis

The courts have now issued a ruling saying that the government was not acting within its statutory power as conservator when it entered into the third amendment. The expected remedy here is to count over-payment back to the companies as paydown of the liquidation preference of the senior preferred. As such, it's basically the same plan I've been talking about. On top of that though, now that we've won the lawsuit, plaintiffs may want to settle for more than just par because senior preferred shares basically jumped the shark in 2012 and since then junior preferred have been missing out on dividends. Then there is damages. This legal victory against claims that originally got me started with Fannie Mae. Back in 2014 I was reading the original and similar APA claims in Lamberth's court and that's when I bought my first shares only to get crushed when I read Lamberth's opinion that the law basically permitted FHFA to do whatever it wanted to as conservator. The premise getting into this trade was that as time passed, it would be more obvious that the government was taking money that they shouldn't have. Five years later, we finally win the ruling that originally got me into this trade. Ironically, the ruling came out the same week that the administration's plan to recapitalize the companies. ACG Analytics predicted it:

Ironically the market for GSE equities tanked on Friday after what I thought what was a very well put together and thoughtful framework to make decisions on was released. Long story short, I own preferred shares because this is a recapitalization and now that shareholders have won their first major legal victory saying the government broke the law when they did the net worth sweep.

FHFA Only Has Powers Outlined In The Statute

In the preamble of the legal ruling, the en banc panel makes it clear that FHFA's powers are limited to those given to it by Congress:

The premise here is that FHFA entered into an agreement to give away all of Fannie's and Freddie's money even though it was conservator and by law it could only do agreements that would help them become sound and solvent. The antithesis of sound and solvent is an agreement that forces you to have nothing. That's been the core plaintiff argument since 2012 when the net worth sweep first went into effect and it only took 7 years for judges to figure this out by majority rule.

The GSEs Remained Solvent in 2008

The court gets this one right:

The court asserts that Fannie and Freddie were solvent. The facts of what has transpired since then, mainly underlying loan performance, continue to support the narrative that the government used temporary accounting fluctuations to retroactively justify the imposition of conservatorship. This ruling goes a bit further to say that the companies were solvent at the time they were placed into conservatorship. This is true. The method by which the companies were placed into conservatorship was forced board vote. Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson talked about it in his Memoir, "The first sound they'll hear is their heads hitting the floor."

HERA Receiver vs. Conservator Laid Out First Time Correctly In Legal Ruling

For the first time since HERA was passed into law in 2008, a court ruling correctly separated the incidental powers of conservator and receiver.

Until now, across the prevailing legal rulings on APA claims, courts have ruled that as conservator FHFA only had the powers outlined in the conservator section above. Instead, courts ruled that FHFA could effectively do whatever it wanted. This is the first court to correctly read the sentences in the context of which they were written in addition to the law that they were based on FIRREA. The problem with the net worth sweep is that it was not necessary to put the regulated entity in a sound and solvent condition and it did not conserve and preserve their assets. In fact, it did the opposite. I love this legal ruling specifically because of how it lays out in indisputable fashion how to interpret the law for the lower court on the remand.

FHFA's Mark Calabria Strikes Back!

Mark Calabria became director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) earlier this year. Before he did, he wrote a white paper saying that what the government did violated HERA and established insolvency principles. Apparently I'm not the only person that reads; the judges in this case cited Calabria's own paper in support of their argument that FHFA and Treasury broke the law when entering into the net worth sweep. They do this by sourcing Calabria to show that the law HERA was indeed based on FIRREA:

It is always interesting to see where a defendant is cited in support of the plaintiffs. Here is the cover page with Calabria's name highlighted for reference purposes:

There you have it: a named defendant has been cited as a source favoring plaintiff arguments. Also in this case is the government flip-flopping on the for cause provision.

Judges Argue For Third Amendment Falling Outside Conservatorship Powers

The court goes on to explain why not only plain meaning but precedent provides an avenue for relief to plaintiffs:

For starters, the agencies contend that they can basically do whatever they want, but the courts have, after 7 years of net worth sweeps, finally tightened up:

No longer are the days where FHFA as conservator could enter into any transaction it wishes. A casual reminder that years of misinterpretation began back in September of 2014 with Lamberth's original dismissal where he basically said the government agencies can effectively do whatever they feel like:

That was Lamberth's opinion. This en banc panel sees things differently.

