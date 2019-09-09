Envista Seeks $602 Million In U.S. IPO

NVST has produced contracting or slow growth revenue and management is seeking a high valuation at IPO, so I'll be passing on this IPO.

Quick Take

Envista (NVST) has filed to raise gross proceeds of up to $602 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides dental consumables, equipment and services for practice professionals.

NVST has produced anemic growth or contraction, has high IPO valuation expectations, and will take on additional debt to pay off its parent, Danaher, so I'll be watching the IPO from the sidelines.

Company & Technology

Brea, California-based Envista was formed in 2019 by Danaher (DHR) and comprises three of the corporation’s dental segment companies, namely Nobel Biocare Systems, Ormco, and KaVo Kerr.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director Amir Aghdaei, who has been with the firm since 2014 and was previously President at Tektronix.

Management claims that the three companies’ offerings, marketed under 23 different brands, cover an estimated 90% of dentists’ clinical needs for diagnosing, treating and preventing dental conditions as well as improving smile aesthetics while serving over 1 million dentists across 150 countries.

Below is a brief overview video of the company:

Source: Envista

The brands of Nobel Biocare Systems, a developer and provider of implant-based dental restorations solutions with a portfolio of over 3,000 products, include ‘Nobel Biocare’, ‘Alpha Bio Tec’, ‘Implant Direct’, ‘Logon’, ‘Nobel Procera’ and ‘Orascoptic’.

Ormco, a manufacturer and provider of advanced orthodontic technologies and services with a history of over 50 years of operations, owns the brands ‘Ormco’, ‘Insignia’, ‘AOA’ and ‘Spark’.

Both companies develop, manufacture and commercialize dental implant systems, dental prosthetics and related treatment software and technology as well as orthodontic bracket systems, aligners and lab products.

With over 100 years of operating history, KaVo Kerr develops, manufactures and sells dental equipment and supplies used by dentists, including digital imaging solutions, handpieces and associated consumables, treatment units and related dental equipment, endodontic systems and consumables, restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements, as well as products for infection prevention.

Below is an overview table outlining key characteristics and management’s estimates of the company’s product segments:

Source: Company registration statement

The firm additionally organizes over 4,000 training and education events to provide clinical training to enhance patient access to dental care with a reach of over 100,000 dental professionals on an annual basis.

Customer Acquisition

Envista markets its products through a commercial organization with over 3,000 employees that have ‘deep clinical, product and workflow expertise’ and interact with customers daily as well as through through its dealer partners.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been rising, per the table below:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To June 28, 2019 40.3% 2018 39.8% 2017 37.8%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, was a negative (0.1) in the six months ended June 28, 2019, indicating lower revenue from the same dollar of spend.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Global Market Insights, the global dental equipment and consumables market is projected to surpass $32 billion by 2024.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are the increasing demand for dental treatments due to rising incidence of oral health problems, technological advancements in computer-aided design and manufacturing [CAD/CAM], and the upsurge in elderly population and their vulnerability to oral diseases.

The presence of clinics and hospitals that offer cosmetic dentistry as well as the benefits of opting for aesthetic treatments encourage individuals to seek such services which is also anticipated to propel the market during the period.

The market in Australia is projected to exhibit ‘significant growth’ due to rising awareness for regular dental checkup along with presence of research foundations.

Major competitors that provide or are developing dental equipment and consumables include:

3M (MMM)

Dover (DOV)

Stryker (SYK)

Henry Schein (HSIC)

Abbott Laboratories (ABBT)

Ecolab (ECL)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Baxter (BAX)

DuPont (DD)

United Technologies (UTX)

Becton Dickinson (BDX)

Honeywell (HON)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

Envista’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Slow growth or slight drop in topline revenue

Reduced gross profit and gross margin

Lowered operating profit and operating margin

Uneven cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To June 28, 2019 $ 1,371,800,000 -2.4% 2018 $ 2,844,500,000 1.2% 2017 $ 2,810,900,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To June 28, 2019 $ 756,700,000 -5.3% 2018 $ 1,601,800,000 -1.2% 2017 $ 1,621,200,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To June 28, 2019 55.16% 2018 56.31% 2017 57.68% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To June 28, 2019 $ 120,800,000 8.8% 2018 $ 298,400,000 10.5% 2017 $ 386,600,000 13.8% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To June 28, 2019 $ 99,400,000 2018 $ 230,700,000 2017 $ 301,100,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To June 28, 2019 $ 112,700,000 2018 $ 400,100,000 2017 $ 359,100,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 28, 2019, the company had $1.15 billion in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 28, 2019, was $299.2 million.

IPO Details

NVST intends to raise $602 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 26.768 million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $22.50 per share, not including customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $4.8 billion.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to pay to Danaher, as partial consideration for the Dental business Danaher is contributing to us in connection with the separation, all of the net proceeds we will receive from the sale of our common stock in this offering, including any net proceeds we will receive as a result of any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, and approximately $1.3 billion of proceeds from term debt financing that we will enter into prior to the closing of this offering...

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Baird, Evercore ISI, Jefferies, BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Stifel, and William Blair.

Commentary

NVST is attempting to separate from parent Danaher and use the proceeds from the IPO plus $1.3 billion in debt to pay to Danaher as part of the separation.

The firm’s financials show a company that isn’t growing, in fact it contracted in the most recent six month period.

Selling, G&A expenses are rising and its marketing efficiency is in negative territory, indicating decreased capital efficiency for obtaining the next marginal dollar of sales.

The market opportunity for dental products is large and expected to grow, mainly due to aging world populations as well as increased awareness and desire for improved dental products and services.

NVST faces significant competition from a variety of large dental equipment and product suppliers.

As to valuation, management is seeking a significant premium over competitor Henry Schein (HSIC), which is much larger, growing revenue, and producing much higher earnings per share.

Given the firm’s poor growth trajectory, high valuation expectations, and significant debt load, this is an IPO I'll be watching from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 17, 2019.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.