Dividend Sanity In An Insane World

It's essential to look for stocks that would give consistent dividends in case of a slowdown too, rather than selecting stocks with current high dividend yield.

The S&P 500’s dividend yield is more than the yield on 30-year Treasury bonds for the first time since 2009.

Do you know the only thing that gives me pleasure? It's to see my dividends coming in. – John D. Rockefeller

As bond yields are declining to record low levels and the negative-yielding debt reaching unprecedented levels, investors are looking for opportunities that can provide a stable stream of cash flows. Due to the escalation of the trade war and global recession fears, investors have been turning to bonds, and this has negatively impacted the bond yields. On Aug. 27, 2019, the dividend yield of the S&P 500 (SPY) exceeded the 30-year Treasury rate for the first time since March 2009 – the period when the global economy was experiencing recession.

With dividend yields becoming higher, income-seeking investors can consider adding stocks or ETFs that have high dividend potential to their portfolio. In the long run, some dividend-paying ETFs have outperformed the broader market index (SPY). One of the top-performing dividend ETFs is Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), which has generated almost 6% higher return than the broader market (SPY) over the past five years.

Investing in ETFs offers access to a diverse set of dividend-paying companies so that the risk associated with owning a single stock is reduced. However, picking the right stock also can help boost portfolio returns. Though stock selection would require considerable research, the returns also can be tremendous. One approach is to pick stocks that have been consistently increasing their dividends over the past years. This is an indication that the business model is sound, and the dividend stream would be sustainable in the future. Some ETFs that are based on this strategy include iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) which comprises stocks that have consistent five-year records of making dividend payments.

It's also essential to analyze the safety of the dividend stream when making investments. Excessive high yields also can result if the stock price is too low. This happens when investors are not confident about the viability of future dividends, and such investments may eventually turn out to be loss-making propositions.

Another approach is to look for stocks that are expected to pay healthy dividends in the prevalent macro-economic environment. Currently, interest rates are headed south, and real estate and home improvement companies perform well in such situations. As yields decline, mortgage rates also fall, and people tend to refinance their mortgages. The savings from refinancing are directed toward home improvement projects, and players such as The Home Depot Inc (HD) are excellent investment choices in these scenarios.

Over the past three months, the return from The Home Depot Inc. (HD) has been more than three times higher than the return on the broader market index (SPY). This has been fueled by the strong quarterly performance and consistent dividend stream of the company.

Treasuries or dividend stocks? Seems like an obvious answer for now from an investment standpoint. Dividend sanity is alive and well, and the only thing seemingly sane in a world of $16 trillion of negative yielding debt.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Your ability to stick to a strategy matters more than the strategy itself. The Lead-Lag Report is designed to help you stick to your goals through deep intermarket analysis. My research produces a weekly report that will give you an edge in reading the market for your asset allocation decisions. You'll get short, intermediate, and long-term ideas built off of the four award winning white papers I co-authored on generating alpha and predicting stock market corrections. Interested? Ignore fake news and get real market analysis. Try a two week free trial here and get The Lead-Lag Report today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.