Conserver vs. Receiver Powers According To This Statute

The en banc panel asserts that all prior legal rulings did not correctly read this part of the statute because prior readings render entire sections of the statute to be frivolous:

After all, if you can transfer all the assets of a company to a third party without putting them into liquidation, what exactly does liquidation do except formally address the nothing that is left over. Receivership is fundamentally not a 'nothing process'. There has to be something left over to be placed into receivership if the statute is to have any meaning and be read correctly. That's the case the en banc judges make here and they're 100% correct in my opinion for the first time this decade. The en banc panel cites Supreme Court precedents:

In other words, the panel is saying that earlier interpretations of conservatorship powers in other courts made for a reading that necessitated the statute having more powers than the statute intended, as is the case here. In this case, the conservator is arguing that it can do whatever it wants as conservator and then as receiver there is some additional paperwork but more or less no additional powers. The en banc panel then goes on to carry over the same swallowing analogy in this context:

Basically the courts make the point that near-unlimited conservatorship power makes large sections of the law irrelevant:

And the premise there is that it is unreasonable to conclude that large sections of the law were written frivolously. Surely there has to be meaning behind the structure of why it was written the way it was and each section has an intended purpose, or why have it? The court continues saying that FHFA may not do whatever it wants to in its own best interests:

But, you might notice that the highlighted section is effectively precisely what FHFA did do.

Mark Calabria Mentioned For The Second Time

FHFA's present director Mark Calabria's research paper was cited a second time in this en banc ruling for the purpose of law in general:

The judges did an excellent job here outlining the difference between conserver and receiver and how to bridge that gap if applicable.

A Conservatorship Is A Conservatorship Is A Conservatorship

The en banc panel wants you to know that as far as it is concerned, the word conservator has meaning and there is no evidence that a HERA conservatorship is markedly different from a FIRREA conservatorship:

This court has held that the definition of conservator shall be the same across HERA and FIRREA.

Statutory Interpretation Holds That FHFA Exceeded Its Powers

The en banc panel holds that simply based on interpretation of the statute, and that alone, that FHFA exceeded its powers:

That leaves little if nothing to interpretation to be remanded back to lower court. In other words, the court is saying FHFA exceeded its powers by entering into the net worth sweep.

Calabria Sourced A Third Time To Outline Conservator Powers

FHFA's Calabria points out conservator powers in his paper and the en banc panel quotes him a third time:

It's worth noting again that Calabria is the defendant and his paper is being used to make arguments for plaintiffs. That's comedic gold. He's going to win this case for the other team.

Why This Case Is Different

This is where things get interesting. The judges are about to cite the defendents' discovery documents as evidence in support of the plaintiffs' case.

Almost all at once, if you're familiar with the discovery documents produced over at fanniefreddiesecrets.org, these documents now have relevance. Previously people were debating if they mattered or not because the prevailing legal interpretation was that it didn't matter, the government could do whatever they wanted to. Back in 2014, Mark Calabria commented that he thought the lawsuits were interesting for the sake of bringing the truth to light:

As Josh Rosner points out:

Director Calabria, all it takes for the facts to come to light is the release of 11,000 documents.

Without further ado, the example that this court uses is none other than one such exchange between James Parrott and Bloomberg that the fifth circuit shows as ultra vires action because it was specifically designed to prevent Fannie and Freddie from recapitalizing.

The Cited Example For Ultra Vires: Bloomberg and James Parrott

The judges show that the facts produced by discovery from defendants documents make this case a shoe in for plaintiffs at this point in the game:

In other words, all plaintiffs have to do now is basically prove what is self evident, aka that the third amendment was designed to prevent Fannie and Freddie from recapitalizing. Aside from the fact that that is exactly what it does and that it cannot have any other purpose, plaintiffs have a trove of documents supporting this notion produced by defendants. The judges (above) specifically cite an exchange between James Parrott and Bloomberg again confirming the obvious, that the purpose of the net worth sweep is to deprive the companies of their capital.

