Hurco Now In The Teeth Of The Downturn

At best, Hurco and the machine tool industry are likely only about two-thirds of the way through the correction.

The fact that Hurco (HURC) is starting to see a sharp downturn in revenue really should be no surprise; orders went negative three quarters ago, and nothing in the global manufacturing economy has really gotten better since then. At this point, there is still a great deal of uncertainty over the shape of this downturn – will this growing “sluggishness” turn into an outright recession, or is this more of a lull in an otherwise healthy trend?

I’ve been of the opinion for about six months that there was more emerging weakness than commonly expected, and I do still see some downside risk to 2020 – particularly if the trade disputes between the U.S. and China and the U.S. and EU intensify. Specific to Hurco, management has been through this before and the company is in solid financial shape. The shares are undervalued now, but I still see some downside risk, mostly to perception/sentiment, in the industrial sector over the next couple of quarters, so investors looking at this name as an undervalued rebound play need to recognize the risk that the decline isn’t over yet.

A Tough Third Quarter, But Not Surprisingly So

Modeling cyclical declines isn’t easy in the best of times, and Hurco doesn’t give investors much detail about their end-market mix in terms of industries, so I usually concentrate more on getting the 12-month numbers right and try not to worry much about the quarter-by-quarter. Even so, the third quarter results were more or less consistent with my expectations – revenue was a little worse, but margins held up a little better than I’d expected.

Revenue declined 24% in constant currency terms. Sales in North America have come in better than I expected, rising 8% in the quarter (down 12% qoq). Europe, though, was worse than I’d expected, as Germany continues to weaken at a concerning pace; Hurco’s European sales declined 27% in the quarter. Sales to Asia-Pacific declined 51%, as demand in China continues to suffer from severe weakness in markets like autos, not to mention broad-based anxiety and uncertainty tied to the trade dispute with the U.S.

Margins are holding up a little better than I’d expected, with gross margin down 170bp in the quarter. The operating income decline was more severe, down 51% with a four-point decline in margin, but Hurco’s trailing nine-month operating margin is still 100bp above my forecast for the full year.

Operating cash flow declined more than $5 million from last year, with an increase in inventory and decrease in accounts payable driving much of that. Inventories rose a little more than 3% quarter over quarter, and this metric bears watching. Even so, the company ended the quarter with close to $10/share in cash on the balance sheet.

It’s Not Getting Better

I was skeptical of DMG Mori’s (OTCPK:MRSKY) claim that first quarter orders marked a bottom, and it does look as though conditions have worsened since then. DMG Mori, the largest machine tool company in the world with major operations in both Asia and Europe, saw orders weaken another 12.5% on a quarter-over-quarter basis in the second quarter (in EUR terms), with weakening trends across most of its industrial end-markets. It should come as no great surprise that the auto and electronics end-markets are among the weakest, while aerospace remains one of the few areas of growth.

Hurco’s fiscal third quarter orders declined 28% year over year – the weakest annual comparison in quite a long time, but not really out of line with past cyclical declines. Orders in North America declined 8%, while orders from Europe were down a 35% - a surprisingly weak number given DMG Mori’s “stable” conditions/trends in Europe.

Looking at national trends, Hurco’s results don’t seem too out of line. Japan’s machine tool association reported a 33% decline in orders in July (the 10th straight month of contraction), with a 16% decline in the United States. The U.S. data showed a 15% decline in June, while Germany’s machine tool orders declined 22% in the second quarter (slightly worse than the first quarter), with domestic orders (most relevant to Hurco) down 28%.

The Outlook

I expect at least a few more rough quarters for Hurco. Down-cycles in machine tool orders have typically lasted about 18 to 24 months in the past, and Hurco has now logged four straight quarters of year-over-year order declines, suggesting the company is somewhere around the one-half to two-thirds mark. Of course, that assumes that this is a “normal” cycle; I don’t believe the world is teetering on the edge of a major global recession, but conditions could still worsen further than I expect.

Honestly, there’s not much Hurco can do now but hang on and run the business as best they can. Management has been here before, and the company is in healthy financial shape. The two worst years over the last 15 years from a free cash flow perspective saw losses of $10M and $11M, so it would take a truly dire global economy to threaten Hurco’s long-term survival.

In the near term, I expect Hurco’s North American business to get worse, with slight growth for all of 2019 and a decline in 2020. I expect Europe to get worse in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, but I do believe there will be a rebound later in fiscal 2020 driving slight growth for fiscal 2020 in that area. All told, I’m expecting a low double-digit decline for FY 2019 and a low single-digit decline in revenue for FY 2020. I expect gross margin and operating margin to trough in 2020, and I’m a little concerned my FY 2020 number could be too high.

Long term, my modeling assumptions lead to a long-term revenue growth rate of about 3% and a FCF growth rate in the mid-to-high single digits. Discounted back, those free cash flows support a fair value close to $40, as does a margin-driven EV/EBITDA approach.

The Bottom Line

Hurco shares look undervalued on a long-term basis, but investors know that there can be meaningful divergence between long-term quality (and/or potential) and short-term sentiment. I’m not confident yet that sentiment on industrials is really washed out yet, and I do still have some concerns that 2020 could be worse than I expect. I do believe Hurco is a name to consider for long-term investors who can be patient (and accept the low volume and low institutional interest), but I can’t say that there isn’t still downside risk from here for at least another quarter or two.

