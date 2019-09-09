Amgen: Why This Cash Flow King Is A Buy

One metric that has been very predictive in identifying stocks that tend to outperform over the long-term is the free cash flow yield.

Revenue is vanity, profit is sanity, but cash is king. - Unknown

In a recent Lead-Lag Report where I update my weekly market risk signals for subscribers, I noted that a positive shift in the lumber-to-gold ratio means that the intermediate-term outlook is looking more favorable for risk assets like stocks. Out of favor investment plays like small-caps may especially benefit from a pivot to risk-on while dividend growth stocks make a smart choice for those wishing to stay defensive in light of heightened trade war uncertainty.

Given that recessionary warning signals are growing, I suggest investors focus on dividend payers with healthy balance sheets. Factors such as strong cash flows, manageable debt levels, wider operating margins and growing profitability ensure that the company has the financial flexibility to reinvest in the business, pay and grow dividends, buy back shares or engage in M&A activity.

One metric that has been very predictive in identifying stocks that tend to outperform over the long-term is the free cash flow yield, which measures a company's free cash flow generated divided by its stock's market cap (or enterprise value if you want to take debt and cash into consideration). One stock that scores highly right now on the free cash flow yield screen that is on my radar is Amgen (AMGN).

Why The Free Cash Flow Yield?

Free cash flow is what's generated by companies after all their bills are paid. High free cash flow yields are ideal since it means the company generally has a large cash cushion ready to deploy in case investment opportunities arise or it chooses to reward shareholders through dividend increases. It also creates a safety net for companies to help protect against economic downswings or other negative market events. This is especially important for biotechs since they often need to spend large amounts of money on R&D for their drug pipelines.

In the same way that historical studies suggest that dividend-paying stocks tend to outperform non-dividend payers over time, high free cash flow yielders also tend to beat low yielders. In fact, the free cash flow yield has generated the highest average annual returns over time with the lowest instance of negative returns.

And the higher the free cash flow yield, the better. Breaking the Russell 1000 into deciles by free cash flow yield produces a chart that has a near perfect correlation with returns.

What's a good number for free cash flow yield? The Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ), which targets the 100 highest free cash flow yielders from the Russell 1000, is currently at around 9%.

Why Amgen?

Amgen, the biotech firm that develops and manufactures human therapeutic drugs such as Enbrel and Neulasta, is one of the sector's biggest cash flow generators and has been for years. Over the past five years, Amgen's free cash flow yield has been around 8%. It's down to just a hair below 7% currently but that's more because of the rally in Amgen shares due to the favorable ruling in the Enbrel patent dispute with Novartis (NVS).

Amgen is generating about $9-10 billion a year in free cash flow. That's especially important considering that the company could be getting results from as many as 10 different studies by the end of this year.

Dividend seekers should like Amgen not just for its dividend yield of nearly 3% but also for its dividend strength. It has just an 8-year history of growing its dividend annually so it won't show up on any aristocrat screens but the company's ability to generate loads of cash suggests that it'll get there in time.

Amgen currently pays a quarterly $1.45 per share dividend. If the recent dividend growth rate is any guide, it will likely be hiked to around $1.60 in 2020. With a payout ratio of around 40% and the company generating more than $14 per share in free cash, this dividend is well-supported and has plenty of space to keep climbing. Trading at 15 times forward earnings, the stock is significantly cheaper than the S&P 500.

Conclusion

If the U.S. economy begins following those of the rest of the world and begins slowing considerably, holding cash-rich companies with durable balance sheets will be a smart defensive play. It may not prevent losses in the way that bonds or gold might but these stocks will likely hold up much better than more growth-oriented cyclical names.

Amgen's history as a free cash flow king will only be helped by its fast-growing roster of new drugs like Blyncito and Aimovig and its compelling drug pipeline. The biotech sector has lagged the broader market badly for most of the past year as investors have pivoted towards defensive and low volatility equities, Long-term dividend growers have done well but I expect investors to gravitate more towards high quality names as recessionary pressures increase. Amgen and its healthy balance sheet belong in that group.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Your ability to stick to a strategy matters more than the strategy itself. The Lead-Lag Report is designed to help you stick to your goals through deep intermarket analysis. My research produces a weekly report that will give you an edge in reading the market for your asset allocation decisions. You'll get short, intermediate, and long-term ideas built off of the four award winning white papers I co-authored on generating alpha and predicting stock market corrections. Interested? Ignore fake news and get real market analysis. Try a two week free trial here and get The Lead-Lag Report today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.