The en banc panel says this shows ultra vires action. What else do you need to know? I can assure you after having looked at every letter and reading every word of all the other documents, the story only gets worse for the government. Aside from the fact that the government tried to prevent them from recapitalizing, it seems that it committed accounting fraud against them in order to force them to take the money in the first place. Unfortunately, these lawsuits didn't really get anywhere because up until now, you guessed it ... FHFA and Treasury could do whatever they wanted.

Summarizing, this legal ruling says that an action depriving the GSEs of their capital is not authorized by statutory conservator powers.

Count IV - Last But Not Least And Possibly Most Important

Shareholders are entitled to judgment on Count IV:

Simply put:

What Does It All Mean?

I'm glad you asked. The Treasury plan came out Thursday. I thought that was pretty straightforward but apparently everyone else lost their minds and panicked. I'm not surprised, look at how much Bloomberg loves the GSEs (above). Here's how I see it. Shareholders now have three claims running through the courts. In Lamberth's court, it is now on remand for breach of implied covenant of good faith. In this court you have separation of powers and APA claims. In Judge Sweeney's Court of Federal Claims, plaintiffs also have ongoing takings claims. The Court of Federal Claims was responsible for the document productions that made cases like this one with facts sourced from what went on behind the scenes at the government possible.

Treasury now has a plan out with the stated purpose of recapitalizing Fannie and Freddie as promptly as practicable. That said, if Trump loses the next election and this separation of powers lawsuit is not resolved, an incoming Democrat can fire Mark Calabria and change the course here. That's hypothetical, of course. As such, preferred shareholders are basically in the driver's seat. They have valid claims and there's really no reason to settle for just par anymore, especially with the Treasury plan having come out.

It is now impossible to raise money in the next 15 months without settling the lawsuits because who is going to invest a meaningful amount of money with courts ruling that the government broke the law to hurt shareholders and not only that but the shareholders are making it so that the people running the government can get fired by an incoming administration thereby changing course midway through a recapitalization.

Preferred shareholders have valid claims that the government jumped the shark when it entered into the net worth sweep and violated their contracts. Todd Sullivan says plaintiff lawyers are talking 150% of par for an expected settlement:

That's more or less what I heard. My point is that the government needs to settle this and get it done quick at this point. They just lost a major legal ruling so now they really have no choice.

In other words, the government just released a plan to recapitalize the companies and the plaintiffs can prevent that from happening if they refuse to settle the lawsuits. As such, plaintiffs now are in a position to determine what they are arguably owed in order to drop the lawsuits in order to help facilitate the recapitalization.

Summary and Conclusion

With Treasury's plan having come out Thursday and this legal ruling coming out Friday, the government really has no incentive to not settle the lawsuits. They can't really go out and raise money because it's hard to raise $100B+ and get these companies adequately capitalized when courts are saying that the government broke the law to take shareholders' money and that shareholders' hold the key to getting the acting director fired in 15 months if we get a new president. 15 months simply is not long enough to raise enough money to capitalize these two companies under duress.

As such, Treasury will continue to execute against its plan. It will stop the sweep this month by increasing the capital buffer through a letter agreement. It will settle the lawsuits, not by a cash payment, but by a deal with preferred shareholders that increases their conversion ratio at the initial capital raise price as part of the capital restoration plan, or something to that effect. Common shareholders lawsuits will ensure that the senior preferred liquidation preference is paid off. Gone are the days where the government could just convert its senior preferred liquidation preference to common and white wash the entire capital structure like a bucket of paint across a driveway.

I still own preferred shares and they're all I own. I figure at this point that I see 150% of par because I don't think that the government has a choice if it is to execute according to its now public plan. I don't plan to make any changes at this time. I expect that Moelis style recapitalization mechanics are what transpire here but the valuation is lower in favor of higher ROIs for the new money being put up to recapitalize the companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMCCH, FMCCI, FMCCL, FMCCN, FMCCP, FMCCS, FMCCT, FMCKP, FNMAM, FNCMFN, FNMFO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.